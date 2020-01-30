China's Need To Import LNG Is Slowing Down

One of the bright spots in the market for natural gas (UNG) is China. Natural gas is in oversupply with supply exceeding demand, but China's growing need for gas has alleviated some of the pressure in the market. However, there are increasingly signs that the market may not be able to count on China as it has in the past. This could put further pressure on prices for natural gas and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") in particular. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

Why China needs LNG

China's demand for natural gas has grown steadily over the years. There are many factors contributing to this trend. The Chinese economy has grown in size and that alone will increase the need for energy, including natural gas. Another factor at play is the fact that natural gas is cleaner than some other forms of energy, which can be helpful if environmental pollution is a concern.

Since domestic gas production has not been able to keep up with increased demand, China has resorted to imported gas to cover the shortfall. China imports natural gas using pipelines and in the form of LNG. China is considered to be the number one importer of natural gas. But when it comes to LNG, China is ranked second behind Japan. It's widely assumed that China will eventually become number one when it comes to imports of LNG. Whatever happens in China is therefore important for natural gas.

China has gas pipelines with Central Asia, Russia and Myanmar. The combined capacity of these pipelines is about 105B cubic meters. In addition, there are plans to build additional pipelines to Russia and Central Asia that could add another 60B to existing capacity. Anything more than what pipelines can deliver has to be in the form of LNG. LNG is imported from several countries, including Australia, Qatar and Russia.

China's need to import natural gas is slowing down

According to Chinese customs data, China's quantity and value of imported gas increased by 6.9% and 12.8% respectively in 2019. Solid numbers, but way down from the year before when the numbers were much higher. China has reportedly been able to accelerate domestic gas production. China produced 177.7B cubic meters in 2019, an increase of 11.5% YoY.

In 2018, China increased gas output by 7.5% to 161B cubic meters. The increase in domestic production helped keep a lid on the need for imported gas. This happened despite natural gas consumption in China increasing by 9.4% to 306.7B cubic meters. According to a forecast from PetroChina (PTR), gas consumption is expected to increase by 8.6% to 330B cubic meters in 2020. PetroChina, Sinopec (SNP) and CNOOC (CEO) are among the companies China will count on to increase domestic gas production.

(Unit: 10,000 tons natural gas) Quantity YoY 2019 9656.2 6.9% 2018 9031.7 31.9% 2017 6852.5 - (Unit: 100M CNY) 2019 2875.1 12.8% 2018 2549.5 62.1% 2017 1573.8 -

Source: China customs statistics

Another reason why China's imports are slowing down may have to do with coal. Coal is a competitor of natural gas in the energy market. According to customs statistics, China increased coal imports by 6.3% to 299.6M tons in 2019. Increased imports of coal by China does not bode well for natural gas.

It is assumed by many that China is moving away from coal use. China is expected to replace coal with natural gas. In fact, many base their bull case for natural gas on the belief that China will need to import more gas to replace all the coal it is currently consuming. Since China consumes as much coal as the rest of the world combined, there is tremendous scope for increased demand for natural gas in China.

But if China continues to increase its coal use as the statistics suggest, then some of these assumptions may have to be revisited. China could continue to rely on coal for much longer than people anticipated, which means that the need for imported gas from foreign sources may not be as big as once thought. This would not be good for the market for natural gas and LNG in particular.

LNG is facing the prospect of more supply and less demand

If China's need for imports is reduced, the pressure will fall on LNG. Pipeline gas is not only cheaper, but they also fall under long-term contracts. China is obligated to import specific quantities of pipeline gas every year. There is not that much wiggle room for major fluctuations in imports when it comes to pipelines. On the other hand, only some of China's LNG imports are under contract. A lot of China's LNG is bought on the spot market. This makes it easier to reduce LNG imports.

If China is to cut somewhere, it's most likely to pick LNG. Therefore, the fallout of reduced imports by China will be mostly felt in the LNG market. Note that the Russian gas pipeline to China was only commissioned in December of last year. It will take a few years before capacity is fully utilized. The ability to import more pipeline gas in the coming years will reduce the need for more expensive LNG.

Meanwhile, more LNG is entering the market. Countries like Australia, Qatar and Russia have all announced plans to bring more LNG into the market. So too has the U.S. According to the EIA, the U.S. exported more natural gas than it imported. Net exports increased from 2.0 billion cubic feet per day ("Bcf/d") in 2018 to 5.3 bcf/d in 2019. The forecast calls for further increases in exports as the table below shows. Most of it will be in the form of LNG.

(Unit: Bcf/d) LNG exports Total natural gas exports 2021 7.7 8.9 2020 6.5 7.3 2019 5.0 5.3

Source: EIA

According to data from the IEA, global demand for natural gas hit 3,922B cubic meters by the end of 2018. Demand has risen in each of the last nine years. The trend towards increased consumption is the strongest in China. The average annual growth rate in China was 13.3% over the last twenty years. The IEA sees China as the clear driver of import growth.

On the other hand, global natural gas production hit a new record of 3,937B cubic meters. Within the OECD, the United States had the greatest relative increase in production at 11.5%. As long as production stays ahead of consumption, gas prices are likely to remain weak.

Investor takeaways

Natural gas prices have been weak for quite some time. Consumption of natural gas continues to increase year after year, but you wouldn't be able to tell based on the price action. While demand for natural gas has gone up, supplies have managed to stay ahead. The oversupply of natural gas has caused problems for companies involved, which are likely to remain with all the capacity being added in numerous gas-producing countries.

China is seen as a factor that can counteract the pressure on the market from too much supply. For some time, China's growing imports of natural gas provided hope to the market. But recent statistics suggest that growth is slowing down in China. While demand continues to go up, supplies seem to be increasing faster. If this continues, China's ability to increase natural gas production at a faster pace than consumption is a bad sign for the market. China may not be the savior the market is looking for.

It's often forgotten that China has sizable reserves of natural gas. There is a lot of scope for increased production of gas in China. This includes shale gas, which has revolutionized the market for gas in the U.S. According to EIA, China is the country with the biggest reserves of shale gas. If China can replicate just some of what the U.S. has achieved with shale gas, domestic production of gas in China could skyrocket.

Countries that have been counting on China to absorb the gas they've been producing will have to find an alternative, something that will be difficult to do under current circumstances. Those relying on LNG exports could get hit the hardest. Some of the biggest gas reserves happen to be located fairly close to China, which means that it's feasible to build pipelines to China. Russia, for instance, has the largest reserves of natural gas and Russia is a neighbor of China.

Without any catalysts out there to provide relief, the market for LNG is most likely to remain weak. If anything, LNG could see even more pressure in the next few years if production is ramped up as planned. It's therefore best to avoid natural gas or stocks with heavy exposure to LNG. China was once thought of as a potential game-changer for LNG, but that is looking increasingly unlikely.

