CarGurus: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward

Ultimately, its shares are meaningfully overvalued and best avoided.

Its international ventures are not likely to grow fast enough to offset its poor performance in the US.

Investment Thesis

CarGurus (CARG) has underperformed the S&P500 (SPY) during the past 12 months. Although a steep fall in valuation is often a good place for value investors to find rewarding investments, this is not the case here.

Given CarGurus' $4 billion market cap, there are too many unanswered questions regarding its long-term prospects.

On balance, I contend investors would do well to sidestep this investment. Here's why:

Revenue Growth Rate Brings up Questions

CarGurus positions itself as an uncontested broker for connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars.

Strong narrative aside, its growth rates are not only falling, but doing so at a rapid pace:

Source: author's calculations

The game for CarGurus CEO Langley Steinert is to push forward the rhetoric that even though its US market is not fairing as well as it was historically, up 24% year-over-year in Q3 2019, that CarGurus' international opportunity is showing strong promise. But the figures don't reflect this:

Source: Q3 2019; 10-Q

The first aspect to remember is that CarGurus' international segment presently accounts for 6% of total revenue - even if it were to double again, it wouldn't move the needle all that much.

Secondly, CarGurus' international segment rapidly increasing revenues are being driven through the acquisition of PistonHeads rather than organically.

Dissecting Actual Free Cash Flow

Next, investors appraise companies differently. I'll state that I'm obsessed over a company's ability to generate "clean" free cash flow. See below:

A couple of noteworthy items. Firstly, I've excluded stock-based compensation as a "cash cost." Secondly, and more importantly, in January 2019, CarsGuru acquired PistonHeads for $19 million as CarsGuru attempts to land and expand in the UK market.

Recently, CarsGuru acquired Autolist for undisclosed financial terms. Given CarGurus' declining growth rates, one should minimally consider whether there has been a slight change in strategy from growing the number of visitors on its website toward an M&A strategy to supplement a decline in website visitors.

(Source: Alexa; CarGurus)

Further Investment Risks

CarGurus operates in a highly competitive market. Furthermore, by CarGurus' own admission, its most recent numbers point to CarGurus holding less than 5% of the US online wallet share of the $14 billion spent by dealers.

Why would a dealer choose CarGurus? Because it has a significant amount of traffic to its website. That's CarGurus' main competitive advantage.

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q

However, as you can see above, for its US segment, the figure is only up 3% year-over-year. Also, as discussed, its international segment received a boost through its acquisition of PistonHeads.

Valuation - no Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

The peers presented above are not direct comparisons to CarGurus. Having said that, I believe that Cars.com (CARS) is a somewhat close competitor (disclosure: I'm long CARS).

For each player in the table, an argument can be made for why they are being valued as cheaply as they are: Poor growth (Cars.com), highly overleveraged (CarMax), or highly unprofitable (TrueCar). But despite these comparisons, it's clear that CarGurus is vastly overvalued.

The Bottom Line

CarGurus' revenue growth rate is rapidly decelerating while at the same being valued significantly more expensively than its peers. I declare that investors would do well to sidestep this investment.

CarsGurus reports its Q4 2019 results on Thursday, Feb. 13 - stay tuned for an update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.