Paycom Software: Waiting For A Significant Decline May Be A Mistake

The future of HCM lies in one seamless software used for both data entry and retrieval where the data is input only once at the source where it originates.

Investment Thesis

Global human capital management market is estimated to grow from $16.7 Billion in 2019 to $26.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.7%. With its in-house built software and unique platform, Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has introduced a futuristic human capital management software - one seamless product which is used for both data entry and data retrieval, wherein the data is input only once at the source where it originates, and is easy to use for everyone. Thanks to Paycom's all-in-one solution that runs on a single database in the cloud, eliminating the integration headaches caused by using multiple software providers for various functions, and ease of use of Paycom’s software, which is encouraging its clients' employees to actively use the system - a vital step toward inputting data at the source where it originates, I believe that the company has tremendous potential for long-term growth; and even though Paycom seems to be overvalued at its current price, waiting for a meaningful decline may be a mistake.

Paycom Overview

With 92% recurring revenue, Paycom is leading its clients and their employees through the digital transformation of the human capital management (HCM) industry. The company has delivered exceptional return to shareholders in the last five years, with an increase of 1,103% in the stock's price during that period. In the last three years, revenue has grown 130%, and the company continues to have robust revenue growth rates, with more than 30% revenue growth in the past three years.

In this report, we are going to take a closer look at HCM and Payroll industry, Paycom’s competitive positioning, growth prospects, and valuation.

Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Paycom benefits from a competitive advantage with its R&D investments. The company’s early investments in its proprietary, cloud-based architecture have enabled it to develop and deploy applications in a timely and cost-effective manner. Because the company’s solution was developed in-house and is based on a single platform, there is no need to integrate, update, or access multiple databases, which are common issues with competitor offerings that use multiple third-party systems in order to link their HCM offerings together. Furthermore, basing R&D team in Oklahoma and Texas provides it with high-quality talent at a lower cost compared to other locations in the USA. As such, Paycom is a company that keeps stealing market share and still manages to spend less on R&D as a percent of revenue than its competitors.

Comparing Paycom's and Paylocity's (NASDAQ:PCTY) R&D Expense

Paycom Paylocity 2016 2017 2018 2017 2018 2019 R&D Expense 0.021B 0.03B 0.046B 0.029B 0.038B 0.05B Revenue 0.329B 0.433B 0.566B 0.3B 0.378B 0.468B R&D expense as a % of revenue 0.06383 0.069284 0.081272 0.096667 0.100529 0.106838

Recent Strategic Changes

Paycom is working on various strategies to increase its revenue, including developing new applications, targeting larger clients, increasing sales offices in current and new markets, and selling more products to existing clients. During the last few years, Paycom has developed several new applications, and the company now offers applications for talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management. The company’s focus on employee usage is providing great value to its clients and their employees in terms of higher employee engagement, increased productivity and job satisfaction. Its user-friendly software allows for easy adoption of its solution by employees, enabling self-management of their HCM activities in the cloud, which reduces the administrative burden on employers and increases employee productivity. Even customers that are double the size of Paycom’s stated targeted range are finding its easy-to-use solutions like the Direct Data Exchange (DDX) very lucrative. Currently, Paycom’s clients are achieving an average DDX score of about 90%, and the company claims if all of its clients were operating at 100% DDX score, an aggregate annual savings of nearly $0.5 billion could be achieved. Similarly, Ask Here - a tool that gives employees a direct line of communication to ask work-related questions at their company representatives and receive timely answers through Paycom's self-service technology, is becoming popular among Paycom’s clients. Innovations such as these are enhancing the employee-employer experience and strengthening Paycom’s clients' employee usage initiative, in turn contributing to Paycom’s sales growth and market share gains. The company’s ability to continue to develop new applications and to improve existing applications will certainly increase its future revenues. Furthermore, Paycom is opening additional sales offices to further expand its presence in the U.S. market. During the year ended December 31, 2018, it opened four new sales offices to increase the number of clients. As of this date, Paycom has 49 sales teams located in 26 states in the US and has already got half of the more than $20 billion of TAM covered in these markets.

