Bank Mandiri: Improving Asset Quality And New Management Team In Place

Concerns over a change in strategic direction for Bank Mandiri with former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo's resignation were allayed, when the new management team was put in place in December 2019.

Bank Mandiri's asset quality improved in 4Q2019 with lower NPL ratio and credit costs, as its shift to lower-risk segments and implementation of an early warning system paid off.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating for Indonesia-listed PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ] from "Neutral" to "Bullish". I am positive on Bank Mandiri's improvement in asset quality and the bank's new management team line-up. Bank Mandiri's asset quality improved in 4Q2019 with lower NPL ratio and credit costs, as its shift to lower-risk segments and implementation of an early warning system paid off. Concerns over a change in strategic direction for Bank Mandiri with former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo's resignation were allayed, when the new management team was put in place in December 2019. Bank Mandiri's P/B valuation should be positively re-rated to be closer to its historical average P/B closer to 2 times, if it can achieve its ROE target of 16%-18% in two years' time.

Please refer to my initiation article on Bank Mandiri published on July 30, 2019 and my prior update on the stock published on November 5, 2019 for more details of the company's background. Bank Mandiri's share price has increased by +13% from IDR6,875 as of November 4, 2019 to IDR7,800 as of January 29, 2020 since my last update. Bank Mandiri currently trades at 1.78 times P/B, representing a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.95 and 1.98 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.2%.

Readers are advised to trade in Bank Mandiri shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker BMRI:IJ, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $25 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Improvement In Asset Quality

Bank Mandiri's asset quality has been an ongoing concern, especially since state-owned steel producer Krakatau Steel and textile manufacturer Duniatex defaulted on their loans, as discussed in my earlier articles on the bank. However, there are signs of improvement in asset quality for Bank Mandiri in 4Q2019.

Bank Mandiri's Gross Non-Performing Loans or NPL ratio declined from 2.8% in 4Q2018 and 2.5% in 3Q2019 to 2.3% in 4Q2019, while cost of credit or CoC decreased by 25 basis points QoQ to 1.4% in the most recent quarter. Loans at risk as a percentage of Bank Mandiri's total loans declined from 10.7% in 3Q2019 to 9.3% in 4Q2019, and provisions as percentage of NPL decreased from 152% in 3Q2019 to 144% in 4Q2019. On the flip side, the bank's NPL coverage ratio decreased slightly from 152% in 3Q2019 to 144% in 4Q2019, but this was on par with NPL coverage ratio of 143% in 4Q2018.

At the bank's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 24, 2020, Bank Mandiri attributed the improvement in asset quality to "an effective early warning system so that any problem loan was already anticipated well in advance." Bank Mandiri added that its business and risk management divisions work together closely to assess the list of potential clients before the bank extends any loans. Tools such as sensitivity analysis and booking mix monitoring are also utilized as part of Bank Mandiri's early warning system.

Another factor that drove the improvement in Bank Mandiri's asset quality is a change in its asset composition mix. In the past few years, Bank Mandiri has been shifting its focus gradually from the higher risk commercial and SME (Small Medium Enterprises) segments to the lower risk corporate, micro and consumer segments. Commercial loans as a percentage of total loans decreased from 28% in FY2016 to 19% in FY2019, while SME loans as a proportion of total loans declined from 10% to 8% over the same period.

Looking ahead, Bank Mandiri is guiding for a gross NPL ratio of 2.1%-2.3% and cost of credit in the 1.2%-1.4% range for FY2020. In comparison, the bank's NPL ratio and cost of credit were 2.33% and 1.40% for FY2019 respectively. It is reassuring to note that Bank Mandiri emphasized at the bank's 4Q2019 results briefing that the company will continue to prioritize asset quality over loan growth going forward.

New Management Team Put In Place

In my earlier article on Bank Mandiri published on November 5, 2019, I had highlighted that the bank's former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo was appointed as Deputy Minister for State-owned Enterprises in October 2019, with deputy CEO Sulaiman Arif Arianto acting as interim CEO. There were concerns earlier that a new incoming CEO could imply a possible change in strategic direction for Bank Mandiri with former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo's resignation. Such concerns were allayed when the new management team was put in place.

