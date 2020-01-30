Network Effect Will Propel Slack Adoption, Outperforming Stock Performance To Follow

Wall Street has not realized this potential, given last year's sell-off. Slack is a growth company in good shape with good prospects, and therefor worthy of an investment.

Slack will benefit immensely from the network effort that shared channels introduces, opening new avenues for adoption and monetization. This will make Slack the definitive leader in its category.

Investment Thesis

Like several other platforms, such as Facebook (FB) and Pinterest (PINS), Slack (WORK) has not had the best IPO, selling off on investor concerns about competition from Microsoft Teams and growth deceleration (given its generous 60% growth rate) coupled with the company’s high valuation.

Nevertheless, Slack's focus on growth is paying off so far. Especially in the near-term, the company is prioritizing the enterprise. Both the buckets of $100,000 and $1,000,000 annual revenue customers have been growing at twice the clip of its overall user base growth.

Moreover, in the third quarter, Slack launched shared channels out of beta, a significant new and unique feature that allows different enterprises to share a channel, as the name suggests. Slack says this product will be difficult to replicate by others who are more constrained by legacy code bases that were not designed to allow this feature, as it places the shared channel at the core.

There are many (new) use cases for shared channels imaginable, and Slack says that its adoption has surpassed its expectations, although the company says it is hard the forecast how it will play out exactly, and the company itself isn't even modelling it in at this point.

The upside from shared channels is clear, though. Shared channels introduces a clear network effort: the value of the network/service increases with each additional user that joins that joins it. Slack has indeed confirmed that the ‘distance’ between any two users has decreased, and the overall network has become denser, clear indicators that the feature is already paying off. Adoption in particular has been stellar in large enterprises, at 80%.

Additionally, shared channels allows for additional ways of monetizing the user base over time, although this is not a near-term priority. This is a further opportunity to expand within a customer. Slack already has a healthy >130% net dollar retention rate.

Clearly then, a compelling product (Slack) with differentiated features (shared channels) combined with a large expansions opportunity and a large user base that is still untapped, makes for an excellent company. A bearish market consensus makes Slack an even more compelling investment.

Overview: Revenue and Growth

In the third quarter, Slack’s revenue grew 60% to $169 million. Customers greater than $100,000 climbed to 821, up 67% YoY as that is where the company’s investment are aimed at. Companies exceeding $1,000,000 in revenue for Slack amounted to 50, up from 30 a year ago. This compared to growth of the general paid user base by 5,000 QoQ to 105,000. Slack expects this trend to continue as it invests mainly in enterprise sales. Gross margin is nearly 90%.

Of the company’s revenue, 37% comes from international customers. Slack continues to invest in its sales, opening new offices in Chicago, Osaka, Munich, Paris, Sydney, etc.

Net dollar retention was 134%, indicative of the large opportunity Slack still has to expand within customers. While some are already wall-to-wall, Slack said that this is hardly the case for most large customers, and sees a 3-5x opportunity there.

Currently, R&D accounts for ~40% of revenue, sales and marketing ~50% of revenue, and other expenses will trend towards ~20% of revenue and lower over time. Stock-based compensation is also expected to decline over time. The company operated at a loss, but free cash flow was roughly flat, and the company expects to continue this balance going forward.

Shared Channels

Shared channels is a paid-only feature that launched in the third quarter. It allows two companies to create a channel that is shared between them. This is not as easy as it sounds, as various management features are required. Adoption is already at 25% of the paid customer base, and at 80% of the $100,000+ customers.

“Shared channels allows customers to securely collaborate with external partners, suppliers and their own customers in channels, while still maintaining their internal controls and compliant to policies”, Slack says. The company also says that the average number of shared channels in use, as well as the size and density of the largest network cluster has increased as more customers joined the program.

Shared channels also increases overall customer retention.

Shared channels is a unique feature that no other competitor has, according to Slack:

"I would point out that we're starting from a relatively new code base. We're not carrying a legacy of technical debt. And I think if we were strapped to half a dozen different products that were all, on average, about 20 years old, it would be very, very difficult to replicate this."

I think shared channels gives the company a clear, unique selling point that might be underestimated as of yet by analysts and investors.

The company is already seeing the benefit of the shared channels feature, saying that customers sometimes even go as far as paying the other end of the shared channel to adopt it. Giving an example:

“We even saw a large media streaming service requiring its creative agency to adopt Slack so that they could use shared channels to collaborate.”

To that end, shortly after its introduction, it is already a driver of paid conversion and the company is investigating second- and third-order effects of people invited to shared channels inviting others, etc.

Slack also says that it hopes shared channels will accelerate wall-to-wall expansion within companies, as the function is apt for many new, non-technical use cases: “There’s a whole set of new use cases available in Slack because of shared channels. So we think it’s not only a competitive advantage. It’s a competitive moat because once people do their work through shared channels, it’s really hard to go back to and do anything differently.”

In short: “Slacks gets more valuable as more people are on it.” This has become even more true with the introduction of shared channels. Shared channels introduces a whole new network effect to the product.

