Woodlock House - Next Plc

I have a price in mind I would like to pay, and I will add to Next should we get the opportunity.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Next Plc (OTCPK:NXGPF) [NXT:LSE]

Cheap: Acquire one of the UK's top performers at nearly a 7% free cash flow yield

Owner-operator: Simon Wolfson, CEO, excellent capital allocator

Disclosures: Simple business, wonderful shareholder letters

Excellent financial condition: Investment-grade balance sheet

Simon Wolfson, the CEO of Next, got the job at age of 33. That made him the youngest CEO ever to lead a UK blue-chip company. He's been on the job for 19 years now. Here is the Financial Times in January a year ago:

"[Wolfson's] 18-year tenure on the job is now second only to Bronek Masojada's 19 years at the helm of Hiscox, although unlike Next, the insurer has not been a FTSE 100 constituent throughout. The total return from Next shares since his appointment has been 775 per cent, thrashing that of the FTSE 100, the retail sector and key rivals such as Marks and Spencer."

Wolfson is our owner-operator here. He owns over $100 million worth of stock, which is not a large percentage of Next's $13 billion market cap, but it is a good chunk of change for Wolfson.

Next is a UK-based clothing retailer. And Wolfson has proven to be a smart strategic thinker. He has found a path for Next to navigate the challenges of retail.

Next has created its own thriving online business, not only of its own brands, but as an online aggregator of other brands, too. In 2003, online made up about 23% of sales. Last year, for the first time, more than half of sales originated online. The business also has expanded beyond the UK. In 2003, 0% of sales came from non-UK markets. Last year, nearly 20% did.

Wolfson is also an excellent capital allocator, which is important because Next generates a lot of free cash flow. That capital allocation has helped overcome the decline in sales in its physical stores.

From January 2015 to the middle of 2018, Next returned £1.7bn to shareholders through special dividends (£685m) and share buybacks (£1.0bn). Meanwhile, earnings per share for the year ending January 2020 are likely to be the highest Next has ever delivered.

Next is another long-time cannibal of its shares. It has retired 30% of its stock over the last decade. This is a good business with returns on assets over 20% and strong free cash flow. We also have an investment-grade balance sheet. And in Wolfson we have a top-notch capital allocator and business builder.

We bought shares at an average price of £59.75. At that price, we paid about 15x free cash flow for a 6.6% free cash flow yield. Again, this is a good price for a business of this quality. The shares didn't stay there for long, though. They quickly ran away from us after the UK elections, and we are up 20% on the stock already. I have a price in mind I would like to pay and I will add to Next should we get the opportunity.

Wolfson also writes excellent shareholder letters. He does a 15-year "stress test" in which he makes pessimistic assumptions to see what the business might look like over time. I won't share all the details here, but I will share Wolfson's conclusion:

"In summary, annual declines of -10% in like-for-like sales in our retail business, combined with CAGR of 7.5% in our online business looks likely to deliver cash generation of around £12 billion over the next fifteen years, with cash generation in the final year being in the order of £1.1 billion."

That is tremendous for a company with a $13 billion market cap. And those assumptions seem pessimistic. Retail sales at their stores have not declined at that pace, and the online business has grown faster. Even so, the point of the exercise is to show the potential cash generation of this business, which the market only recently seemed to recognize.

Next is another one we should be able to sit on for a long time.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.