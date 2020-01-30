Microsoft: Too Good To Be True (Change My Thesis)

I right my wrongs - I'm once more bullish this stock.

Stronger and more diversified than ever before.

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) delivered astonishing results.

Microsoft is a stock that I had previously felt had gotten ahead of itself. Looking back over the previous two-plus years, I had been unwavering bullish the stock:

Source: author's coverage

Then, in November 2019 (yellow dots above) I had felt the stock had become overvalued. Consequently, I become an advocate of sidestepping this investment on valuation concerns.

But Microsoft's Q2 2020 report provided me conviction I need to retract my moment of insanity.

If you have not followed my work before, allow me to note one thing: I rarely change my mind.

But when the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, Sir?

Stay with me as I layout the bullish thesis:

Guidance, Guidance, Guidance

I had been concerned that Microsoft's revenue growth was steadily dropping, and indeed, as you can see below it certainly is:

Source: author's calculations; *guidance

But having stepped back, and looked at a plethora of competitors utterly resolved on taking market share away from Microsoft, yet ultimately failing to make any significant dent on its highly diverse operations, I have resolved to reconsider my stance.

In investing, there is the passive investor, that buys a basket of stocks and consistently talks about her winners, and buries her losers out of her own consciousness. Frustratingly, this not my investment style. I consider myself too responsible for that laissez-faire attitude.

Moving on, going through Microsoft's earnings call, you are reminded of CEO Satya Nadella's passion for innovation. In actuality, it is this unquantifiable aspect that I had not been affording enough weight in my analysis.

One of the Highest Quality Companies

Every investor appraises a high-quality company differently.

My preference is to focus on a high free cash flow margin. If you are new to my work, this simply implies FCF/revenue expressed as a percentage. For example, a 5% free cash flow margin can be roughly translated into a 15% return on equity (ROE; unleveraged).

Hence, the higher the free cash flow margin, the higher the ROE, the better the company is at putting its capital to use.

In the case of Microsoft, for its H1 2020, its free cash flow margin hits 25%. This figure is slightly lower than the previous few years when it was hitting approximately 30% - although there is some seasonality in the figure.

Also, we should note that this figure does not account for stock-based compensation as a ''cash'' cost.

Nevertheless, even at 22%-24% free cash flow margin, this demonstrates the sheer efficiency with which Microsoft converts its revenues into free cash flow.

Moat is Stronger than Ever

(Source)

Consider this, although Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment (Windows, Surface, and Xbox) only grew by 3% (constant FX) dragging down Microsoft's consolidated revenue to 15% (constant FX), Microsoft today is remarkably well-diversified:

Source: author's calculations; operating income

Thus, we should not forget that Microsoft's biggest driver of performance continues to be its Intelligent Cloud segment, which not only grew by 28% year-over-year (constant FX), but that this segment's margins are highly unlikely to have been fully optimized, as Microsoft continues to aggressively spend on R&D for innovation.

Also, noteworthy for this quarter, Microsoft Azure reported growth rates of 64%. Whereas so many smaller and medium-sized cloud players, with strong proclamations of taking market share, are struggling to sustain 30% growth rates -- the giant Microsoft remains unstoppable.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

As you can see in the table above, among large-tech peers, Microsoft is not trading as the cheapest - this had put me off back in October.

But given the strength of Microsoft's platform diversification, I have come to believe that this may not be fully priced into its valuations.

Moreover, lest we forget, Microsoft's balance sheet carries $74 billion in net cash. This affords Microsoft plenty of flexibility to opportunistically repurchases shares and have strong shareholder returns as we saw this past quarter when Microsoft returned $8.5 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends, during a single 90 day period.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft reported an impressive Q2 2020 result, that should make any skeptical investor reconsider this stock as a rewarding investment opportunity.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Microsoft is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.