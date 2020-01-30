KLX Energy Services: A Cyclical Business And A Turning End Market Make For An Incredibly Cheap Stock

With an "Outsider"-type CEO at the helm, and a valuation of ~1.2x (fwd) EBITDA, we believe the stock can easily be a four-bagger in three years.

KLX Energy Services is a name that will be recognized among the event-driven crowd as the stock that was a popular long heading into 2019.

Overview

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) is a hodgepodge of regional oilfield service businesses that have been consolidated over the previous seven years. Astute event-driven investors will likely recognize the name as a popular special situation play going into 2019 as KLXI Inc. sold their core aerospace business to Boeing and spun off the energy services company, thus creating KLXE.

Presumably, to many readers' surprise, the thesis from 2018 still largely holds up: KLXE is a decent, "cyclical" business, with a strong balance sheet, run by a capable management team, and trades an extremely attractive valuation. Despite these facts, the stock is down by almost 85% since briefly touching $33/share in late 2018. So if the thesis is still intact, what happened?

Sometimes Cycles Turn

The largest lesson investors can taken away from KLXE, in our view, is that incentives won't stop the bottom from dropping out of a cyclical business. Incentives are clearly aligned here as management opted to be compensated solely in stock (in addition to insiders collectively owning ~10% of the company, Mr. Khoury and Mr. McCaffrey both elected to receive an annual salary of $2 and $1, respectively, and instead to be compensated largely in stock). Despite that bullish fact, investors need to recognize that having a properly-incentivized management is not an end in itself, but rather a means to an ends. Management can be entirely aligned with shareholders, but that doesn't make up for a subpar business. Or, in this case, a cyclical business being hit by a broader industry downturn.

The fact remains that KLXE's management has successfully implemented its current strategy with not just one other company, but two. As detailed in the investor deck linked below, Mr. Khoury founded his first company in 1987, made simple and strategic bolt-on acquisitions, and sold out in 2017 to the highest bidder. And with the aerospace company in which KLXE was formally apart of, Mr. Khoury made simple and strategic bolt-on acquisitions, and sold in 2018 to the highest bidder. You might see where we're going with this, with KLXE, Mr. Khoury (and management) is making simple and strategic bolt-on acquisitions in a fragmented industry and will likely sell the company sometime in the future (author's speculation). Despite a solid strategy, in 2019 the industry rolled over as producers have cut back dramatically on capex. As Khoury put it on the 2019 Q3 conference call:

We've got deterioration in industry conditions, which accelerated through the end of after quarter ended October 31, 2019, reflects an intense focus on capital discipline, free cash flow generation by our exploration and production customers. This led to a sharp decline in sequential quarterly rig count and an unprecedented decline in active frac spreads from the second quarter to the third quarter. In fact, there was a significant sequential decline hydraulic fracturing activity during each month of the third quarter.

Despite suffering from an industry decline that was clearly outside of the company's control, there were some important bright spots reported in Q3'19, that we would like to highlight:

The company displayed the highly variable nature of the business model by slashing the workforce by 17%, among other cost-saving initiatives.

This allowed the company to generate $31 million in FCF during the third quarter (a fact we find impressive given the broader industry conditions).

The company launched a $50 million buyback program, $1.1 million of which was used in the third quarter.

The company, year-to-date 2019, has earned $60 million in EBITDA even after backing out non-cash compensation.

$60 million in EBITDA in three quarters. Against a market cap of ~$105 million and an enterprise value of ~$225 million. Also of note is that the company's leverage profile is dramatically overstated when compared against market cap. Compared against what the business is likely to earn this year, net debt/EBITDA is not more than 1.5x (assuming $80 million in 2019 EBITDA). The company's revolving line of $100 million remains untapped as well. Bankruptcy is not on the table here.

The Company

With that backdrop, let's dig into the granularities of the business. KLXE is an oilfield services business providing completion, intervention, and production services and products to onshore domestic oil and gas producers. The company specializes in horizontal wells (in addition to hydraulic fracking, read about it here). KLXE competes with numerous oilfield services providers, largely regional players. KLXE et al. are awarded Master Service Agreements (MSAs) by the oil producers. These contracts don't guarantee business within a certain time span as oftentimes the producers themselves don't know what production rates will look like 12-plus months out. However they should be viewed as business won - although the time frame is not specified - and, thus, an obvious benefit moving forward. KLXE has increased MSAs from 400 in 2016 in 1,100 as of 2018.

(Source: Investor Day)

Despite the field being ultra-competitive, the company describes oilfield services as a service that's low in price relative to the overall project, but mission critical and cannot be skimped on by the producer. These dynamics make sense in light over KLXE's high EBITDA margins of ~25% (management's guidance). Even in the last quarter when production was scaled back, the company still maintained a low-20% EBITDA margin profile.

Outlook and Valuation

It would be foolhardy for anyone (let alone generalist investors) to attempt a precise forecast for an industry as cyclical as the production rates in oil and gas. So we won't. Unlike some commentators, we won't pretend like we know where the price of oil is going or what production rates will look like 12 months from.

However, what's manifestly obvious is that oil and gas is a cyclical industry. The seeds of the next bust are planted by the current boom. Right now, it's hard to argue that we're not witnessing a bust. Oil and natural gas prices are down from the highs seen 12-24 months ago. Production in the US has all but come to a halt. We won't be as naive as to suggest that things can't get worse from here, but we believe the company has the balance sheet, the management, and the business model to properly weather this storm. It would be a rather draconian prediction to assume that production rates will never pick up again in the US.

It's hard to imagine a better set up if you are going to invest in the oil and gas industry at present than with a company that is relatively capital-light, maintains EBITDA-margins in the 20% profile, has a solid balance sheet, and is trading 2x earnings.

Insofar as valuation is concerned, this is a company who guided (a mere 10 months ago) EBITDA for 2019 would be $190 million. Looking 2-3 years out, we see no reason why the company won't be able to hit that mark. Assuming an extremely conservative market multiple of 4.5x, a share count of 20 million (factoring in buy backs here), after backing out the net debt of $121 million, that would be a stock price of $36 per share. Or almost a 10 bagger based on rather conservative assumptions.

Conclusion

Truthfully, it's quite difficult to see a realistic case of permanent capital impairment with the stock trading at these levels. Management said on the last conference call that Q4 was likely to be worse than Q3, so it's likely the market reacts badly to that report - but long term we don't see a downside here. We view any move to the downside in the stock as transitory. The company has the balance sheet and management to make it through this down cycle. Insiders agree (recent purchases: here, here, here, and here).

Even if the company will only to be able to generate a 20% EBITDA margin, if we assume $800 million revenue (previous guidance), that would be $160 million in EBITDA. An overly punitive multiple of 3x, after backing out $121 million in net debt, assuming 22 million shares out, gives a price of ~$16/share or a four bagger from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.