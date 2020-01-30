Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/27/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/27/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE)

PBF Energy (PBF)

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Vaccinex (VCNX)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Mastercard (MA)

Lennar Corp. (LEN)

National Vision (EYE)

Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

Chemed (CHE)

Cardlytics (CDLX)

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Autonation (AN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Nordson (NDSN)

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $8,468,461 2 Friedberg Albert DIR, BO Vaccinex VCNX JB* $4,999,999 3 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,028,600 4 Hochschild Roger C CEO, PR, DIR Discover Finl DFS B $1,111,821 5 Biotech Target N V BO Esperion Therapeutics ESPR B $1,042,398 6 Zauderer Maurice CEO, DIR, BO Vaccinex VCNX JB* $499,996 7 George Whitney DIR, BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $251,608 8 Walcott Wanjiku Juanita VP, LO, GC Discover Finl DFS B $251,430 9 Greene John VP, CFO Discover Finl DFS B $249,343 10 Frieberg Jacob B DIR Vaccinex VCNX JB* $199,996

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $37,254,816 2 Stowell Scott D DIR Lennar Corp. LEN JS* $20,161,040 3 Lampert Edward S BO Autonation AN S $11,906,458 4 Petno Douglas B CEO JPMorgan Chase JPM AS $8,191,756 5 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $3,549,899 6 Hilton Michael F O Nordson NDSN AS $2,981,905 7 Fahs L Reade CEO, DIR National Vision EYE AS $2,737,500 8 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone Ondemand CSOD AS $2,494,501 9 Lindell Andrea R DIR Chemed CHE S $1,017,727 10 Conver Timothy E CB, DIR AeroVironment AVAV AS $1,003,166

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

