IBB: The Stage Is Set For Next Bull Market In Biotechs

As fears of a global pandemic continue to grip stock markets and crude oil, not even the biotechnology sector (IBB) could escape the wrath with IBB declining more than 6% from year-to-date highs. Indeed, although a handful of biotech names such as VIR which are developing vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus have skyrocketed in recent days, the broader sector ETF has not participated in the hype.

The pharmaceutical industry perhaps has been more focused on the prospect of lower drug costs in an election year. To quote from Barron's:

While the caucuses are not always a great predictor of who the presidential nominee will be, a poll released on the evening of Jan. 10 found that Sanders leads his Democratic rivals in the state. That is probably not good news for drugmakers. “We are going to take on the greed and corruption of the pharmaceutical industry,” Sanders said from the debate stage on Jan. 14. “That is what Democratic socialism is about, and that will win this election.”

That said, there are multiple reasons to expect a new bull market is on the horizon for the biotech sector.

Moderating Valuations Based On Price-to-Sales Ratio

Based on historical financial statements data provided by TIKR.com, we compiled and aggregated the full year revenue per share for the top 15 holdings of IBB since 2004, including 2019 and 2020 estimates. The below chart shows that revenue on aggregate has been gradually rising while IBB has been largely in consolidation since peaking in 2015:

Source: TIKR.com , WingCapital Investments

After a parabolic upswing in IBB leading to bubble-like valuations in 2015, the weighted average price-to-sales ratio of the top 15 holdings has since steadily normalized towards 2011-2012 levels with IBB price practically unchanged from 5 years ago:

Symbol Name % Weight Price-to-Sales 2004 2011 2015 2019 E 2020 E AMGN Amgen Inc 8.08% 7.62 3.26 5.64 6.40 5.53 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 7.67% 11.88 3.70 4.24 3.72 3.57 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 7.29% 8.36 4.95 30.03 14.83 12.17 BIIB Biogen Inc 6.22% 10.37 5.20 6.22 4.02 3.95 ILMN Illumina Inc 5.83% 7.15 3.53 12.71 13.45 11.97 REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.90% 3.47 11.44 13.77 5.14 4.49 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.95% 150.93 16.67 14.81 4.83 4.17 SGEN Seattle Genetics Inc 2.43% 41.07 20.53 18.65 21.30 16.81 INCY Incyte Corp 2.07% 58.62 20.23 26.93 7.74 6.73 BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 1.89% 22.11 8.96 19.02 8.78 7.92 ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.62% 36.49 4.26 195.01 55.84 28.79 MYL Mylan NV 1.40% 3.45 1.53 2.17 0.90 0.94 SNY Sanofi SA ADR 1.27% 1.59 1.09 1.32 1.57 1.46 NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 1.16% 21.18 7.27 247.37 12.84 8.21 IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.04% 7.96 7.29 26.34 8.13 10.01 Top 15 54.82% 20.80 6.80 23.33 9.62 7.74 IBB YE Price 25.13 34.78 112.78 118.36 116.88

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

In other words, the multi-year price consolidation in IBB and continued revenue growth have led to valuations reverting to levels just prior to the bull market run from 2011.

Technical Patterns Supportive of Breakout

In addition to valuations, the consolidation pattern in the past 5 years also draws parallels with the one just ahead of the breakout in 2011 from a technical perspective:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Furthermore, long-term momentum is also supportive of further gains with its monthly MACD indicator having turned positive in December after 12 straight months under zero.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Statistically, in the 4 historical instances when IBB's monthly MACD crossed above zero after at least 10 consecutive weeks previously in the negative, 3 of those followed with gains in the next 6 to 12 months averaging 3-5%:

Date IBB Monthly MACD Previous Streak Under 0 IBB 3-Mo Forward IBB 6-Mo Forward IBB 12-Mo Forward 11/28/2005 25.68 -23 9.18% -2.43% 3.47% 5/28/2007 27.20 -12 -3.11% 3.27% -2.56% 7/27/2009 26.25 -10 -6.82% 5.75% 2.90% 3/27/2017 97.76 -18 5.73% 13.75% 9.19% 12/30/2019 118.36 -12 Average 1.24% 5.09% 3.25% % Positive 50.00% 75.00% 75.00%

While the return prospect based solely on the technical pattern may not look attractive, robust long-term fundamentals are expected to fuel much larger gains in the years ahead.

Demographics To Propel Top-Line Growth

According to a 2018 study by U.S. Census Bureau, "by 2030, all baby boomers will be older than age 65. This will expand the size of the older population so that 1 in every 5 residents will be retirement age."

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

The demographic shift is certainly significant in many facets, particularly on health care due to the fact that more than half of total health care spending is accounted for by age 55 or over based on data from Health System Tracker as of 2016:

Source: Health System Tracker

As such, it follows that health care expenditures will rise at gradually faster pace as the proportion of aging population increases. In terms of prescription drug spending, a research by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality demonstrates that total prescribed medicine spending is not only significantly higher for the elderly but has also been trending north in the past decade.

Source: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

In short, the looming demographic turning point will lead to ever higher demand and expenditures for prescription medication, which would help elevate top-line growth in pharmaceuticals in the long run.

Biggest Risks: Drug Pricing Policy & Earnings

Meanwhile, drug pricing concerns are not certainly dissipating anytime soon, especially in an election year. That being said, Credit Suisse thinks any substantial legislation is unlikely, and upcoming earnings as well as M&A will be the main drivers for biotech per 24/7 Wall Street:

We would expect better performance in 4Q19 given that many companies benefit from seasonality changes ahead of the traditionally lower 1Q sales as insurance plans change at year-end. Overall, the election may impact sentiment come 2H20 (with more rhetoric on drug pricing), but we believe biotech fundamentals will remain strong, driven by M&A, R&D productivity, and commercial execution.

Indeed, our valuation analysis and thesis of normalizing price-to-sales multiples ultimately hinges on the forward estimates at least meeting expectations. As such, we would keep an eye on the earnings reports especially of the top 15 holdings of IBB.

To conclude, we anticipate a bullish breakout in IBB after broader market selloff subsides, with strong fundamentals and technicals being the catalysts. An aging U.S. population further enhances the growth potential for biotech sector due to the expected increase in prescribed drug spending.

