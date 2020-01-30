Illumina: Strongly Positioned But That Merger Blow Has Raised Questions

Some investors may have been trying to invest directly in biotech companies which are involved in obtaining a cure for life threatening diseases like Alzheimer, cancer or coronavirus. However, given the high volatility of these stocks, precise timing is crucial and only the experienced day and swing traders can catch those opportunities. Another option is to invest in companies which are indirectly involved in the process of disease diagnostics or vaccine development: who provide services to biotech companies or clinical laboratories. One such company is Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Illumina is a provider of sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in the research and clinical markets. Initially known for developing and manufacturing DNA sequencers aimed at producing commercially viable solutions for people to map their genome sequence, the company now has a diversified range of products, some of which can also be used in viral screening.

Health being a priority for people and governments, this sounds like an attractive investment. Well, not before an understanding of the market, the company's products, finances and competitive position as well as identification of any risks facing the company.

The virus market

First, some details about the relationship between the coronavirus and Illumina. Chinese investigators were only able to identify the novel virus in a short period of time thanks to gene sequencing of the virus conducted using an isolate (culture of microorganisms isolated for study) from one positive (infected) patient sample. Now, with the genetic code of the virus, scientists have already begun work on a vaccine. Most importantly, with the code, they can start vaccine development work without needing a sample of the coronavirus, until at a later phase.

Gene sequencing can be achieved by using a sequencer, the types of which are sold by the company. In this respect, recent work has demonstrated that Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) technology has the potential to dramatically increase diagnostic efficiency. The Novaseq. Nextseq and Iseq sequencers manufactured by Illumina deliver this technology to testing and research labs throughout the world.

In the words of CEO Francis deSouza during the Q4-2019 results earnings call transcript:

"Before I hand the call over to Sam, I'd like to comment on the novel coronavirus outbreak. Our immediate focus has been our colleagues in China, and our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted. Over the last few weeks, Illumina has been engaged in a number of ways to help manage the coronavirus outbreak. Scientists have already used Illumina sequencers to identify and publish the genomic profile of the coronavirus into the public databases, which is a critical first step to enable the development of diagnostic tests and ultimately potential vaccines. Our team is actively working with Chinese CDC labs to prepare Coronavirus NGS Testing Protocols and provide the necessary training. We are also working with our supply chain team to ensure that systems and consumables are delivered to labs working with novel coronavirus as quickly as possible."

Figure 1: Sequencing systems and key applications overview

Source: Q3-2019 Results earnings call presentation

At a price of just under USD 20,000, the LSeq 100 is most affordable compared to the others which are priced above the USD 50,000 mark. Given its lower price, it could well find a market in local hospitals in developing countries in Asia and beyond as early detection measures are put in place in the short term. The coronavirus could be the trigger.

Pardis Sabeti, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a Broad Institute member, in a press release issued during Illumina's JP Morgan presentation on January 8, 2018 presentation said:

"The addition of the iSeq 100 has great potential to transform infectious disease surveillance. We anticipate that our lab researchers will use it to focus on infectious disease monitoring. We have seen examples of how Illumina benchtop systems, like the MiSeq, were instrumental in understanding and addressing disease outbreaks. We believe the accuracy of the iSeq 100, coupled with the low cost and small footprint, will allow us to introduce NGS capability where it is needed most."

The iSeq100 which comes as a compact bench top system (similar to a laser printer) has the potential to put the Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology within the reach of any lab in the world.

During the last year the company has seen the market in China stagnating, driven mainly by oncology (cancer treatment) and NIPT (Noninvasive prenatal testing) while the research side of the market slowing down. With fresh government funding in the priority research area of virus detection potentially going up, there should be more sales for Illumina in China.

However, the company faces competition from companies both in the US and China and its capacity to generate higher sales will depend on its competitive position.

Competitive position

Many (in fact most) genome studies concerning viruses, both coronavirus (other than the Wuhan variant) and other respiratory ones make use of Illumina's libraries and sequencing kits. This is not surprising as analysts in Morningstar estimate that the company operates with over 70% share of the sequencing market. This dominant market position is mainly in the high-throughput market segment where the prices of the sequencers are much higher than the low cost throughput segment. For example, customers have to pay USD 985K for a Novaseq S4 vs. USD 20K for an ISeq100.

