Adaptive Biotechnologies: Hold Despite Weak Financials As Catalysts Are Ahead

Investment Thesis

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has declined ~36% since its IPO in late July last year, at a time Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has risen ~9%. Despite its foray into therapeutics and early diagnostics, the company's tissue-based cancer detection is still confined to a few less common cancers. Meanwhile, its rivals are advancing their pan-cancer detection tests based on less invasive, cheaper, and more patient-friendly liquid biopsies.

When Adaptive expanded its 2019 revenue by a little over ~50% from the prior year, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), focused on liquid biopsy-based early and late-stage detection, has more than doubled its 2019 revenue. Yet, Adaptive is trading at a significant premium to Guardant in terms of the average NTM (next twelve-month) EV/sales multiple. Given the weak financials, we expect the excessive premium to moderate as the company continues to rely on tissue-based tests. However, a 'Hold' strategy is advisable as the company shifts to a liquid-biopsy based testing platform generating near-term catalysts along the way.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A Diversified Portfolio in a Growing Market

A company aiming for early detection and monitoring of diseases including cancer, Adaptive Biotechnologies is now making inroads into the development of therapeutics. Its clonoSEQ test for clinical customers is the first and only FDA-approved (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) test for MRD (minimal residual disease) for MM (multiple myeloma) and ALL (B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia). Based on bone marrow samples of a patient, it detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells, and the test has Medicare coverage for MM, ALL, and recently CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia). The company's core immunosequencing product, immunoSEQ, targets academic and biopharma customers. The test characterizes the quantity and diversity of T and B cells, using next-generation sequencing. T-cells are the main defense of the human adaptive immune system against self or non-self antigens, the substances leading to an immune response in the body.

Adaptive's high-profile collaborations with industry heavyweights have strengthened and diversified its pipeline. It partners with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to create a T-Cell Receptor antigen-map linking the immune system to the disease. The diagnostic product titled immunoSEQ Dx leverages the machine learning capabilities of Microsoft for early disease detection from a single blood test. Making use of its diagnostic platform, Adaptive is also collaborating with Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), to develop and commercialize the personalized T-cell based therapies against cancer.

With its focus on cancer diagnostics and cellular therapies, Adaptive has positioned itself for the rapid expansion in the global market for genomics. Currently dominated by players such as Roche, the market is expected to grow at ~18.7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate), expanding from ~$15.9B in 2018 to ~$62.6B in 2026. In comparison, the global immunology market is estimated to grow at only ~8.1% CAGR during the period. Per company estimates, its total addressable market is dominated by the drug development segment with ~$31B in value, followed by ~$16B of clinical diagnostics including clonoSEQ and ~$1B of immunoSEQ's life sciences research. With therapeutics at the development stage, the market for diagnostics is vital for the company's near-term growth, but can the competition get in the way?

Liquid Biopsy and Pan Cancer Detection

Guardant Health, a company solely focused on liquid biopsy-based cancer detection, is now shifting to MRD and early detection from its current area of expertise, the late-stage detection. (Click here to read my take on Guardant). Compared to bone marrow samples used in clonoSEQ, the less invasive liquid biopsy tests are cost-effective and more patient-friendly with minimum adverse reactions. With a faster processing time, the tests can be useful in early diagnosis as liquid biopsy tests are not constrained by the tissue availability. Therefore, the liquid biopsy tests have a higher physician and patient uptake in monitoring the disease, improving their market penetration.

Focusing on lung, colorectal, breast, and ovarian cancers, Guardant's LUNAR-1 assay was launched in 2018 for the detection of MRD and disease recurrence as an RUO test (Research Use Only). A study is currently underway to prove its efficacy in identifying patients who can benefit from chemotherapy in stage II colon cancer. Meanwhile, the company's LUNAR-2 program aims for early-stage cancer detection in asymptomatic high-risk individuals. Guardant initiated a 10,000-patient trial in late 2019 to assess its clinical utility in the early detection of colorectal cancer. In terms of prevalence, colorectal cancer will account for the fourth-highest number of new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2020, according to the American Cancer Society. In contrast, Leukemia, the focus of clonoSEQ, is expected to become the tenth most-prevalent cancer despite a slightly higher rate of incidence for CLL. Meanwhile, GRAIL, Inc., a spinoff of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), has taken the competition to the next level as it aims for a pan-cancer blood test costing no more than $500. The company backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as its investors announced data in October 2019, proving the efficacy of its early detection test targeting more than twenty cancer types.

