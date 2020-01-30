Tanger: A Melting Ice Cube

Image Source

In this article, I will be covering Tanger Outlets (SKT), which just reported earnings earlier than expected. The reason Tanger reported earnings was due to the large wave of volatility that will be coming in the week/s ahead because of changes in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index. In the conference call transcript, CEO Steve Tanger noted that the company wanted their quarterly results released prior to that occurring. I was the first one to note the possibility of shares of Tanger to be removed from the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) all the way back in my November 2018 article. As of the end of the day on January 24th, SDY still held over 20 million shares that will be coming onto the market likely at the end of this week, since any changes need to be done before the open on Monday.

“Consequently, we will be deleted from the index prior to the open on Monday, February 3. Since there may be heightened trading volume in our shares with funds, which track that index, we want to expediently provide the market with our 2019 results and our outlook for 2020.” ~Steve Tanger, CEO

The selling of the large block of shares by SDY is only a short-term event. What is way more concerning for Tanger was the 2020 guidance the company gave. Given the tone and data from the last earnings call, I expected that 2020 guidance was going to be poor but even I was surprised at how bad the guidance was. As I will show throughout this article, the important underlying metrics for Tanger are continuing to deteriorate and management commentary on the call paints a stormy picture for 2020.

Occupancy & Same Center NOI

Looking at the top 10 locations, I would classify Q4 occupancy as slightly worse than average. As you can see in the table below, five locations posted lower occupancy year/year, two posted the same, and three posted higher occupancy year/year. As I have mentioned in previous articles, the Atlantic City location continues to be a trouble spot in terms of occupancy. In addition, there is now an added spotlight on the Jeffersonville property because during the quarter, Tanger wrote down the asset by $37.6 million. This was due to the property being impacted by the already known store closures and bankruptcies as well as more expected closures for the location. One small positive is the fact that the top three locations all showed higher occupancy year/year.

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Trend GLA Deer Park 99% 96% Higher 739,110 Riverhead 97% 95% Higher 729,778 Rehoboth Beach 99% 96% Higher 557,353 Foley 94% 98% Lower 554,587 Atlantic City 80% 84% Lower 489,718 San Marcos 96% 97% Lower 471,816 Sevierville 100% 100% Same 447,815 Savannah 98% 98% Same 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 98% 99% Lower 426,523 Jeffersonville 92% 97% Lower 411,867 Top 10 GLA 5,257,656 Total GLA 12,048,247 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 43.64%

Table data from Tanger Q4 supplemental presentation

Looking at company-wide occupancy, surprisingly occupancy was up year/year. However, as I will show below, the trend in occupancy is clearly lower over the past four years. Combined with the 2020 guidance, which I will be covering further on in the article, it is clear the trend of lower occupancy is going to continue.

Occupancy Occ Y/Y Change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50% Q4 2018 96.80% -0.50% Q1 2019 95.40% -0.50% Q2 2019 96.00% 0.40% Q3 2019 95.90% -0.50% Q4 2019 97.00% 0.20%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

When it comes to same-center NOI growth, it is very clear that the trend has been lower. Tanger has posted eight quarters in a row of negative same-center NOI growth. Given the 2020 guidance which I will be going over, there is very little hope for Tanger to post positive same center NOI growth in 2020. This means that Tanger will have likely have 12 straight quarters (3 years in a row) of negative same center NOI growth by the end of 2020. That statistic alone justifies the market bearishness over the past 2+ years and why I believe the bearish sentiment will continue to persist. Having three years in a row of negative same center NOI growth is a crystal clear sign that what Tanger is going through is a structural change in the market and not a cyclical one (part of a cycle). Structural changes can hurt investors because they make stocks seem like they are a good value, but instead those stocks are value traps.

SS NOI Growth Q1 2016 4.40% Q2 2016 3.80% Q3 2016 2.60% Q4 2016 2.70% Q1 2017 2.50% Q2 2017 2.20% Q3 2017 1.00% Q4 2017 0.60% Q1 2018 -1.50% Q2 2018 -1.90% Q3 2018 -1.00% Q4 2018 -0.70% Q1 2019 -0.50% Q2 2019 -0.10% Q3 2019 -1.80% Q4 2019 -0.40%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

The final chart puts into visual form occupancy rates and same center NOI growth since the beginning of 2016. You can visually see occupancy has been trending lower for years and you can also see the same thing happening with same center NOI.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Leasing Activity

The first table below shows the year/year change for leases of all-terms. The green boxes highlight the data points covering all re-tenanted and renewed space for all lease terms. The table shows a slight improvement year/year, but the spreads were still negative. Leasing spreads will continue to be negative and will likely deteriorate from these levels because of all the store closures and the focus on maintaining occupancy.