Figure 2: Sequencing portfolio details

Source: Q3-2019 Results earnings call presentation

Now, the high-throughput market segment consists of the pricier products and have a total installed base of only 2700 (600+2100) compared to more than 11000 for the mid and low throughput segments. The lower sales of high-end products are compensated by the higher profits made per unit. This is translated into higher gross profits.

Figure 3: Comparing Gross profits of Illumina with Competitors: Thermo Fisher (TMO), BGI Genomics (300676), Oxford Nanophore (privately held company) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Source: Data for Illumina, Thermo Fisher, BGI and Qiagen from Yahoo Finance and Oxford Nanopore from crafts.co

The company currently has the highest gross profit margin of 69.3% among its competitors. Now, a high gross profit margin means that the company is doing well in managing its cost of sales. It also shows that the company has more to cover for operating, financing, and other costs. In addition, the company markets its products through cheaper pull-through techniques as opposed to costlier push techniques like advertising used by its competitors. One of the pull-through techniques used by Illumina is the offering of free online training through the company's website.

Two other products which the company will be adding to its mid-throughput market segment are the NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 and these should also be impacting the gross profits as from Q1-2020 onward as the NextSeq 2000 is now available for order and will begin shipping in Q1-2020. In addition, the company expects to ship approximately 500 NextSeq 1000s and NextSeq 2000s over the course of the year.

In addition to the sequencers, the company also sells micro-arrays which constitute only 13% of its total revenues. However, an important revenue generator for the company is the consumables business.

Consumables strength and high switching costs

Consumables represent nearly 70% of the revenue of the company. This seems like the old razor and blade saying: "giving away the razor and selling the blades". In fact this is a pricing strategy which consists of getting a customer to buy an initial product, usually at a lower price and locking him into a purchase agreement whereby he has to continuously buy replacement components at relatively higher prices. However, Illumina, by also selling the razor (in this case the sequencer instrument), is making relatively higher profits as it is making money from the instrument in addition to consumables.

Figure 4: Detailed revenues in millions

Source: Illumina Q4-2019 Source book Supplementary data

Another important point is the growth in the revenue from services component. This is at an average of 17% for the last 3 years, meaning that the company makes the bulk of its revenue from selling equipment (sequencers instruments and consumables).

An important plus for the company is that its customers being labs, the scientists and technicians have stringent rules to follow during clinical procedures and trials. With so many variables to monitor, the use of the same equipment (Illumina's sequencer) represents a constant which no lab participant wants to change. Moreover, the staffs in the labs have already been trained to use Illumina's equipment (which it refers to as instruments in its earning reports) and with the main focus being on detecting and treating diseases, they are less likely to spend valuable time getting trained on equipment of other makes. Therefore, the company market share in the sequencer area is protected by the high switching costs (switching to another supplier).

This looks to be a strong company with that 70% market share and customers not able to change equipment. However, because of the high development costs normally associated with specialized equipment like sequencers, it becomes important to analyze the income statement further for expenses.

Stabilizing the R&D expenses and reducing SG&A

The company has been able to stabilize its R&D expenses, which after growing at a rate of 16% from 2017 to 2018 has grown at a more modest rate of 4% between 2018 and 2019.

Figure 5: Total Operating expenses evolution

Source: Illumina income statement

It has done much better for SG&A expenses which after increasing substantially by 19% from 2017 to 2018 has decreased slightly from 2018 to 2019. This is a remarkable achievement in view of some expenses incurred related to the pending Pacific Biosciences (PACB) acquisition and increased headcount as well as investment in facilities.

The SG&A costs should rise in Q1-2020 as it will be negatively impacted by termination fees related expenses, which Illumina will have to pay Pacific Biosciences. The proposed USD 1.2 Billion merger between the two companies was announced in November 2018 and had attracted scrutiny from antitrust authorities in the United States and UK and had to be terminated.

