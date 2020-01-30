Facebook Beats Revenue And Earnings, Yet Selling Off Hard - Canary Meet Coal Mine

Why isn’t Facebook (FB) up instead of down 16 points in the pre-market?

No doubt most of you stock market obsessives like me already have pored over Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) results last night, but for the record let’s quickly look at the results.

For the quarter, Facebook posted revenue of $21.08 billion, up 25% from a year ago, and ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $20.88 billion. Profits were $2.56 a share, up from $2.38 a year ago, and a few pennies ahead of the Street consensus at $2.52.

FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg said “We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow,” Further in the statement. “We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about.” The company reported 1.66 billion daily active users, up 9% year over year, with 2.5 billion monthly active users, up 8%.

Commentators are noting that the rate of revenue growth is slowing, and expenses rising as the reason that FB is being punished substantially. The rate of revenue growth also slowed in the prior quarter as the law of large numbers is catching up to a business that essentially has had the same business assets for the last several years. As for larger expenses to comply with California and European regulations in another time would have been looked at as FB building an impenetrable moat to the competition. The key is, that currently aside from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), there's no real competition at its scale. Again, in another place and time, as in a different stage in the current rally, FB would be up strongly, not down hard. This is what I mean by my Canary in a Coal Mine reference. As I said a few days ago, we are in a corrective phase, and stocks are going lower because stocks just don’t go straight up forever. We need this corrective phase for the health of the rally. No one likes to see their stocks sell off. However, it’s better that we take this little sojourn to the lower level of the trading channel right here than to continue to melt-up, get to a euphoric stage and then slam down more than 10%. That would trap a lot of traders overhead and cause an overhang that would prevent the market from going higher for most of the year. Yesterday, I spoke about Apple (AAPL) and that it had to decide whether it was truly a consumer services or a hardware company and that even though it was up strong yesterday, the market (as in the commentators) would in the next day or two decide that AAPL was closer to the latter. I said this not so much as a judgment on AAPL but more as a sign of the times. The peak on AAPL was about 227, and now it's trading at 320 in the premarket. I would not be surprised, in fact, I'm counting on it selling off all the most recent gains going into earnings. Not because there's something wrong with AAPL, other than the idea that AAPL is a pure consumer services company and should be valued as such. It's surely not a pure consumer services company. If it was, it would spend a lot more brainpower on creating services that are better than anything else. This little critique is completely beside the point. AAPL is selling off because the stock price got ahead of itself.

The stock market rediscovers there's a coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan

We are to believe the market commentators that the market is selling today because the world has gotten even more concerned about the virus. More people are now infected, with Wuhan Fever, than with SARS and that's adding new fear. Are you kidding? First of all, the numbers for SARS are totally unreliable, if not outright phony. Just like the current numbers out of China is total folishness for Wuhan Fever, both in those infected and those that are dead. As I said yesterday, Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the FDA, said that China is under-counting the numbers by the thousands. Some say the number is 10 times higher. What I do believe is the mortality rate, which looks like it's coming down, and that to me is lessening my concern. In any case, the idea that a higher infection rate is pressuring the market is just nonsense. As I said yesterday at the open when the markets where up strongly, the rally from Tuesday was going to hurt traders. I hope that some of you heeded my words.

No, the market is selling off today simply because it’s not done with its corrective phase. To me from a charting and technical standpoint, the rally was simply overextended and that if it wouldn’t be the epidemic, then something else would come along to cause a sell-off. Obviously, the epidemic is serious, it's also the unknown-unknown that we talked about as well. Because it was so unexpected, there's a lack of clarity on how long it will go on and how it will affect China’s growth. Let’s just keep the perspective that once China gets through this, it will bounce right back. In a week or so, we will be on to something else. Mark my words.

So Now What Will Happen With Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA)?

These two earnings results knocked my socks off. MSFT is just doing fantastically, Azure is up more than 60% in revenue and TSLA has the bears on the run. It makes me chuckle (as in I’m such an idiot) that I sold TSLA at 265 just a few months ago. Perhaps these two stocks will be the exceptions that prove the rule. Certainly, I would watch these stocks and if they fall significantly from their highs I think that would signal the bottom of this sell-off. I believe that last night TSLA was trading above 650 in the post market after the publication of the results, and it's now trading at 633. It will certainly be interesting to see if it continues to moderate throughout the day. Again, this is about the technical aspect of the market, not fundamentals. With some patience, a trader will likely want to find a tradeable bottom in these names. The more intrepid among you will want to buy right at the open. Perhaps that will work for you if you have your finger on the button, to buy and then sell to scalp a few points. I frankly am not that brave. TSLA has called for 500K cars delivered for 2020, and has so many levers to pull for growth, so I completely understand why someone would just buy right at the open. MSFT, I think the current level it’s trading at is very defensible as well. I just am too wary of the overall market right now. If MSFT ends up giving up all the gains of today next week, that would be a buy.

So what to do about FB and other names that have sold off this week, like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), or maybe Micron (MU)?

Actually FB is very intriguing to me. Not right this minute, I would like to see FB base a little, and frankly, even though it’s down like 17 points, I think it can go lower. Let’s look at the chart here.

This is a very simple chart, the first horizontal line is where FB is trading in the premarket. It's not far above a nice support level of around 203, the next support is at around 196. Let’s wait for a few days and see where it levels off. I'm using 5% to 7% sell-off on the S&P 500, as my guide in order to get more active in fast trading. That said, if you like FB but never had a chance to get in, this might be a good time. They did say they approved $10 billion in buybacks, so at some point, they will support the stock.

As an aside, I want to say that if this company was not run by this founder they would announce a dividend. It's way past time for them to give an income to the shareholder via a dividend. They have not added a new revenue driver in years. They have failed at producing a competitor to LinkedIn, and have you noticed no one is talking about their dating app? What happened to Libra? Yes, they are experimenting with payments in India, great. This is where a dual-class stock and a company run by a founder works against investors. There are rumors that they are going to get into the cloud services business. I think that will be a money pit for them. They have no standing in the B2B space and they are late to the party. Do they acquire a bunch of cloud software companies? Will the State AGs let them? I don’t think so. Still, for a trade, I think there’s a good opportunity developing. I thought AMD had a very good earnings report and I'm sorely tempted to try and trade it, along with some of the other “go-to” chip names, like Applied Materials (AMAT), Micron (MU), Nvidia (NVDA), etc.

What to do overall? Cash is still king

Watchful waiting for the fast money trader is still the word to the wise. I did create a buy list for China and non-China. I concentrated on the cloud software names for the non-China alternatives. Now the chips are getting interesting too. If you are looking to be a slower money trader by slowly buying in names over the next week, I think you could start now with this list. Buy 10-15 shares a day of names that catch your fancy.

My Trades: One name that's not on this list that I think should be bought in a slow-money fashion is GE. It’s down a bit today. If you are a trader, I think this is an interesting vehicle, I think you can justify it as an investment as well. I am sorely tempted to buy AMD. I'm also looking at Luckin Coffee (LK). I know the last one is a shocker, but there was a lot of hot money that was in this name. If anything you should watch it as an indicator of how traders judge the China situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long via equity and I am looking to add more to my GE position. I am looking at LK both as an indicator of where traders are concerning China but also as an opportunity to create alpha. I am looking at FB and if it does find support at the levels in the chart I will get long.