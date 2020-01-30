Time For A Short Play In Nordic American Tankers

And tanker rates are already dropping as a result, making NAT look overpriced.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:NAT) said its company is reaping the benefits of the strong tanker market. In a press release, the company quoted rates for five fixtures as follows:

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 16, 2020 Dear Investors, In a January 7, 2020 message we informed you about our first fixture of 2020 with a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) in excess of $100,000 per day. For reference, but not for accounting purposes, below is a list of our last spot market fixtures concluded up until the release of this message: Fixture 1: TCE $50,000 per day for 50 days Fixture 2: TCE $90,000 per day for 40 days Fixture 3: TCE $65,000 per day for 35 days Fixture 4: TCE $75,000 per day for 50 days Fixture 5: TCE $31,000 per day for 25 days The operating costs of our vessels are about $8,000 per day per ship. The above fixtures illustrate the strong start of the first quarter 2020, that is well above the last quarter of 2019, on which we have provided guidance earlier. It is also good for the tanker market that China and USA seem to be coming to terms on expanding energy cooperation. In summary, the strong tanker market is continuing, far above the numbers for many years. We shall publish our 4Q 2019 results February 17, 2020. Our dividend declaration shall be on the same date. Going forward, there is scope for increased dividends compared with the last years. Chairman & CEO Herbjørn Hansson Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Assuming those are in chronological order, I would note that the last fixture is only about one-third of the second.

Mr. Hansson also wrote, "It is also good for the tanker market that China and USA seem to be coming to terms on expanding energy cooperation." But the outbreak of coronavirus in China has more than offset the benefits from the US-China phase 1 trade deal, which cut some US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Chinese pledges to purchase more US farm, energy and manufactured goods.

Asian jet fuel demand is also taking a beating as airlines cancelled flights. Jet fuel prices have dropped and refinery margins are the lowest they have been in two-and-one-half years, according to Reuters. Warmer-than-normal temperatures in Eastern China also reduced heating oil demand.

A total of 17 cities were under lockdown on Monday affecting about 60 million people. And with long-distance bus services being banned in an area of about 100 million, the demand for transportation fuels must certainly be impacted.

China Added Refinery Capacity in 2019

According to Reuters' calculations, the total amount of oil processed in China rose in 2019 by 7.6 percent to 13.14 million barrels per day (mmbd). In December, the country processed 13.78 mmbd, which was 1.71 mmbd, or 14.1%, higher than a year ago. As a result, China created an oversupply of refined petroleum products.

The net effect of these supply and demand trends will likely be to reduce refinery operations until they become more profitable. This will reduce China's foreign imports of crude oil, which decreases the demand for VLCCs to deliver it to the largest oil importer in the world.

Tanker Rates Falling

Crude tanker rates have already begun to drop. VLCC rates dropped 10.5% last week, according to Jefferies.

Platts reported that "cargo inquiry for early February dates barely at a trickle compared to the onslaught of exports seen from the US Gulf Coast in January." And quoted one USGC shipbroker, "The downward spiral may have started... back to doldrums." There is an over-saturation of tankers in the US Gulf.

The seasonally slow period in refinery operations is approaching due to refinery maintenance. And that is likely to keep tanker rates dropping.

The share price of NAT more than doubled following the September 25th imposition of sanctions on COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd. ("COSCO") by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") for their involvement in transporting Iranian oil. In my opinion, the sanctions will be lifted sometime this year. I therefore expect the NAT share price to drop back into the $2 per share range where it was prior to the sanctions.

Conclusions

The surge in tanker rates in the 4Q19 is likely to be short-lived. Expectations for tailwinds from IMO 2020 going into effect January 1st and the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal are being replaced by headwinds of an unexpected dent in virus-related petroleum demand and an oversupply of petroleum products. Therefore, I view NAT as a name that is likely to drop substantially in price in 2020.

