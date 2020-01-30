Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of January 2020

Vanadium company news - AMG signed a major new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts. Largo Resources announces record quarterly and full year 2019 V2O5 production results.

The world’s largest battery in Dalian, China to be completed in 2020: 200MW/800MWh vanadium flow battery.

Vanadium company news - Largo Resources: Unsustainably low vanadium prices will rebound in Q2 2020. Roskill expects to see a relatively balanced market in 2020.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. January saw vanadium prices flat and a quieter month for company news.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price = *USD 6.10/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = *USD 28.50

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

*Note: I am not 100% sure if the above vanadium prices are updated for January.

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries," he says. "You'll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We're very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can't be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

An article I missed from December 3, 2019, Fastmarkets reported:

INTERVIEW: 'Unsustainably low' vanadium prices will rebound in Q2 2020, Largo chief says.

On December 31 Investing News released:

Vanadium Outlook 2020: Is Vanadium due for a comeback? Looking ahead, Roskill expects to see a relatively balanced market in 2020. "But there are various forces that could push prices up," Bedder said. "All eyes will be on China, where higher demand or lower supply could make things interesting." In terms of prices, Meyer said vanadium prices are down, but definitely not out. Prices are expected to recover sharply in the next few months as buying returns to the market. "The market is still digesting some new temporary supply at a time of slow buying activity, causing prices to fall further than would normally be expected," he said.

On January 17 Mining review Africa reported:

Shining a light on VRFBs for energy storage applications. There are currently 113 VRFB installations globally with an estimated capacity of over 209 800 kWh of energy. This is a significant increase in the handful of VRFB manufacturers just less than five years ago to 20 VRFB manufacturers in 2018. "This has seen the use of vanadium in energy storage applications increase to 2.1%" says Hilbert. The 92 000 t of vanadium produced and the 95 000 metric tons of vanadium consumed in 2018 was an all-time global record, says Hilbert, who goes on to say that the year-on-year figures for the first half of 2019 are even greater than those of 2018, which indicates a definite increase in vanadium demand which is being met by vanadium consumption. Large-scale deployments of VRFBs are underway across the globe, with many others being planned or under construction. Chinese vanadium flow battery system manufacturer Rongke Power and its partner, US-based technology company UniEnergy Technologies, is underway with a project to build a 200 MW, 800 MWh VRFB in the Dalian high-tech zone in China's Liaoning province - the largest chemical storage power station in the world.

The world's largest battery in Dalian, China to be completed in 2020: 200MW/800MWh vanadium flow battery (requires ~8,000 tonnes of V2O5)

Source

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

No vanadium news for the month.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On January 7, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces long-term spent catalyst recycling agreement. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce that AMG Vanadium has signed a major new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On January 14, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces record quarterly and full year 2019 production results and provides 2020 guidance." Highlights include:

"Strong Q4 2019 operational finish: Production of 3,011 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in Q4 2019, a 16% increase over Q4 2018.

O in Q4 2019, a 16% increase over Q4 2018. Record FY 2019 production, achieving midpoint production guidance: 10,577 tonnes (23.3 million lbs 1 ) of V 2 O 5 produced in 2019, an increase of 8% over FY 2018.

) of V O produced in 2019, an increase of 8% over FY 2018. Record monthly V 2 O 5 production of 1,162 tonnes in December 2019

O production of 1,162 tonnes in December 2019 Maracás Menchen Mine expansion project completed in December 2019

New safety record: 238 days (1.5 million man-hours worked) without a Lost Time Injury.

2020 Guidance: Annual V 2 O 5 production of 11,750 - 12,250 tonnes; Average annual cash operating cost excluding royalties2 of US$3.30 - 3.50 /lb V 2 O 5 ; Annual sales of 9,500 - 10,000 tonnes5; Sustaining capital expenditures6 of US$9 - 11 million; Ferrovanadium conversion plant capital expenditures of US$5 - 7 million."