In December 2019, Royke Tumilaar was appointed as the new CEO of Bank Mandiri. Royke Tumilaar was the Director of Corporate Banking at Bank Mandiri prior to being appointed as the new CEO, and he has been working at the bank since 2011. He has served in a number of positions at Bank Mandiri in his years at the bank, including Director of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Special Asset Management, Director of Wholesale Banking, and Director of Corporate Banking. More importantly, former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo has returned to Bank Mandiri in his new role as President Commissioner, while still serving as Deputy Minister for State-owned Enterprises.

This suggests that there should be continuity with respect to Bank Mandiri's management, and a drastic change in strategic direction for the bank can be ruled out.

Other notable new appointments include former finance minister Chatib Basri being appointed as Bank Mandiri's new vice president commissioner, and former senior executive vice president of corporate banking Silvano Rumantir being named as the bank's new finance director. Sulaiman Arif Arianto remains as Deputy CEO, after acting as interim CEO earlier.

Decent Loan Growth And Stable Net Interest Margin

Bank Mandiri's loan growth was decent in 4Q2019 at +11% YoY and +8% QoQ. For full-year FY2019, the bank's loan growth was +10.7% YoY, which exceeded its earlier FY2019 loan growth guidance of 8%-10%. Micro and corporate loans were the key growth drivers for Bank Mandiri in 4Q2019. Micro loans grew +21.7% YoY to IDR111.3 trillion in 4Q2019, while corporate loans increased +13.3% YoY to IDR319.4 trillion in the same quarter.

Going forward, Bank Mandiri is targeting loan growth at "a similar level like in 2019 at the high single-digit" in FY2020, as disclosed at the bank's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 24, 2020. Bank Mandiri also added that there is potential for loan growth to be higher in FY2020, if the Indonesian government introduces favorable policies that encourage investments. In terms of company strategy, Bank Mandiri plans to strengthen wholesale and retail integration to aid cross-selling efforts to drive future loan growth.

Bank Mandiri's net interest margin was relatively stable at 5.56% for FY2019, representing a slight decline of -10 basis points from 5.66% in FY2018. The bank's FY2019 net interest margin was also in line with its earlier FY2019 net interest margin guidance of 5.6%-5.8%. Bank Mandiri's cost of funds declined from 2.94% in 3Q2019 to 2.90% in 4Q2019, due to an increase in CASA (Current Account Savings Account) as a percentage of total deposits over the same period.

With Bank Indonesia cutting benchmark rates by 100 basis points in the second half of 2019, there is a certain level of downward pressure on Bank Mandiri's net interest margin this year, and the bank has guided for a net interest margin of 5.4%-5.6% for FY2020.

Notably, Bank Mandiri highlighted at its 4Q2019 earnings call that the bank's YoY net interest margin decline of -10 basis points for FY2019 "was among the smallest in the industry" and "relatively better than our peers." The bank credited this superior performance to the fact that it did not engage in price competition with its peers in competing for deposits. Looking ahead, Bank Mandiri should be able to achieve its FY2020 net interest margin target, if it manages its cost of funding well.

Valuation

Bank Mandiri trades at 1.78 times P/B based on its share price of IDR7,800 as of January 29, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples were 1.95 and 1.98 times respectively.

Bank Mandiri's ROE declined from 14.43% in FY2018 to 14.01% in FY2019, but the bank has set a target of achieving a ROE of 16%-18% in two years' time. Market consensus expects Bank Mandiri to deliver ROEs of 15.7% and 16.9% for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. If Bank Mandiri can achieve its two-year ROE target, Bank Mandiri's P/B valuation should be positively re-rated to be closer to its historical average P/B closer to 2 times.

Bank Mandiri offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.2% and 3.8% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bank Mandiri are a deterioration in asset quality, weaker-than-expected loan growth, and lower-than-expected net interest margin.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.