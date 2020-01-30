Let the profits run and cut your losses! Why is it so difficult?

Why you need a "Trading System"

The psychological phenomenon of "loss aversion"

In many successful trading systems, especially trend following systems, it is not uncommon that only half of all trades or even less end in a profit.

But these winners are on average by a huge factor bigger than the losers and therefore let your account grow. As an example you find here an equity curve of a system which chooses strongly uptrending stocks within the S&P 500 by Bollinger breakouts (figure 1a and 1b). This system gains in average 13.4% per year between 1991 and 2020. (The backtest was performed with AmiBroker and includes 0.25% Slippage and Commissions. The system has a maximum of ten stock positions open at the same time; the detailed rules you find in the newly updated book 'Trading Systems').

Figure 1a: System equity curve 1991- 2020 of a Bollinger system breakout system which chooses breakouts of S&P500 stocks. Chart created with a backtest from AmiBroker. Calculation with all gains re-invested. For more details see the book 'Trading Systems' .

Figure 1b: Trade distribution of a Bollinger system breakout system which chooses breakouts of S&P500 stocks. Chart created with backtest from AmiBroker, taken from the book 'Trading Systems'

The system beats a buy and hold strategy (benchmark S&P500), mainly because of the very big winning trades. These are kept sometimes for several years, whereas losses are cut quickly within some weeks.

The main system figures are as following:

Average Annual Return: 13.42% (benchmark S&P 500: 8.3%)

Maximum System DradDown: 27% (benchmark S&P 500: 57%)

Number of Trades: 300

Percentage of winning Trades: 52.1%

Average Profit/ Average Loss: 3.9

As an example of a long lasting profitable trade please have a look at the following figure which shows a currently hold long position of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), figure 2.

Figure 2: Example of a typical successful trade. After the entry on November 8th, 2018, the system is kept until the lower red Bollinger band is crossed. Such winning trades can last for a long time.

As you can see, when you trade trend following strategies like this one, you have to follow the simple rule:

Let the profits run and cut your losses short.

As you can see from all backtests and statistics in order to be successful you have to stick to this basic principle. It counts in real trading.

But why is it so difficult to follow this simple rule?

Why do 90% of all traders lose money on the markets although there are lots of similar proven strategies available?

The reason is the psychological phenomenon of loss aversion. This principle was first discovered by the Israeli-American psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky and described in their Prospect Theory. They have found that possible losses hurt us more than gains make us happy.

For most, the discomfort that comes from losing $100 is greater than the happiness that comes from winning $100. It is thought that the pain of losing is psychologically about twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining!

Before Kahnemann found that phenomenon, it had been common sense to believe that man was a rational decision-maker who always chooses the option with the highest expected utility, like a so called 'homo economicus'. But simple examples show that this is absolutely not true. We are not always rational, logical and economical- especially not in situations when we could lose or gain a lot of money!

Psychologist Colin Camerer investigated in the 1990s the behavior of New York taxi drivers. He found that these set themselves daily a specific sales target. When the sum was reached, the drivers turned off their taxis and went home. On good days they finished their job earlier, while on bad days they drove through the streets of New York for a long time. The other way around would be more rational: to drive longer with a lot of customers and to end earlier on bad days. The drivers did not act rational however- they were more afraid of days when they would not earn any money than they headed for the bigger profits which could easily save them a lot of time and work overall.

How the loss aversion affects your trading can be shown with a diagram on which the one axis shows the amount of gains and losses of a trade and the other axes shows your feelings of joy and pain at the same time (figure 3).

Figure 3: How you feel in a winning and in a losing trade. Chart taken from the book 'Trading Systems'

Let's first see what happens when you are in a losing position (red square). In the beginning you feel pain. And this pain is bigger if you lose $500 than you feel joy if you win the same amount because of the unsymmetry of the diagram, caused by the loss aversion. Your bad feelings are nothing wrong at this point however. You know as a trader that (small) losses will always happen.

Let us have a look at how you feel when this position goes ahead. If the trade comes back a little bit and leads you away from the losses, your pain gets less quickly. This is again just fine. The problem starts however if this losing position moves further against you. Now that your pain is already so big, it does not increase further linearly. Therefore when you reach the Stop Loss point, you nearly become ignorant at the position since the pain does not increase any more.

This is dangerous because the position needs action - otherwise from a normal loss you could suffer a huge loss.

Let's look at the gains, the case that your trade is in profit with $500 (green square). You are happy because you've just made a profit. So far everything is fine. Your problem is however that this trade is not finished yet. Again, there are two possibilities at this point. The profit could further increase or you could lose the money which you've just earned.

As you can see from the diagram, when you gain further, the joy does not increase with the same speed accordingly as your profits because the curve is not linear! The bigger the profits become, the less your joy will further grow. On the other hand, if you go left from the green point: when you give profits back your joy quickly diminishes and the pain starts to grow rapidly.

This shows how difficult it is to stay in your winning positions:

You feel more pain when you give a profit back than you feel the reward when it increases. As a consequence, as a non-systematic trader you'd tend to take profits in such situations too early.

Therefore, it is advantageous to have a clear strategy which tells you exactly when to stop your trades and when to let them run to produce more money.

You do not want to make the same mistake like the taxi drivers...

Final remark: At the day when writing this article end of January the Bollinger system has a long position in the following stocks, shown with entry date in the following figure 4: MCCORMICK & CO (NYSE:MKC), Starbucks (SBUX), TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), O'Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Figure 4: Current positions within the S&P500. Updated Jan 29th, 2020





