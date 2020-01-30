Woodlock House - A.O. Smith

We built a small position near the lows with an average cost of about $47.

A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Cheap: Another high-performance stock, acquired nearly 30% off highs, a ~5% free cash flow yield

Owner-operator: Smith family owns 14% of the shares

Disclosures: No issues here, simple business

Excellent financial condition: Zero net debt

Lastly, we added A.O. Smith, a leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and filtration products. AOS has nearly 40% of the residential market in North America and over 50% of the commercial market. Founded in 1874, it's another family owned firm. The Smith family owns about 14% of the stock. AOS is another excellent business generating returns on equity of 20%+ with zero net debt and strong free cash flows.

The stock has been a winner up almost 7x in the last decade. But it recently fell over 30% from its high, and we built a small position near the lows with an average cost of about $47.

The reason for the selloff was a sharp decline in sales in China. Over the past 10 years, business in China has increased at a 21% clip to over $1 billion in sales. It now makes up one-third of overall sales. That growth came to a halt in 2019 and the market bailed. AOS still has room to grow in China, though, and I would expect growth to resume at some point.

A.O. Smith has taken that same game plan to India, where water treatment needs are acute. Though small now, this could be another huge business for AOS in the future.

The business produces lots of free cash flow and I like AOS's discipline in how it allocates that cash. It's returned cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. In fact, the dividend has increased at a 30% rate over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, the shares outstanding have shrunk by 8% during that time.