As for the R&D costs, this should increase in the future as the company will have to compensate for the failed merger with Pacific Bio through its own internal R&D in the area of long-read technology. In the words of the CFO, Sam Samad in the Q3-2018 Earnings transcript:

"So, for those of you that maybe have not heard. Earlier in November, we announced the acquisition of Pacific Biosciences for $8 a share, which is approximately $1.2 billion. And this is acquire their complementary long-read technology. When you think about the market today, I mean SBS short-read technology which is what Illumina has is really still the platform of choice for most applications. The platform of choice because of its cost, accessibility, accuracy, really nothing beats our SBS-based short-read technology. But, where you start to see really complementary benefits in terms of long-read technology, which is what Pacific Biosciences has, is that for those highly repetitive regions of the genome where you need uniform, unbiased coverage, and long-read technology provides a significant advantage there. So, you essentially combine the two. And as I said, there's a tremendous complementary benefits to long-read technology in some applications like pharmacogenomics, clinical microbiology, functional genomics as some examples. And you can get almost a perfect view of the genome, which is really cool, really fantastic for us to be, as I said, look to integrate that technology and have that complementary benefit."

Without the merger, Illumina will not only need to focus on maintaining its short-read market dominance by investing in R&D while at the same time, investing in long-read technology R&D which it had planned to acquire from Pacific Biosciences (PACB). Taking the value of USD 300 million (one quarter of the USD 1.2 billion the company was going to disburse for the acquisition) as an indication for R&D expenditure in Long-read technology, an increase of the R&D spend over a 3-year period would be USD 100 million per year, which is significant as it represents about one sixth of the company's R&D yearly spend. Some may argue that I am exaggerating here, but I take into consideration the fact that this is a new technology for Illumina and that it was prepared to pay more than one third of its annual revenue to acquire it. Now, for a highly profitable company like Illumina, this amount of R&D spend is achievable but not without investor's feeling concerned. For longer term investors however, the market itself represents significant potential of growth especially in the low-throughput market segment.

The market for WGS

Whole Genome sequencing (WGS) sequencers, the likes of which are manufactured and sold by Illumina have become an important component in the national food control systems of some countries as it has enabled them to investigate diseases outbreaks from food sources. One example is China. However, many other countries still have to do the same. By reducing the costs of these investigative tools and making them available in smaller formats (low-throughput ISeq100) at a much reduced entry price, Illumina is key to democratizing the genome sequencing technology. However, even if it faces competition from companies using different technologies to offer the same service, it can still grow further. The reason: with a market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.8 billion in 2019 plus bumps as a result of virus outbreaks, there is space for all the players.

Figure 6: Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Source: Markets and Markets

Key takeaways

Illumina has a dominant market position in the gene sequencer market with a constantly upgraded product portfolio. It has competitors in the low-throughput segment but the market is huge.

In addition, the company has been able to work with its competitor Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to sell the Ion AmpliSeq (Thermo Fisher's technology). Thus, the product of one company is complementary to the product of the other. This sort of partnership is crucial in a rapidly evolving market.

Illumina has the capacity to maintain its short term revenue growth, meet and even exceed earning expectations in Q1-2020 through increased sales of consumables in the advent of the coronavirus in China.

However, the impact of the cancellation of that merger with Pacific Bio (PACB) will have a negative impact on the company, at first, operationally with higher operating expenses reflected as early as in the Q1-2020 earnings. Later, the impact may be more strategic as R&D expenditure is impacted, with a possible worst case scenario being the emergence of another powerful US player in the event of Pacific Bio merging with one its competitors.

Another option for Illumina is to further develop its services component by expanding genome sequencing. Revenues from sequencing services of USD 124 million in Q4-2019, which was up 19% from the same quarter a year ago are, according to me, a key indicator as to the future direction in terms of revenue-generation diversification. At only 17% (figure 4), there is ample room for expansion but I was not able to find any hint on this during the Q4-2019 earnings call transcript.

Hence, I will be closely watching Seekingalpha news about the company and Q1-2020 earnings report for services to get a sense of the future strategy before buying the stock.