On January 22, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources launches VPURE and VPURE+ vanadium products... "The Maracás Menchen Mine has a proven track record of operational stability which allows the Company to provide its customers with a reliable source of vanadium supply. We look forward to becoming the industry preferred supplier of vanadium through the sale of our VPURE and VPURE+ products."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels states they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On December 31, Energy Fuels announced:

Energy Fuels renews its ('at-the-market' ) ATM program... Under the renewed ATM program the Company may, at its discretion from time to time, sell up to an additional US$30.0 million of common shares, with sales only being made on the NYSE American at then-prevailing market prices, or any other existing trading market of the common shares in the United States.

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR states: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

On January 8, Ferro Alloy Resources announced:

Vanadium producer Ferro-Alloy Resources listed on AIX (in Kazakhstan)... effective January 6, 2020. Secondary trading is expected to start shortly. FAR shares will be traded under [FAR] ticker with quotation and settlements in US dollars, and are fully fungible between London Stock Exchange, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and AIX.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On January 8, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. provides company updates. Western announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares to a number of officers, directors, and consultants of Western under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The Options were granted on January 6, 2020, and the exercise price set at CAD$1.03 based upon the closing prices on both the date of the grant and the prior trading day......

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On January 23 Neometals announced:

BARRAMBIE PROJECT UPDATE. High purity titanium dioxide hydrolysate produced from recent Barrambie pilot trial. Trial successfully recovered titanium at high rates (90%) from Barrambie concentrate feedstocks. Results are being evaluated by potential JV partner IMUMR and titanium hydrolysate samples are being evaluated by multiple Chinese titanium pigment producers. Barrambie Ministerial Approval renewed and Mining Proposal approved.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or "An Update On Neometals", or my article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On January 2, Australian Vanadium announced: "Coates Vanadium drilling programme." Highlights include:

"Coates Vanadium deposit is situated approximately 35km east of Perth in the Shire of Northam near Wundowie.

Surface sampling in 2018 and 2019 confirms significant vanadium content with values up to 1.59% V2O5.

Programme of Works application for exploration drilling over the Coates Vanadium deposit approved.

Up to 15 diamond core holes to be drilled to obtain samples for geological modelling and metallurgical testwork."

On January 15, Australian Vanadium announced: "Letter of Intent signed with Hebei Vanadium Titanium Industrial Technology Research Institute." Highlights include:

"AVL signs Letter of Intent with Hebei Yanshan Vanadium and Titanium Industry Technology Research Co Ltd, a subsidiary of HBIS Group Chengsteel.

Chengsteel is currently the world's third largest vanadium producer.

Potential purchase of AVL's vanadium products and Project investment opportunities.

Consideration of technical services for the Australian Vanadium Project.

Letter of Intent confirms interest from both parties to discuss a binding purchase and sale agreement.

Letter of Intent is non-binding and sets terms for discussion.

AVL Managing Director and COO to visit HBIS in January, a visit to Western Australia by HBIS Vanadium executive management being planned."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Resource upgrade due. Offtake partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

No significant news for the month.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Further off-take announcements. Funding or equity partner announcements.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Executive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd. [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd. is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV 8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On January 17, TNG Ltd. announced: "December 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project [NT] [TNG: 100%]

Continued progress with the FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design) Study across many detailed work streams.

Submission of the draft Environmental Impact Statement ("Draft EIS") for the Darwin TIVAN® Processing Facility ("DPF") to the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority.

Submission of the Mining Management Plan for the Mount Peake Mine Site to the Northern Territory Department of Primary Industry and Resources.

Execution of a Binding Term Sheet with global commodity trader, GUNVOR (Singapore), for potential off-take of 40% of the high-purity vanadium pentoxide intended to be produced by the Mount Peake Project.