Table data from Tanger Q4 supplemental presentation

Next, I will look more specifically at leasing spreads of greater than 12 months. For all long-term leases, the spread went from +3.1% last year to -0.20% this year. Long-term leasing spreads that are negative are one of the more troubling developments and this marks the second quarter in a row of this happening. If Tanger is unable to sign up tenants at positive long-term leasing spreads that is something that should worry investors.

Table data from Tanger Q4 supplemental presentation

The following chart puts into visual form the trends for leasing spreads of all-term and terms of greater than 12 months. I collected data since the beginning of 2017 and as you can see the trend for all-terms and more than twelve months has been trending lower. It is clear that Tanger is not able to increase rents at the same percentage as it has in the past.

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

2020 Guidance

The 2020 guidance that was released along with earnings was way worse than what even I was expecting. Tanger guided for FFO of $1.96-$2.04, which is substantially less than the $2.27 in FFO the company reported for the full year 2019. The steep drop in FFO guidance was due to horrendous same center NOI guidance of -6.75% to -8.25%, occupancy guidance of 92%-93% known store closures in January of 303K sq ft and 322K-372K of potential additional closures throughout the remainder of 2020. Just for reference, 2019 full year same center NOI growth was -0.7% and recaptured space was around 198K. Therefore, with this guidance, you have same center NOI growth that could be 10x worse than 2019, and the amount of stores closures around 3x worse than 2019. Just let that sink in for a minute...it shows 2020 is going to be another challenging year for Tanger.

Credit Rating Cut?

When looking at the credit ratings for Tanger, I am expecting Moody’s to cut their rating on Tanger. Last year in February, S&P cut their rating on Tanger. Moody’s has a negative outlook and is one notch above where S&P is at, so I believe it makes sense for them to cut given the 2020 guidance the company gave. I also would not be surprised if S&P maintained their rating but went to a negative outlook given the weakness in metrics shown in the guidance.

Tanger Q4 Investor Presentation

Conference Call Commentary

In this section, I will be going over some important quotes from the conference call, which confirms that 2020 is likely to be a stormy year for Tanger.

I was actually quite surprised by the first quote showing that they are trying to make some effort to diversify their tenant base. This seems like a change from past conference calls where management was focused on apparel and did not put an emphasis on restaurants, etc.

“We are focused on further diversifying our tenant base, including adding new tenants to Tanger Centers such as home decor and furniture stores, popular off-price stores and various vibrant restaurant concepts.” ~ Steve Tanger, CEO

The next quote shows that the company is putting a high value on maintaining occupancy, but that comes at the expense of pressure on leasing spreads. This means Tanger is likely going to be continuing their use of short-term leases, pop-up stores and rent concessions to help maintain high occupancy.

“Looking ahead, as we progress through 2020, we anticipate increased pressure on spreads as we continue to make maintaining a high occupancy a priority.” ~ Steve Tanger, CEO

The next quote I will be examining is a Q&A with an analyst who asked about the large short position. The analyst asks/suggests doing a large-scale buyback since the stock is at low levels to squeeze the shorts. Steve Tanger replied that they had looked at something like that but decided against it to maintain financial flexibility. At this time, this looks like an “all clear” signal to short-sellers, since the company is not likely going to do any large-scale buybacks to cause a squeeze.

Question: Douglas Eden

“Given the large short interest in the stock and acknowledged strong balance sheet of the company, have you considered increasing the leverage ratio even somewhat to repurchase shares at these depressed levels and possibly start to squeeze the shorts?”

Answer: Steve Tanger, CEO

“We have, with our advisers, looked at various different scenarios, some of which included purchasing back the stock. We've concluded it's in the best interest of the company that we continue to execute our business plan. We could not, in our view, buy back enough stock to have a meaningful impact.”

The final quote I will be examining is related to the above quote and combined with the fact that Tanger did not repurchase any shares during the Q4. I understand that Tanger might not want to do any large-scale buyback of shares in general or shares owned by SDY. However, to not even buy any shares under their existing share repurchase program when the stock is supposedly trading at depressed levels is puzzling. This is especially puzzling given the commentary in the quote below because it is a very positive and strong-sounding statement about the health of the business. This to me is a sign that there are lower prices to come in the stock and then that might entice them to use part of their remaining $80 million repurchase authorization.

“The company's share price decline is disappointing to all of us at Tanger, especially given the stability of our balance sheet, our strong annual free cash flow, our high occupancy and the increases in both traffic and sales.” ~ Steve Tanger, CEO

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe shares of Tanger will continue to see pressure given the continued deterioration in the underlying business and 2020 guidance, which paints a stormy picture for the coming year. In a post on August 1st, I had lowered my price target for Tanger to $13.00; however, based on the results and 2020 guidance, I am lowering my price target to $10.00. Many will likely think that Tanger is a good value or trading at a discount to its historical valuation; the 2020 guidance shows there is a good reason why the “discount” is there.

