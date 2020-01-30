PayPal: Stay Invested; PayPal's Untapped Market Opportunity Is Massive

Still, PayPal's potential for expansion both in the U.S. and abroad is massive. For a company at a ~$20 billion revenue scale, its ~20% y/y revenue growth is incredible.

Earnings season has continued on in full force, and one of my favorite names in the tech sector, PayPal (PYPL), has just reported fourth-quarter results and initiated 2020 guidance. Despite a recent string of strong performance from the payments giant this year, a mixed fourth-quarter report (with good Q4 results but slightly disappointing guidance for next year), as well as some weakening user/TPV metrics, have PayPal shares slightly down to the tune of -3% in after-hours trading.

Data by YCharts

PayPal is a stock that, over the past several years, has resembled something close to a vertical line. There are plenty of secular tailwinds supporting the shift of payments from cash and credit to virtual and P2P, and PayPal’s results speak clearly to that growing trend. In my view, any dip in PayPal shares represents a timely opportunity to buy, unless of course we see any red flags in the company’s results.

Make no mistake, PayPal’s fourth quarter results were indeed mixed. We saw some slowdowns in the company’s core metrics (which we’ll cover shortly), but overall we’re not worried about the company’s long-term growth prospects.

There are a couple of reasons for this - and these two reasons drive the entire bullish thesis for PayPal. Let’s think about PayPal in terms of its two major markets - the U.S. and China:

First, in the U.S., we have been much slower to adopt virtual payment methods than in China. Though we typically describe the U.S. as a more tech-forward nation in China, this isn’t true of digital payments. Whereas Chinese consumers are incredibly used to paying for their everyday shopping via mobile apps like AliPay, Americans are far more used to paying via credit cards. In recognition of this fact, PayPal has put a lot of gusto into improving its coverage of merchants; and merchant services revenue is seeing double-digit growth at PayPal. Over time, the convenience factor of digital and P2P payments will shift more transactions into PayPal’s court. Put another way, PayPal’s U.S. TAM is huge and still vastly underpenetrated.

Then there’s China. Sure, mobile payments are huge in China, but up until now, PayPal has largely been excluded. This changed dramatically last quarter. As I wrote in my prior article on PayPal, the company has succeeded in acquiring a 70% stake in a local payments company called Guofubao (GoPay), and has received government approval to operate in China. Though the first-mover advantages of incumbents like Alibaba is vast, needless to say there’s a massive market opportunity for PayPal in China.

With this being said, I wouldn’t read too much into a single quarter’s deceleration metrics (especially when we know a lot of that deceleration is comping unfavorably against last-year acquisitions). Stay long on PayPal and keep banking on the secular shift toward mobile payments.

Q4 payments trends

With this bull thesis having been reiterated, let’s now dive into the details of PayPal’s fourth-quarter results. The first thing we want to notice is that PayPal’s total payment volumes (TPV), basically the measure of all the payments that are processed on its platform, has seen lower sequential growth. TPVs had seen a reliable uptrend over the past year, accelerating to 27% y/y in Q3. In Q4, unfortunately, TPV is down to +22% y/y, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. PayPal TPV Source: PayPal Q4 earnings deck

There’s a a pretty solid reason behind this, however - in the fourth quarter of last year, PayPal closed on its acquisitions of iZettle and Hyperwallet, which kicked up TPV volumes. This is the first quarter that PayPal is fully lapping those acquisitions. To me, the fact that a company as large as PayPal (with a >$20 billion annual revenue scale) can still grow total payments volumes at >20% y/y on an organic basis is still quite impressive.

PayPal’s active accounts also continued to grow in the quarter, up 14% y/y to end the quarter and fiscal year at a total of 305 million accounts. There are still new users for PayPal to find - and this becomes especially true as the company ramps up operations in China.

One other interesting metric that had, up to this point, been relatively flat is customer engagement. PayPal measures the amount of transactions that the average user completes on its platform. For the longest time, PayPal had grown engagement at +9% y//y - but this quarter, that rate accelerated slightly to +10% y/y. Amid softer total TPV trends, this is an encouraging signal that PayPal’s product is sticking with its user base.

Figure 2. PayPal transactions per user Source: PayPal Q4 earnings deck

PayPal’s guidance for the coming year is also far from disappointing. PayPal’s current revenue forecast calls for $20.8-$21.0 billion in revenues, representing a still-impressive constant-currency growth range of +18% y/y to +19% y/y. Importantly, Wall Street consensus only called for the low end of that range, at $20.8 billion. With this in mind, it’s still far too early to dump PayPal stock due to slight Q4 deceleration.

Figure 3. PayPal guidance update Source: PayPal Q4 earnings deck

Impressive operating margin gains

For all the more sour news on TPV, PayPal gave us a big concession: huge profitability gains. Now of course, a large payments network like PayPal relies heavily on scale to drive down unit costs and grow profitability. As PayPal has been able to grow total revenues and TPV at a high teens/low 20s rate, it has also managed to drive significant operating leverage to boost profits.

This quarter delivered a record performance for operating margin gains. PayPal called out the fact that growth in total payment volumes led to efficiencies in volume-based expenses (which rose +20% y/y, versus +22% y/y growth in total TPV). On the non-transaction side, non-volume related expenses grew just 7% y/y.

The net effect of this, as shown in the chart below, is that PayPal was capable of stretching pro forma operating margins by 204bps - as previously noted, a record result for the company.

Figure 4. PayPal margin gains Source: PayPal Q4 earnings deck

As most investors are aware, the market has been incredibly hyper-sensitive to tech companies’ profitability ever since the fourth calendar quarter of 2019, and the stocks that are proving to be winners so far are those that can balance reasonable growth alongside profitability gains. PayPal, in my view, fits this bill perfectly.

We note as well that, as shown in the chart below, PayPal managed to grow pro forma EPS by 24% y/y to $0.86, outpacing Wall Street expectations of $0.83 with 4% upside. If we net out the impacts of contributions from PayPal’s equity investments, EPS growth jumps to 28% y/y - which more than compensates for PayPal’s premium P/E ratio.

Figure 5. PayPal EPS Source: PayPal Q4 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Now, there are lingering concerns that PayPal's EPS guidance for the coming year, $3.39-$3.46, is a bit light. This range would imply just 9-12% y/y growth over PayPal's FY19 pro forma EPS of $3.10 (excluding acquisitions, up 18-20% y/y), and it's also well below Wall Street's consensus of +13% y/y growth ($3.49).

In my view, these concerns are premature. PayPal has had a solid history of outperforming versus its guidance, and given the company just exited Q4 with its largest-ever increase in operating margins (despite dilution impact from acquisitions), it's likely that PayPal will continue raising operating margins in 2020 (currently guidance calls for operating margins flat to 2019). We also have additional tailwinds from a ramp in China operations, as well as any potential earnings from increased monetization of PayPal's crown mobile jewel Venmo.

Use the dip as an opportunity to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.