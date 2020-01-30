Facebook: Obvious Buying Opportunity

Facebook is tacking on an additional $10 billion to its buyback program (bringing its total to $24 billion), a further indication that management believes its shares to be undervalued.

Investors hammered on the company's expense growth, which grew nine points faster than revenue - despite Zuckerberg's earlier indications that 2019 would be an investment year.

Over the past few months, one trend has been made perfectly clear in the markets: investors want to see profits. This line of thinking is what hit Facebook (FB) hard as it reported fourth-quarter earnings. Despite beating Wall Street's expectations on revenue, EPS, and user growth, Facebook shares slid more than -7% in after-hours trading. The key reason: investors zoomed in on the company's expense growth, which rose much faster than revenues this quarter and sliced into Facebook's rich operating margins, long a cornerstone of the stock's bullish thesis.

Data by YCharts

To me, this post-earnings dip presents a fantastic opportunity to pick up shares of Facebook at a discount. Despite rising ~35% over the past twelve months, I still believe investors are vastly undervaluing Facebook's massive growth potential as well as the built-in moat it has from owning some of the world's most popular applications. We knew that Facebook would see significant expense growth this year, as the company strives to move past a string of privacy scandals that rocked its reputation in 2019. Long-term, however, Facebook's scale will allow it to drive operating efficiencies and return to the double-digit profit growth it's used to, thanks to wide net of product initiatives (from Facebook Marketplace to workplace apps) that can diversify Facebook beyond its mainstay of advertising revenue.

Of course, there's a salient reason why 2020 may be a banner year for Facebook: the U.S. election and primaries, (and to a lesser extent, the 2020 summer olympics in Tokyo), will drive huge media spend and vastly boost Facebook's user revenues. In a few quarters from now, investors will have a new slate of strong results to wipe away the memories of 2019.

It's far too soon to call an end to Facebook's rally. Stay long here and add to your Facebook positions.

User growth exceeds expectations - powerful platform to generate revenues in an election year

To me, the most important consideration in a long-term investment in Facebook shares is a simple question: is Facebook (and the Facebook family of apps, including and especially Instagram) still relevant among today's users?

The most recent data most certainly says it is. Facebook continued its growth streak in daily active users this quarter, rising +9% y/y to 1.657 billion and handily beating Wall Street's expectations of 1.650 billion (+8% y/y). We note that Facebook's growth has been especially strong in in Asia and the Rest of World, each of which grew 11% y/y.

Figure 1. Facebook DAU trends Source: Facebook Q4 earnings deck

Not. only has Facebook's user growth been on the rise, but its average revenue per user has also consistently ticked upward as well. As shown in the chart below, Facebook's average revenue per user hit a high of $8.52 this quarter, up 16% y/y - driven by improved monetization across Facebook's product stack, as well as across geographies.

Figure 2. Facebook ARPU trends Source: Facebook Q4 earnings deck

To me, this creates a powerful platform for Facebook to capitalize on the 2020 election. Presidential election years already tend to climb to new records every time, but this year especially, when there are billionaires on both sides of the aisle (Trump on the Republican side; Steyer and Bloomberg on the Democratic side - the latter of which has been spending furiously to make up for his late entry into the race), advertising giants like Facebook stand to benefit from surging ad demand and rising ad costs.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the election year as one of the great business drivers and focus items for 2020 on the Q4 earnings call, both from a product development/privacy perspective as well as a financial growth standpoint. Per his remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

This is going to be another important year. It's going to be an intense year with the election. Some of our long-term technology bets are going to start coming to fruition. We have strong business momentum, and we have to get out there and show what we stand for."

Expenses are up in 2019 - but these investments will get swallowed by 2020's revenue growth

Yes, Facebook's expenses are up. This isn't new news. Following the onslaught of negative headlines last year, Zuckerberg clearly mentioned that Facebook would be investing heavily in content monitoring and privacy tools, as well as assigning his top executive Sheryl Sandberg to oversee these efforts.

We can see the impacts of these investments in the chart below. Facebook's overall operating margins fell back four points to 42% (from 46% in 4Q19), driven by a three-point bump in general and administrative costs and a one-point increase in R&D costs as a percentage of revenues. Put another way, expenses rose 34% y/y to $12.2 billion, faster than the 25% y/y growth rate in revenues in Q4:

Figure 3. Facebook expense trends Source: Facebook Q4 earnings deck

Thankfully, the entirety of Facebook's G&A spend growth is a one-time cost. Per CFO David Wehner's remarks on the earnings call (key takeaways highlighted):

Cost of revenue increased 25%, and the growth was driven primarily by depreciation related to our infrastructure spend. R&D grew 36% and was driven primarily by increased investments in core product as well as our innovation efforts particularly in AR/VR. Marketing and sales grew 23% and was driven primarily by consumer and growth marketing. Finally, G&A grew 87% largely driven by higher legal fees and settlements. This includes charges related to a $550 million settlement in principle we reached this month in connection with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act litigation."

Hopefully, Q4 will be a trough quarter for margins driven by this one-time expense, and Facebook will be able to return to the mid/high-40s operating margins it generated in FY18. Especially with advertising revenue growth expected to shoot up in the 2020 election year, Facebook should be able to find operating efficiencies to drive its margins back to normalized levels.

Free cash flow and buybacks support undervaluation thesis

The fact that Facebook also increased its buyback authorization by $10 billion this quarter, bringing its total buyback program to $24 billion (slightly less than 5% of Facebook's current market cap, is an added indication that management believes Facebook shares are presently undervalued. We shouldn't forget that, despite the investments Facebook is currently making into security and content monitoring, Facebook has one of the richest margin profiles in the entire tech sector, and the broader market in general. In FY19, Facebook generated a staggering $20.7 billion in free cash flow, growing +34% y/y and delivering a tremendous 29% FCF margin. And the company is shrewdly diverting this cash flow into repurchasing shares at a moment when the stock price is weakening, benefitting longer-term investors.

Figure 4. Facebook FCF Source: Facebook Q4 earnings deck

Let's assume for a moment that Facebook retains its FCF margins heading into FY20. Applying this same 29% margin on consensus FY20 revenues of $85.86 billion (representing +21% y/y revenue growth; per Yahoo Finance). This implies that Facebook is capable of generating $24.90 billion of FCF in FY20.

At Facebook's post-dip share price of ~$208, the company has a market cap of $592.0 billion. After we net out the $54.9 billion of cash on Facebook's balance sheet (perhaps alone among mega-cap companies, Facebook carries no debt), the company has an enterprise value of $537.1 billion. This implies that Facebook is trading at a EV/FY20 FCF multiple of 21.7x, a bargain for a company that is still growing revenue, profits, and FCF at >20%.

Key takeaways

All the merits of the Facebook bull case are still firmly in place: steady user growth, huge free cash flows, and a reasonable valuation. All of this is supported by a huge election year tailwind in 2020, which will hopefully help to moderate some of Facebook's expense growth incurred in FY19. Facebook's bull run is far from over - stay invested here for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.