Slack expects shared channels to further unlock major new opportunities in the coming years, so this is a feature that will be important for the product and company in the long run. In terms of features, the company is looking at shared channels between more than two parties. But it also has the potential to result in ARPU (average revenue per user) uplift in the longer run. The company doesn’t plan to charge for the shared channels at present, but shared channels involve advanced features such as secure connection, digital loss prevention, on top of the diverse customer use cases it enables such as for suppliers, customer service, etc.

"[Shared channels] is like a driver for the business at scale three to five years out as opposed to something that's going to make a difference next week."

To sum up:

Differentiated (unique) feature, paid-only

Difficult to replicate

High customer value: high adoption rate among large customers

Increases retention and paid conversion rate, with second-order effects

Enables new use cases for the product (TAM/adoption expansion opportunities)

Enables new monetization (ARPU uplift) opportunities, with a long-term tail

Strong network effect because it requires two (or more) parties, driving the user base towards one common product... placing Slack in pole position to become the de facto standard in its category (similar to Facebook in social media, etc.) - obviously, sharing channels between Teams and Slack isn't possible.

Workflows

Slack is also investing in low or no-code workflows, which will increase the accessibility for non-technical users of the platform. The company launched Workflow Builder in early Q4, which allows, indeed, non-technical users to create and manage simple workflows.

Risks and Competition

The main risk for Slack has been deemed competition from Microsoft Teams. As I have explained, I think this is a non-issue given Slacks strong product with differentiated features. Slack’s own response is that it expects Microsoft to soon announce adoption of 50 million and then 100 million users, as those users migrate from Skype for Business and Lync, which already had that many users. Slack also points to the differences in usage (time).

Slack also says that 70% of its top 50 customers are Office 365 users.

Slack has provided several examples during its earnings calls of customers.

“This is another Office 365 customer, and they chose Slack because only Slack’s open platform integrates with the full range of internally and externally developed tools they use. With more than 1,800 apps in our app directory ranging from partners like Atlassian, Salesforce, SAP and Zoom, to Slack first services like LaTeX, Guru and Troops, our open platform continues to play an important role in enterprise adoption. We also see customers creating their own apps, integrating Slack into their internal systems and workflows. In a typical week, more than 500,000 of these customer integrations are actively used.”

In more firm terms: “We only win if people choose Slack, and they only choose Slack if it provides real value to them. There is no other path. We can’t rely on bundling or superior distribution or sunk cost of entrenched products.”

To that end, Slack says customers use Slack 90 minutes per day and adoption is often spurred by users who say Slack makes them more productive (e.g. compared to e-mail).

Valuation

With revenue guidance of ~$750 million for the year and a market cap of $11.6 billion, Slack isn’t the cheapest company around at 17.7 P/S. However, compared to similar SaaS companies, and given the company’s growth, Slack's current valuation isn’t all that unusual.

For some comparisons of P/S ratios, Salesforce (CRM) trades at 9.4, DocuSign (DOCU) trades at 13.5, Twilio (TWLO) trades at 14.8, Zoom (ZM) trades at 31.9, and MongoDB (MDB) trades at 20.7.

For some investors, those valuations might look scary, but given those companies' growth numbers, they aren't likely to fall all that much For investors seeking to hold one of those names for years, the near-term entry point should not be a distraction from the underlying fundamentals of the company in consideration, in my opinion; I saw a valid argument recently saying that compound growth (growing at >40% for several years) is easily underestimated, and also that some blockbuster growth companies were also trading at high valuations already at their early stages.

Given Slack's sell-off last year, a 17.7 P/S ratio doesn't seem very overvalued compared to its other high-growing peers, so there is a definitive likelihood that it has bottomed, similar to a Pinterest (PINS) perhaps which has started recovering recently, after Pinterest failed to meet perhaps too high expectations last year.

Takeaway

I view Slack as an excellent business with an excellent product, delivering excellent growth. In other words, the company has all the look of a great investment, as there seems to be a lot of room for expansion left.

As Slack said itself, shared channels is giving the company not just another competitive advantage, but a competitive moat, providing increased retention, adoption and conversion rates, increased use cases for the product, and down the road increased ARPU monetization possibilities.

And that's ignoring the strong network effect that it may bring to the product, which basically requires everyone to use Slack to make use of this differentiated feature and realize all of the value it offers. This will (could) establish the product as de facto standard, making competition pretty much a non-issue. Slack will be considered both the better and more useful product, even if Slack can't rely on bundling or other strategies, as the company admitted.

In short, shared channels to me is the strongest argument why the bearish competition argument falls flat, and hence why Slack may be considered the market leader in its category, and hence why Slack may have a similar stock performance as for example Twilio (TWLO) down the road.

Given all of the company’s characteristics, it is yet again interesting how the Street has dismissed the stock, given how it has fallen since its IPO. Perhaps it was just a valuation issue. In that case, the current price should give the stock a great entry point.

