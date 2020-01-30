Simon Property Group's Rumored Bid For Forever 21 Feels Like Desperation

Investment Thesis (concern)

News broke Friday afternoon that Simon Property Group (SPG) along with Jamie Salter’s (CEO) Authentic Brand Group is in talks to place a bid for the now-bankrupt fast fashion retailer Forever 21. This is a fascinating development. Simon is one of Forever 21’s largest unsecured creditors ($8.1M) and Forever 21’s most important landlord. Forever 21 is Simon’s 7th largest tenant and the 5th largest specialty retailer in the United States.

In this article, I examine what a Forever 21 Bankruptcy means for Simon, why Simon is becoming more “vertically integrated,” and why this is a strategic move for a company fighting secular headwinds that it may not be able to contain. Secular headwinds, that despite an "iron-clad" balance sheet, scare me away from purchasing the stock.

What Forever 21 means to Simon

As Simon’s 7th largest tenant, Forever 21’s 96 stores are responsible for close to $50M of $3.5B or 1.4% of Simon’s minimum base rent. Although less than a hundred stores, Forever 21 stores are huge making the brand one of Simon’s largest inline tenants. The average Forever 21 store is 38,000 sq. feet. (Although Simon’s seem to be a little smaller). Needless to say, in today’s retail environment, if all these stores were to unexpectedly go dark there would be a lot of valuable space to repurpose.

Bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean store closures.

Forever 21 released a list of its planned store closures, and remarkably only one Simon mall made the cut. For the Simon bulls, this is a testament to the value in Simon’s properties and their strategic locations. Even the struggling retailers must realize how important the “Class A” malls are, and they desire to keep their best-performing stores operating post-bankruptcy.

The haters though will question whether Simon had to make considerable rent concessions to stay off the closure list. They may even wonder if Forever 21 was actually “hoping/planning” that Simon make a bid when they initially drew up the list. After all, Forever 21 must know that Simon cannot afford to take the risk that such an important tenant be forced into liquidation and risk 96 large store closures.

Indeed, this is not the first time Simon has purchased an apparel tenant in distress. In 2016, together with ABG, Simon bought Aeropostale. It then “successfully” kept alive or reopened more than 500 stores post-bankruptcy. (ABG is a private company, and Simon claims its Aero investment is immaterial, so we do not know how the stores are actually doing.) In the aftermath of the acquisition, Simon said, they made boatloads of money off the deal. But when asked if he’d do it again:

Well, given how the market reacted to the Aéro deal, it's probably not high on the list. But I don't know, look, I think we've got to prove to ourselves that what we're doing there we're going to be able to accomplish. So, I would never rule anything in or out. It's not high on the list, so.

Simon also explained how great companies vertically integrate:

And again I’m not comparing, I’ll just try to put these things in perspective, I’m not comparing our business to AT&T or anybody else. Amazon, what’s made Amazon great is they’ve had the latitude to go vertical. They’ve gone vertical, they’ve gone content, they’ve gone distribution, they’ve gone retail, and that may be the future of corporate America is that you’re not going to pigeon-hole these comps.

I’m not sure landlord-tenant relationships are the perfect analogy to businesses that have successfully vertically integrated, but it’s an interesting comparison. Simon, for a long time now, has been trying to become more than just a landlord - creating reward systems and company-wide contests to differentiate itself from its peers.

All of Simon's original large tenants have failed.

Why this rumored deal is so concerning to me, is that after David Simon’s talk about vertically integrating, he acknowledges the tough retail environment and the chronicle ephemerality of apparel retailers (remember this is 2016):

So, I do think there will be more pressure on store closings. Unfortunately over our history, we’re prone to that I don’t need to remind you that the top 10 tenants that we went public with in ‘93 no longer exist in 2016. And we will be able to deal with it, it’s much easier to deal with it when you have a quality portfolio that we do across all the retail platforms that we have. But it’s the soup of the day.”

If Simon knows that his previous large tenants have all disappeared, and Simon has been so successful being the strong landlord - why now - would he start buying up its struggling retailers?

The answer could be these investments are so small (Aero investment was only ~$33M), and the brands so strong, that Simon believes the investments are justified regardless of long-term viability. David Simon likes to say, "we are at least as good the PE guys in this retail space," ... and we all know how long term the PE guys think. Or maybe Simon did some simple math and figured out that even if the retailers fail again (after only one year) Simon can still post a positive return in saved rent alone (rent on 147 stores vs $33m investment). And as a plus, Simon will have more control over the ensuing bankruptcy proceeding.

That being said, I think it is fair to speculate there is more to the story. Perhaps (as I explained in my last article) – Simon is coming to terms with the changing retail dynamic and realizes they need to go on the offensive to save the malls. Despite all the bullish rhetoric, Simon knows it is not easy to fill empty retail space these days.

