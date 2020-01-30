Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings: Recent Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is an outdoor sporting goods retailer with 103 stores across the U.S. The company specializes in hunting and shooting equipment which represent nearly 50% of current sales in contrast to other retailers like Walmart Stores (WMT) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) that are pulling back from this segment in regards to firearms and ammunition. We are bullish on the SPWH and think the company will benefit from a consolidating market position along with a continued national expansion. The stock is still up nearly 50% in the past 6-months even considering a 25% correction from recent highs. We think the recent sell-off presents a new buying opportunity as the long-term outlook remains positive.

Recent Developments

In early January the company released updated Q4 and full fiscal year guidance for the period that ends January 31st, 2020. The company disclosed a weaker than expected holiday shopping season and revised lower estimates. The context here was some unique challenges in the quarter particularly as they related to competitors discounting firearms and ammunition as they pull back from these categories. From the press release:

Our fourth quarter financial performance has been negatively impacted by temporary headwinds that were exacerbated by the shorter and more competitive holiday selling season. These headwinds were driven by key competitors discounting their firearm and ammunition inventory as they continue to de-emphasize or completely exit these categories, and difficult year-over-year sales comparisons due to legislative changes in Washington and California. These factors were more impactful to store traffic and sales than initially projected.”

For reference Dick's Sporting Goods last year announced it would remove guns and ammo from many of its stores. Larger retailer Walmart Stores still sells rifles in some locations but has announced it plans to limit ammo sales and also no longer carries handguns. Essentially, these companies among other retailers took the holiday shopping season opportunity to push excess inventory in large discounting. Separately, the year over year same-store sales were also pressured by tighter regulations in the key states of California and Washington.

Going through the updated Q4 and full-year guidance, estimates indeed were revised sharply lower from prior targets from the Q3 earnings release back in early November

Q4 net sales in a range between $250 million and $254m compared to a prior ($263m to $273m).

Full-Year 2019 net sales in a range between $878m to $882m from prior ($891m to $901m).

Q4 same-store sales down 6.0% to down 7.0% from a prior (down 1.5% to up 1.5%).

Full-year same-store sales down 1.3% to down 1.7% compared to the previous target in a range between (flat to up 1.5%).

Full-year EPS in a range between $0.43 and $0.47 compared ($0.55 to $0.61) previously.

Investors need to recognize that despite the admittedly weak Q4 numbers, the broader outlook remains positive supported by a continued expansion plan as the company intends to open more stores across the country. The company remains profitable and free cash flow positive with net sales growth of 3.6% this year compared to the 2018 result. Favorably, the company highlighted momentum in its e-commerce business which is still in the early stages of development but saw a 90% year over year increase in sales. An expanded online presence is seen as a growth opportunity going forward.

The bullish thesis here is that SPWH is set to expand and become the de facto national retail chain that is gun and ammo friendly. The company is opening new stores and has made some strategic acquisitions. Last year, Sportsman's Warehouse acquired 8 'Field & Stream' store locations from Dick's Sporting Goods for $28 million which highlights the company's specialized focus on the hunting and fishing segment. The company opened 11 stores in 2019. The selection of firearms products is a differentiator which the company sees as a growth market.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Often companies that are forced to lower guidance or explain a poor quarter will use any type of excuse to help maintain a positive outlook. In this case, SPWH's justification for a weaker than expected holiday shopping season not only seems reasonable but reinforces our long-term bullish outlook for the company.

The apparent dynamic of legacy retailers discounting inventories as they exit the firearms and ammo segment makes sense and, in our view, justifies the challenging operating environment in recent months. We see the outlook as still positive with the company benefiting from a consolidating market share over the next year with more limited competition. The upside is that through 2021 the company growth will be supported by a more favorable comparable period.

In terms of consensus expectations, full-year 2019 (fiscal 2020) EPS at $0.45 per share is within the management guidance and represents a forward P/E of 14.2x. Growth is expected to accelerate for the year ahead "fiscal 2021" with revenue estimated at $970 million, up 10.2% y/y while EPS should rebound to $0.60. The company will report the final 2019 "fiscal 2020" results in early March and we'll look for updated guidance.

The stock is down over 25% since reaching a higher of $8.90 in early January. We think the selloff following the poor guidance update once again brings valuation to a compelling buying opportunity. Among a peer group that we include Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT), and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), we note that SPWH compares favorably with a lower 1-year forward price to earnings ratio at 11x, representing a discount to the group.

SPWH also generates significant free cash flow highlighted by a price to free cash flow multiple of just 3.6x over the trailing twelve months compared to JOUT trading at 26.1x and DKS at 38.3x. Considering a reported adjusted EBITDA level of $61.5 million over the trailing twelve months from Q3 2019, we calculate an EV to EBITDA level of 7.3x which is also attractive.

We rate shares of SPWH as a buy with a year-end price target of $8.00 representing 23% upside and a 13.3x multiple on current consensus fiscal 2021 EPS. To the downside, beyond the risk of a recessionary type environment, it will be important to see growth rebound from the weaker Q4 trend while margins will continue to be an important monitoring point. The 2020 Presidential election also poses some headline risk should a potential candidate take a tighter view on firearms regulation that may limit the growth outlook for SPWH.

Takeaway

Sportsman's Warehouse Holding is a play on firearms and ammunition retail. As some key larger retailers and competitors have exited or limited sales in the hunting and shooting equipment business, SPWH is set to benefit with a consolidating market position as it seeks to expand nationally. Despite some weaker trends in the last holiday shopping season, we think the outlook is positive for a company that is a leader in the segment with a long history of steady growth and profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.