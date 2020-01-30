RNC Minerals Outlines Some Positive Prospects For 2020

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) started the year 2020 with several important announcements regarding the overall 2019 production numbers, the 2020 production and cost guidance and also some very positive exploration achievements.

RNC's 2019 gold production equaled 64,277 toz gold. A majority of this production volume was recorded in H2, when the company produced 51,090 toz gold, exceeding the H2 guidance of 42,000-49,000 toz gold. In Q4, 26,874 toz gold were produced. Although the Q4 financial results haven't been released yet, RNC announced that its cash position improved by $7 million (from $19 million to $26 million) quarter-over-quarter. Moreover, RNC was able to make an early debt repayment worth approximately $2.3 million.

Source: own processing, using data of RNC Minerals

As can be seen in the chart above, RNC's monthly gold production kept on growing during the Q4. In December, a new record-high was set, when the company produced 9,620 toz gold. This achievement was reached in a situation when RNC had to face some minor problems caused by the wildfires.

According to the 2020 production guidance, RNC expects to maintain the H2 2019 operational performance. The 2020 production should amount to 90,000-95,000 toz gold. However, it is important to note, that this guidance doesn't include any potential coarse gold production. As there is a high potential to encounter more coarse gold zones at the Beta Hunt mine also in 2020, it is reasonable to expect RNC's gold production to exceed the 100,000 toz level. However, the real impact of coarse gold production is only to be seen, as it is a very hardly predictable variable.

The 2020 AISC should range between $1,050 and $1,200 per toz gold. However, also here applies, that the guidance doesn't include any potential coarse gold production. With coarse gold, the AISC should be notably lower. At a gold price of $1,500/toz, only 1,000 toz of coarse gold should be able to push the AISC lower almost by $10/toz (by more than this, if some precious specimens with a higher collector value are discovered).

If RNC manages to maintain the November and December production levels of approximately 9,500 toz gold per month (including the coarse gold), its 2020 production should equal 114,000 toz gold and the AISC should be less than $900/toz (assuming that at an annual production of 95,000 toz gold, the AISC will be $1,050/toz).

But even in an improbable scenario where no coarse gold is produced, RNC should be cash-flow positive at the current gold prices. At a gold price of $1,500/toz, RNC should generate between $27 million (90,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,200/toz) and $43 million (95,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,050/toz). It should be more than enough to finance the planned 45,000-50,000 meters drill campaign that should cost around $6.5 million. Moreover, RNC should have enough resources also to eliminate its remaining debt of approximately $24.5 million.

Although the majority of RNC's investors were attracted especially by the huge coarse gold potential, at the current gold prices, the "normal" gold mining operations look very good as well. Moreover, exploration activities provide some interesting results. At the Baloo pit, stage 1 mining should last at least until the middle of 2020, although originally it was expected to cease during Q1 2020. As a result, stage 2 mining (the permits were received only today) should last from the middle of 2020 until the end of 2020.

After RNC restructured some of the Higginsville royalties, it started to focus on new areas of this large property. Mining of the Fairplay North pit has already started and it should last at least until Q3 2020. But what is more important, RNC discovered a new 5 km long geological structure only 5 km to the north of the Higginsville mill. This new structure will be drill-tested this year.

Source: RNC Minerals

The positive news about the new discovery helped to support the share price slightly. This was well-needed support, as, since the beginning of 2020, the share price was declining continually. It looks that neither the Q4 production volumes nor the 2020 production guidance impressed the investors much. The share price declined below the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average and it also dipped below the support line. Moreover, the quicker moving average is about to cross the slower one to the downside. Simply said, the technical picture doesn't look good, and it is questionable whether the recent news release will be able to turn the negative trend in the near future.

Conclusion

RNC Minerals ended the year 2019 with a strong December operational performance and the 2020 guidance indicates that this positive trend should continue. Although shares of the company didn't start this year well, there are several reasons to believe that the negative trend will change sooner or later. Even without including any coarse gold, the production and cost guidance indicates 2020 cash-flows in the $27-43 million range (at a gold price of $1,500/toz). It is not bad for a company with a market capitalization of $190 million, $26 million cash on hand and debt of slightly less than $25 million. Moreover, RNC plans to drill 45,000-50,000 meters and its recent exploration results indicate that this drill campaign should provide some positive catalysts. And, of course, there is also the wild card in the form of coarse gold at the Beta Hunt mine. Although the technical picture indicates that further weakness cannot be excluded in the short term, RNC's shares should be trading much higher by the end of this year. Based on the 2020 production and costs guidance and the resulting expected cash-flows, market capitalization in the $300-500 million (approximately $0.6-0.85 per share) range seems to be reasonable. What holds the share price down is probably the low volume of reserves (310,000 toz gold at Beta Hunt and 367,000 toz gold at Higginsville). If RNC manages to grow the reserves substantially or to hit some new bonanza-grade zones, the share price may even surpass the abovementioned target range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.