Simon is also all too aware of the devastation a few poorly timed store closures could wreck on an entire mall. For some background on why a few retailers going dark can cause so much pain, it is important to understand co-tenancy clauses and their “network effects.” Retailers don’t often make their lease terms public, but I reviewed standard lease agreements and lawsuits to get an idea of what Simon’s co-tenancy clauses might look like and what they might mean.

Co-tenancy clauses exasperate the landlord's pain.

Almost all stores operating in malls or shopping centers have some form of an operating co-tenancy clause included in their lease. These clauses can take on many forms, but the purpose is to ensure that the tenant has some manner of relief should the neighboring stores it relies on to drive traffic go dark. For example, should a neighboring “anchor” tenant close, or should the vacancy rate in the mall rise above X percent, the tenant reserves the right to terminate her lease without penalty or have an X percent reduction in rent, unless the space is repurposed with a “similar” tenant in X amount of days. (A “similar” tenant is often defined as a tenant selling merchandise of an equal or greater quality.) Of course, all these terms can be negotiated, and over the years have been heavily litigated.

These leases can be complex, but one can begin to understand the issues a mall has to deal with when replacing tenants. It is not just finding a new tenant. It is finding a tenant that is both a legally unproblematic replacement and good for business. For example, replacing a Sears with a Target or a Lifetime Fitness center may permit every other store in the mall to modify or terminate its lease. (This is not far-fetched or theoretical, tenants have even gone so far as to sue for back rent due to not realizing neighboring tenants went dark.) This is why we have all seen malls go from being nearly full to completely abandoned in such short periods of time.

According to Mike Harris, at CRE models:

One of the best tools to have at your fingertips is an abbreviated co-tenancy and kick-out performance matrix, which allows you to quickly see how these effects can compound in a worst-case scenario. We recently looked at a property with three anchor tenants, which was originally over 95% occupied. If two of those anchors were to leave, the property could lose half of its inline tenants due to the effect of co-tenancy and occupancy requirements.

Starbucks' (SBUX) legal fight with Simon shows how important each tenant is to a mall.

In 2012, Starbucks purchased Teavana, a high-end tea chain. After a few years, the Teavana mall stores were losing money. Starbucks decided that despite the leases mandating the stores remain operational they will shutter the stores. Simon sued Starbucks, asking for specific performance to force Teavana to keep its stores open. The court sided with Simon, giving weight to the detrimental effect store closures have on the mall at large, and determining that Starbucks was financially healthy (in the end they settled).

During the course of the litigation, Simon’s expert witnesses shared some insight into how malls work. Here are some of the highlights (granted Simon was making its best legal case and its earnings calls don’t quite portray store closings in the same light):

... a mall is not a random collection of stores, but rather is a co-dependent ecosystem ...Each of Simon's tenants relies upon the others to attract a broad range of customers, which culminates in a successful retail project. ... Simon may be forced to fill unexpected vacancies with a less creditworthy tenant, ... tenants who would complain or seek to move or vacate their spaces in Simon malls if a less desirable tenant was placed adjacent to their stores. Simon currently has over 2 million square feet of vacant space due to bankruptcies on top of 500,000 square feet of vacant space due to natural lease expirations... Occupancy rates are down year over year, and 5% is filled by short-term tenants filling space that could be occupied by longer term tenants. ... that begins to create another issue because then you get retailers saying: Well, I don't want to be next to this person or that person... So, singularly, what appears to be a small space with an important brand in it, becomes not just about that space, it becomes about the space and the spaces adjacent to it.

In summary, a tenant vacating their store without the landlord having had the chance to line up a suitable replacement tenant could devalue an entire mall. Simon felt so strongly about this that it risked unpleasant public litigation with one of its most important tenants (Starbucks) to keep the relatively small and unimportant failing Teavana stores open.

Leverage is key.

When negotiating these co-tenancy clauses leverage is key. I worry that Simon’s leverage is deteriorating at the same time that retailers are appreciating its importance. This really hit home when I became aware that Simon is allowing Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) to open pop-up stores to test its sale metrics before signing a long-term lease. Why would a landlord with the leverage the bulls seem to think Simon has allowed this?

In short, replacing tenants is complicated and it takes a lot less for a mall to fail than a 95% occupancy rate would lead you to believe. The prospect of losing Forever 21 is incomparably more difficult than losing the much smaller and unprofitable Teavana stores, and Simon must do everything to prevent this outcome.

Another headwind: Modern retailers want a smaller footprint.

