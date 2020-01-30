Aurora Cannabis Must Adapt

In 1963, Leon C. Megginson, a Louisiana State University business professor, gave a speech to a convention of the Southwestern Social Science Association, referencing Darwin he states that "it is not the most intellectual of the species that survives; it is not the strongest that survives, but the species that survives is the one that is able best to adapt and adjust to the changing environment in which it finds itself."

This quote, often misattributed to Darwin, could not be truer for Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and indeed most of its peers. Cannabis stocks have gotten crushed over the last year and the gush of capital that once flowed into the sector has slowed to a trickle. Aurora Cannabis now funds itself amidst a cash crunch, with mounting losses, cash outflows, and net debt.

Data by YCharts

Aurora needs to adapt to this hostile climate or face extinction.

Inaction Will Equal Death: Aurora Needs To Adapt To A New Reality

The situation surrounding Aurora's stock price collapse would not be at its current critical level if the company had an adequate total cash balance set against a modest cash burn. But the reality is of an inadequate cash balance set against an expansive rate of cash burn.

Aurora had total cash and short term investments of $144.90 million at the end of its last reported quarter, Q1 2020, versus free cash outflow of $119.40 million. This was a slight quarter-over-quarter improvement of $7.2 million. Assuming the 5.7% QoQ reduction in cash burn remains constant into Q2 2020, the company's short term liquidity position would be perilous.

This would mean either taking on more debt or an extremely dilutive sale of its common shares, likely completed at a discount to the current market value. The situation is worsened by the large debt burden Aurora took on for CapEx spend during its expansive phase.

With a total debt burden of $528.70 million, $202.10 million of which is current, Aurora faces a classic case of catch-22. To protect shareholder value it has to reduce its debt burden, but to reduce its debt burden it would have to reduce shareholder value to raise the money required to pay down its debt.

Further, the company has CAD$230 million of unsecured convertible debentures with an annual interest rate of 5% that mature two months from now in March 2020. The debentures, sporting a conversion price of CAD$13.05, can be forcefully converted into shares by Aurora if the volume-weighted average price of its shares surpasses CAD$17.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. At its current price level, this would mean a 570% stock price increase over the next two months, a highly unlikely scenario. Aurora will either have to raise the required money to pay back the principal amount or convince its debenture holders to exercise the conversion to equity at a material loss. Failure to do so would raise the spectre of bankruptcy.

Against this backdrop, the most logical inference is that the company now needs to take radical steps to significantly reduce operating expenses and slow down the rate of cash burn.

SG&A forms the bulk, 62.3%, of Aurora's operating expenses. Hence, this should be the most immediate area of focus for any cost-cutting initiative. The company could also strengthen its liquidity position by the sale-and-leaseback of any relevant property. Divesting non-core assets and shrinking CapEx would also help improve its cash profile.

Indeed, Aurora has announced a halt in the construction of Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun. Its expects this move to save CAD$190 million in planned expenses. The negative reaction of its share after the announcement is at odds with the thesis of this article. This is good news for shareholders as its signals Aurora's willingness to adapt to a torrid environment. The alternative choice would likely see the total wipeout of common shareholders during subsequent bankruptcy proceedings.

Born In The Foothills Of The Rocky Mountains

Aurora Cannabis now stands at a crossroads. On the left is business as usual. This would see a continuation of a status quo marked by heavy losses, high cash burn, and a growing debt burden. On the right is a substantially leaner business that has ensured its survival by divesting all but its non-core operations and assets.

Adapting to this brutal and increasingly Darwinistic cannabis environment will not be easy. But Aurora's current cash burn is fundamentally unsustainable and necessitates the company take radical steps to cut its SG&A expenses. The sale of non-core assets, shrinking CapEx spend, and limiting cash outlays over the coming quarters will help increase Aurora's probability of survival. It would mean a company born in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains does not die in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

