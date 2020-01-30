Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/27/20

Includes: ESPR, FUND, PBF, SAFE, VCNX
InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/27/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE)
  • PBF Energy (PBF)
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
  • Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Mastercard (MA)
  • Lennar Corp. (LEN)
  • National Vision (EYE)
  • Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)
  • Chemed (CHE)
  • Cardlytics (CDLX)
  • AeroVironment (AVAV)
  • Autonation (AN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Nordson (NDSN)
  • Discover Financial Services (DFS)
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$8,468,461

2

Friedberg Albert

DIR, BO

Vaccinex

VCNX

JB*

$4,999,999

3

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,028,600

4

Hochschild Roger C

CEO, PR, DIR

Discover Finl

DFS

B

$1,111,821

5

Biotech Target N V

BO

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$1,042,398

6

Zauderer Maurice

CEO, DIR, BO

Vaccinex

VCNX

JB*

$499,996

7

George Whitney

DIR, BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$251,608

8

Walcott Wanjiku Juanita

VP, LO, GC

Discover Finl

DFS

B

$251,430

9

Greene John

VP, CFO

Discover Finl

DFS

B

$249,343

10

Frieberg Jacob B

DIR

Vaccinex

VCNX

JB*

$199,996

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$37,254,816

2

Stowell Scott D

DIR

Lennar Corp.

LEN

JS*

$20,161,040

3

Lampert Edward S

BO

Autonation

AN

S

$11,906,458

4

Petno Douglas B

CEO

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$8,191,756

5

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$3,549,899

6

Hilton Michael F

O

Nordson

NDSN

AS

$2,981,905

7

Fahs L Reade

CEO, DIR

National Vision

EYE

AS

$2,737,500

8

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone Ondemand

CSOD

AS

$2,494,501

9

Lindell Andrea R

DIR

Chemed

CHE

S

$1,017,727

10

Conver Timothy E

CB, DIR

AeroVironment

AVAV

AS

$1,003,166

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.