HCM Industry Overview

Paycom has already paved its way into the Top 10 HCM vendors around the world. While still at the ninth position, the company is making its way higher up on the ranking by stealing customers from other HCM and payroll providers such as ADP (NASDAQ:ADP).

Source: Apps Run The World, December 2019

Top 10 HCM applications vendors in 2018

Source: Apps Run The World, December 2019

Competition

As the payroll and human capital management industries continue to converge, the space is only getting more competitive. And while a large majority of Paycom's business comes at the expense of ADP, there are many other companies trying to capture the same clients. ADP focuses on midsize businesses with approximately 50 employees and achieves its best margins somewhere between 25 and 100 employees. ADP’s closest competitor, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), specializes in servicing smaller businesses with fewer than 25 employees. Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) specialize in servicing companies with more than 1,000 employees. Paylocity’s target market is companies with 20-1,000 employees, with average customer having around 100 employees, while Paycom focuses on providing solutions for companies with 50 to 5,000 employees. Just like Paycom, Paylocity is also snatching customers from ADP. As can be seen from the targeted customers’ size of Paycom and Paylocity, both companies have been competing for the same clients. However, recently, the two companies have adopted different approaches to increase their client count.

Since 2016, the number of clients of both Paycom and Paylocity has been increasing consistently, but the number of Paylocity’s clients has grown at a higher rate than Paycom’s. In fact, Paylocity’s client count rose to 20,200 at the end of fiscal 2019, up 3,500 from the prior year, while Paycom’s client count rose to 23,533 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, up 2,942 from the prior year. The significant jump in Paylocity’s client count is due to the company’s move down market, which also caused some headwinds to revenue per customer (revenue per customer had grown over 16% on average over past three fiscal years 2016-2018 but rose only 4% in fiscal year 2019). On the other hand, Paycom is targeting larger clients to increase its client count, which would be beneficial for the company in the long run. Not only will larger clients bring more revenue per customer to Paycom (since Paycom charges its clients on the basis of “per employee” (meaning that clients with more number of employees bring more revenue to Paycom) but also give the company more stability in the event of an economic downturn. As can be seen below, Paycom’s revenue per client for the last fiscal year is higher than that of Paylocity’s:

Revenue Number Of Clients Revenue Per client Paycom 566,336,000 23,533 24,066 Paylocity 467,633,000 20,200 23,150

Source: Company Data

Comparing the Revenue of Paycom and Paylocity

Source: Company Data

Comparing the Gross Profit of Paycom and Paylocity

Source: Company Data

Paycom’s Key Performance Indicators for the past three years

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Clients 23,533 20,591 17,817 Clients (based on parent company grouping) 12,754 11,111 10,464 Sales teams 49 45 42 Annual revenue retention rate 92% 91% 91%

Source: Company Data

Valuation

At almost $315 per share, PAYC is trading near the higher end of its 52-week range. Analysts project that the company will earn $3.42 per share this year. That places the stock at an earnings multiple of 92X earnings. With a PE of 109.51 and PS of 26.28, the stock looks very overvalued.

Nonetheless, I believe that the potential in Paycom's software has not been fully identified yet. Granted, that there are larger competitors who have greater resources at their disposal than Paycom, but unifying different software into one seamless product is extremely difficult, costly, and time-consuming (if not, entirely impossible). Therefore, Paycom's taking the lead role in the HCM industry is only a matter of time and depends on how fast the company can build upon its unique platform, unless some other competitor builds his software from scratch and does not patch it up with software acquired through mergers and acquisitions. Till then, I don't see any significant pullback in the company's share price, and waiting for a significant decline may be a mistake.

Risks

Share Price: Paycom’s stock is currently near its all-time high which implies some risk from profit-taking investors, but continued strong revenue and earnings growth should keep any correction moderate.

Interest Rate: A decrease in interest rate would create some headwinds for Paycom since the company has a daily fund balance of $1.1 billion on average. So, a 25 basis point decline would translate into $2.5 million to $3 million reduction in revenue.

