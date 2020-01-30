T-Bonds Will Reverse Quickly Once Health Scare Subsides

The extended rally in corporate bond prices, as well as subsequent decline in yields, was widely blamed on "momentum chasing" just a few short weeks ago. That has now changed with the motive behind the latest bond price rally being one of safety-seeking behavior on the part of scared investors. In this report, I'll make a case that the rapid, runaway nature of the latest bond price rally (and yield plunge) is a sign that the "fear factor" is dominant on Wall Street once again. I'll further argue that U.S. Treasury bonds and related ETFs will give back much of their recent price gains once the health scare has subsided, while equities will rally.

There was a time when many Wall Street analysts doubted there was a meaningful connection between the stock and bond markets. The idea that falling yields for both corporate and government could result in higher equity prices was viewed by some as questionable, if not downright ludicrous. Today, by contrast, the positive correlation between rising/falling yields and rising stock prices has practically reached the status of conventional wisdom, as the experience of the years since the 2008 crisis has firmly established this link.

The low interest rate environment of recent years has also created a huge incentive for corporations to borrow money by issuing new debt. As Dealogic has pointed out, last year's steady decline in rates was largely a result of "a slowdown in the global economy due to trade wars and political uncertainty." Falling rates and rising bond prices through much of 2019 also encouraged investors to buy ever more bonds as safe-haven demand for Treasuries coincided with the momentum trade in corporate debt. And while U.S. investment-grade debt volume for 2019 was under the previous year's volume, it was still higher than debt issuance volumes for 2015-2017 (see chart below). Clearly, demand for quality debt is still high by historical standards.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times has pointed out that the loose money policies of the world's leading central banks resulted in a flood of new corporate debt issuance last year. According to a Jan. 12 Financial Times article, global corporations issued more than $2.5 trillion in debt in 2019.

While this dramatic increase in corporate debt may appear at first glance to be the result of investors' relentless chase for higher yields in the face of lower-yielding Treasury debt, the real reason behind the latest rush into bonds - both corporate and sovereign - is the revived fear of a global slowdown due to the latest coronavirus outbreak in China. Indeed, the fast-spreading virus has caused investors worldwide to rush for the exits in equity markets and head for the safety of U.S. bonds and other leading safe havens, including gold.

To underscore just how rapid has been the switch from the strong demand for equities in late 2019 to U.S. sovereign debt in early 2020, consider the following graph. It illustrates the recent performance of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH). As you can see, the rush for safety via this popular government bond market proxy has accelerated, resulting in a parabolic-type upside move in price. Normally, Treasury bonds and ETFs tend to be sluggish movers; when prices explode upward in a matter of days, it almost always implies a panic mentality somewhere in the financial market. In the latest case, the source of this buyer's panic in the bond market is easy to see, namely the global health scare.

Rapidly rising bond prices also have a forecasting significance for the stock market since fast-moving bond prices have a tendency to quickly reverse once panic subsides. A similar instance occurred last August when the S&P 500 Index (SPX) sold off on an increase in U.S.-China trade tensions, as well as the brief inversion of a widely-watched U.S. Treasury yield curve. After a 4-week rally in U.S. Treasuries last August, the rally sharply reversed in September and gave back most of the August bond market gains in the months that followed. Stocks, meanwhile, recovered and went on to make record highs as soon as risk aversion died.

One reason behind the strong recovery in the equity market in late 2019 was the big buildup in short interest that occurred last summer, when bond yields were plunging and investors' fears over the global economy reached a fever pitch. The increased short interest served as fuel for the inevitable recoil rally which occurred once the panic mentality on Wall Street subsided and everyone realized that the selling was overdone. Intense fear tends to be vivid, but short-lived, and it nearly always results in increased short selling in the stock market.

On that score, there is already some evidence that short interest in the equity market is rising. This in turn will pave the way for a major short-covering rally once fears over the coronavirus diminish. Below is the latest graph of the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This indicator is based on the overall level of buying and selling in the popular Rydex family of bull and bear mutual funds and is a useful gauge for retail investor sentiment on a short-term basis. It shows that the short-term Rydex Ratio has hit its lowest - and therefore most "oversold" - reading since the stock market's prior decline last October.

Normally when the Rydex Ratio falls below zero and into negative territory, it suggests that bearish sentiment has increased too quickly. It further suggests that short interest has risen to dangerous levels. The latest drop in the Rydex ratio therefore paves the way for a sizable short-covering rally once the fears behind the latest coronavirus-related selling have completely evaporated.

This is an encouraging sign, for up until late January there was a very real concern on the part of many observers that investors were becoming too complacent. Investor complacency sooner or later breeds carelessness which, if allowed to continue, eventually paves the way for a bear market. Now that complacency has disappeared and investors' enthusiasm has been checked, the stock market's "wall of worry" will be rapidly repaired. Equities will soon be in a position to continue their upward path once the latest fear has subsided.

As for the U.S. Treasury market, participants should expect to see a sharp pullback in T-bond prices once the latest health scare has been contained. Agreeing with my outlook are strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. who have issued a research note suggesting that there is too much safe-haven demand for bonds right now to be sustainable. The JPMorgan strategists further said they expect longer-dated Treasury bonds to decline after coronavirus fears subside. This coincides with my short-term bond market expectations.

In view of the sentiment-related factors discussed here, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward equities, while being underweight Treasury bonds.