Binding Term Sheet signed with leading Indian mining conglomerate the Vimson Group for the life-of-mine off-take of 100% of the high-purity iron ore products intended to be produced by the Mount Peake Project.

Submission of application to the Northern Territory Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics for the direct sale of Crown Land for the proposed land site of the TIVAN® Processing Facility in Darwin.

Appointment of highly experienced former Cristal senior executive Mr. Simon Morten to the newly-created role of General Manager -Titanium Production.

European patent granted by the European Patent Office for the Company's proprietary TIVAN® hydrometallurgical process for the extraction and recovery of high-purity vanadium.

Extension of the mandate letter executed in December 2018 between TNG and Germany's KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH to 11 December 2020, unless further extended by both parties.

Submission of application to NAIF(Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility) regarding infrastructure funding for the Mount Peake Project."

Corporate

"Commencement of the process to seek a dual listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

$2.18 million received as a research and development tax rebate.

The Company's cash position was $16.4 million at 31 December 2019."

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura's focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden's Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On January 17, Aura Energy announced:

.....Aura Energy Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform the Australian Securities Exchange that on 16 January, 2020 the Company issued 105,416,664 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) pursuant to a Share Placement (see ASX Announcements, dated 14 January 2020 and 16 January 2020), at a share price of 0.45 cents per share....

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (planning to change name to Silver Elephant Mining Corp.)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On January 7, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy's accomplishments in 2019 and objectives in 2020....

We raised $6.9 million in equity with lead orders from Eric Sprott, who alone owns 9% of Prophecy, along with several new institutional funds. Additionally, no warrants were offered in the equity placements.

We filed Gibellini vanadium environmental baseline reports and the Plan of Operations with BLM and the Water Pollution Control Permit [WPCP] and Air Quality Permit with State of Nevada -on time and under budget."

Note: Prophecy's good silver related news was not included in the above.

On January 8, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy proposes name change to Silver Elephant Mining Corp. at shareholders' meeting to be held on March 16, 2020. Prophecy Development Corp. will hold a special meeting of shareholders on March 16, 2020......At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a change of the Company name to "Silver Elephant Mining Corp." (the "Name Change") with a new proposed TSX ticker symbol ELEF, to best reflect the Company's focus in developing its Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold, zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometers of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On January 21, King River Resources announced: "Speewah PFS update." Highlights include:

"Sulphuric acid leach testwork on magnetite concentrate, non-magnetic concentrate fractions and run of mine rock now supports the potential of a smaller scale project development design where Alumina is primarily targeted and extracted by leaching rock that has only been mined, crushed and ground to 0.15mm without further beneficiation.

These changes in the PFS process design to focus on HPA, with V, Ti and Fe co-products, may deliver positive economic impacts on the Speewah project."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

Vanadiumcorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies 'VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology' and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone's Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America's largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Vanadium Resources [ASX:VR8]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

CellCube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were flat in January.

Highlights for the month include:

Largo Resources: 'Unsustainably low' vanadium prices will rebound in Q2 2020, Largo chief says.

Vanadium Outlook 2020: Is Vanadium due for a comeback? Looking ahead, Roskill expects to see a relatively balanced market in 2020.

There are currently 113 VRFB installations globally with an estimated capacity of over 209 800 kWh of energy. The use of vanadium in energy storage applications increase to 2.1%.

The world's largest battery in Dalian, China to be completed in 2020: 200MW/800MWh vanadium flow battery. This would require about 8,000 tonnes of V2O5.

AMG has signed a major new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America.

Largo Resources announces record quarterly and full year 2019 V2O5 production results.

Vanadium producer Ferro-Alloy Resources listed on AIX in Kazakhstan.

Neometals Barrambie Project making good progress with 90% titanium recovery rates and Mining Proposal approved.

Australian Vanadium signs a Letter Of Intent with a subsidiary of HBIS Group Chengsteel. Chengsteel is currently the world's third largest vanadium producer.

Prophecy proposes name change to Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.