Underperforming Financials

With patient-friendly blood-based tests lifting its market share, Guardant, more than twice the size of Adaptive based on LTM (last twelve-month) revenue, stands financially superior. Despite a continuous decline in its average test prices, the test volume growth of Adaptive with a ~12% YoY (year-over-year) average for the first three-quarters of 2019 pales in comparison to ~73% YoY average growth of Guardant for the same period. Consequently, the revenue growth of Adaptive has averaged ~58% YoY in the first three quarters of the year, while Guardant has expanded at ~193% YoY for the same period. Adaptive's latest revenue guidance indicates $84M - $85M of revenue for 2019, ~52% YoY growth at its mid-point compared to ~126% YoY growth estimated for Guardant. Even though both companies are yet to report operating income, the operating loss of Adaptive has risen from ~48% YoY in Q1 2019 (first quarter of 2019) to ~68% YoY in Q3 2019, while Guardant managed to cut its operating loss in both Q2 and Q3 2019.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials of ADPT and GH

Excessive Premium Needs Correction

Despite its weak financials, Adaptive continues to trade at ~19.9% premium compared to Guardant in terms of its forward EV to sales. Its (NTM) next-twelve-month EV/ Sales has averaged ~41.5x over the past six months, a ~35.4% premium to that of Guardant, for the same period. With a diverse pipeline even extending to therapeutics, Adaptive deserves a premium to Guardant. However, the size of the premium should be moderate in our view as the company continues to rely on tissue biopsy tests for cancer detection. Assuming a premium of only ~17.7% - ~26.6% to the average NTM EV/Sales multiple of Guardant for the past six months, the current revenue guidance for Adaptive at the mid-point indicates a ~7.6% downside and ~1.2% upside to the stock. However, it's advisable to 'Hold' the stock, as the company shifts to blood-based testing and diversifies its pipeline, generating near-term catalysts along the way.

Source: www.tikr.com

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Revenue Guidance, Seeking Alpha, TIKR.com and Author Estimates

Short-Term Catalysts

Adaptive has already made noteworthy advances in liquid biopsy testing, a central theme in early detection. In 2020, it expects to file for FDA clearance for clonoSEQ for ALL in blood-based testing, while the approval for CLL blood-based test is expected in mid-2020. The shift to liquid biopsy tests should support the test's market penetration, resulting in higher test volumes, generating a treasure trove of data important for accurate early detection. Meanwhile, the data generation is underway for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a more prevalent form of blood cancer, and as a result, the disease indications for detection will be more diverse. Having established a proof-of-concept study for early detection of acute Lyme disease through immunoSEQ Dx, the company expects an FDA filing for the indication by the end of the year. Meanwhile, in therapeutics, it expects to channel all the relevant data to Genentech to enable an IND filing (Investigational New Drug application) for the first drug candidate by the end of 2020.

Source: 38th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference

Conclusion

While Adaptive relies on tissue samples for cancer detection, the liquid biopsies which are less invasive, more patient-friendly and inexpensive are taking over the early cancer detection. Guardant, an established player in the field has doubled its 2019 revenue, at more than twice the rate of Adaptive. As it moves to liquid biopsy-based tests with a diverse pipeline extending to therapeutics, Adaptive deserves a premium compared to Guardant in terms of EV/Sales multiple. However, the company is yet to wean itself off of tissue-based tests. Therefore, we expect a moderation of the sharp premium and encourage a 'Hold' strategy given the near-term catalysts.