After the Forever 21 bankruptcy, all the pundits weighed in. One thing they all seemed to agree on is that Forever 21 was way too aggressive with its real estate. While Forever 21 might be one of the worst offenders, most large mall retailers are gearing up for a smaller physical footprint, at the same time that the new generation is learning from its mistakes.

For example, Casper target store is ~2000 sq. feet. Tesla (TSLA) and Peloton (PTON) are in that ballpark. Lululemon, while slightly larger is nowhere near Forever 21's size. And if tenants were looking for a very large space, they could scoop up the failing anchor spots - although that doesn’t seem to be happening either. It appears that despite a booming economy, we are entering unchartered territory for malls - and Simon cannot afford to lose any of its large tenants. (I explain why we are in unchartered territory in more detail in my last article.)

All this being said, could it be Simon has a longer-term vision in buying up these failing tenants? How many tenants can Simon acquire? Aero seems like it may be working out okay, but is this a scalable model? Who actually will run these stores? I believe the key to understanding Simon’s “plan” is studying Simon’s go-to partner (and apparent operator) on these deals, Authentic Brand Group.

Authentic Brand Group wants to be the Disney of brands.

Authentic Brand Group (ABG) is a retailer - licenser - private equity funded - Instagram influencer - brand accumulator - machine. Jamie Salter (ABG's CEO) has bought up celebrity names from Mohamed Ali to Marilyn Monroe, acquired brands ranging from Nautica and Aeropostale to Hickey Freeman, and partners with investors ranging from Blackstone to Simon to Instagram influencers. His inspiration ranges from Tommy Hilfiger to his very bright and "with-it" teenage children – his most trusted advisors, that help keep him relevant.

When asked about his plans for ABG he says he wants to be Disney (DIS). He envisions collecting enough brands, content, and viral product that customers pay a subscription service to have first dibs at his merchandise. He hopes to build this audience through his 240M ever-growing Instagram reach. Salter understands the short lead time fast fashion retailers need to survive in an Instagram driven world, and has a deep understanding of the licensing business, a well-reported pitfall of Forever 21.

When articulating his vision, it sounds more like a licensing conglomerate alongside an online virtual mall, but Salter is quick to point out that he has an interest in physical space as well:

Today ABG is doing about 15% of our total turnover in e-commerce, which is OK, but I’d argue it should be 30% or 35%. We have almost 5,000 licensed stores all over the world — shop-in-shops, full-price [stores] and outlet stores. That is very important for the success of our brands. Simon Property Group and Brookfield are part owners of ABG, so don’t underestimate [that business]. We want to get people going out of the house and not just living this [universe experience] on a computer or mobile device.

Perhaps the ABG-Simon partnership could be a game-changer for the physical retail space. The dynamic of not having the same product available everywhere, to everyone, at the same time, can provide a real incentive to visit a brick and mortar location. For a long time, I wondered why stores didn’t at least try and differentiate their product slightly in their physical spaces to help drive traffic. Having a landlord that is vertically integrated might move the industry in this direction. Maybe stores could become more than just a physical website, and recapture that experience that one cannot find on their computer at home. You know, kind of like Disney.

Salter thinks rent is too expensive.

One thing that really struck me is Salter's belief that many of the bankrupt retailers and household brands are failing for reasons that have nothing to do with the quality of their businesses. Hence why he is buying them out of bankruptcy. But, one of the main culprits (at least “when David is not in the room”) is that rents are too high! For a lot of tenants $65 a sq. foot may prove to be completely unrealistic in a world where your landlord is buying up the store next door.

Leaving aside my fantasies of physical retail reinvented - Salter already controls 67 Nautica stores, 149 Aeropostale stores, and possibly 96 Forever 21 stores located in Simon malls. Perhaps all Simon really wants is a seat at both sides of the table every time those co-tenancy clauses trigger. After all, it has be a better platform to negotiate from. David Simon said it best regarding his investment in Lifetime: “do business with them on an arm's length basis that's the gravy.”

Simon realizes where the world is headed and is fighting for survival.

In conclusion, I think Simon’s rumored bid for Forever 21 is both a testament to David Simon’s forward-looking vision and his desperation spurred by legitimate secular headwinds. Simon built the most successful brand in malls by embracing the future, and he is not going to give it up without a fight. That being said, as an investor, it is important to keep in mind the realities Simon is dealing with. Co-tenancy clauses and retailers shrinking their physical footprint may finally be starting to pressure Simon into becoming more than just a landlord. If SPG is thought of as a best in class REIT with a long list of eager potential tenants - confirmed by a consistent increase in rent per sq. foot, it must be valued differently than a a mall REIT that is buying up its own retailers - to retain its rent per sq. foot. The more I see Simon doing deals like this, the more I begin to think the reality is the latter.

