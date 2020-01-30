Callon Petroleum Is Looking Better Heading Into 2020

Callon Petroleum (CPE) burned cash flows last year but in 2020, the company will deliver free cash flows, even in a weak oil price environment. In my previous article, I wrote that Callon Petroleum's outlook is looking uncertain and the company could face resistance from some shareholders who opposed its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) acquisition. Callon Petroleum, however, provided considerably more clarity about its future and successfully completed the merger in late-December. After the latest developments, I think Callon Petroleum is now looking much better and investors should consider buying this stock.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Callon Petroleum has acquired Carrizo Oil & Gas in an all-stock deal valued at about $723 million. The acquisition has significantly increased the scale and scope of Callon Petroleum's operations, allowing the oil producer to double its footprint in its core Delaware Basin area located within the Permian Basin. The combined company will produce more than 107,000 boe per day (CPE produced 37,837 boepd and CRZO produced 69,971 boepd in Q3-2019) and will generate earnings (adjusted EBITDAX) of more than $1.1 billion. I think the company, which currently has a market cap of $1.47 billion, can become a well-established mid-cap operator.

Callon Petroleum, however, has lost its Permian Basin pure-play status since it has also taken over Carrizo's Eagle Ford assets. Previously, I wrote that Callon Petroleum might not be able to extend its ongoing Permian Basin focused drilling program over Eagle Ford. Callon Petroleum has done a commendable job of reducing the cost structure of its Permian Basin properties which has helped the company in meaningfully improving its cash flow profile. This was evident from the company's third-quarter results in which it narrowed its cash flow deficit to $4.87 million from $33 million a year earlier. The company seemed like it was on track to become free cash flow positive in 2020 but the Eagle Ford properties, which had a higher cost structure, could have slowed its cash flow turnaround.

But in its most recent update, Callon Petroleum revealed it can generate significant free cash flows from Eagle Ford as long as it keeps the asset in "maintenance mode." This means that Callon Petroleum will likely allocate a small portion of capital expenditure for Eagle Ford, which will be enough to keep the production flat. In this maintenance mode, the company will keep the spending at a minimum and generate free cash flows. The free cash flows will likely be sustainable, considering this is a mature asset, with predictable well performance, low decline rates, and access to key markets. In my view, this update should alleviate concerns regarding the Eagle Ford asset and its ability to generate free cash flows. If oil prices stay low, then the company can keep this asset in maintenance mode by keeping production flat and generate free cash flows. If commodity prices rise, then Callon Petroleum can shift to growth mode by increasing spending on E&P work, pushing output higher, and delivering free cash flows.

A vast majority of Callon Petroleum's capital expenditures will go towards its core properties in the Permian Basin where it has recently shifted to large-scale development and realized meaningful cost reductions with the new projects in the Delaware and Midland Basins. I believe Callon Petroleum will get even better from here because firstly, it will expand its large development program throughout its acreage which could push its costs lower. Its drilling and completion costs will drop as it capitalizes on scale development and efficient use of drilling and completion crews.

Secondly, by combining its operations with Carrizo's Delaware Basin assets, Callon Petroleum will realize synergies, which will further reduce its costs. In the Southern Delaware region in particular, where the assets of the two companies are located in close proximity of each other, Callon Petroleum will be able to allocate capital more efficiently as it will work with fewer rigs on a full-time basis, expand its large-cap development program, and share energy infrastructure and other resources.

The positive impact which the merger will make on Callon Petroleum's cost structure and cash flow profile is evident from the fact that the company has reduced its cash flow breakeven level to $50 a barrel from $55 previously. This means that in the current oil price environment of around $58 a barrel, the company will likely deliver strong levels of free cash flows. That's in contrast to last year when both Callon and Carrizo burned cash flows. By generating free cash flows from the Eagle Ford and realizing synergies from the Permian Basin, I believe it is now clear that Callon Petroleum's cash flow turnaround which started in 2019 will continue, and might even gather pace, in 2020. This could be the year when Callon Petroleum starts generating free cash flows on a sustainable basis.

Callon Petroleum, however, will continue to carry above-average levels of debt of more than 2x EBITDA, considering the leverage metric (Net Debt/ LQA Ebitda) of both Callon and Carrizo on a stand-alone basis was 2.4x and 2.5x respectively. However, the situation isn't alarming because firstly, the combined company doesn't have any significant debt maturities in the near-term. Its earliest significant maturities relate to Carrizo's 6.25% senior notes of $650 million due in 2023, Callon's 6.125% senior notes of $596.34 million due in 2024, and Callon's 6.375% senior notes of $394.32 million due in 2026. This gives the company ample room to devise a refinance or repayment plan. Secondly, the new Callon Petroleum will also generate free cash flows which can be used for debt reduction purposes. The company has also earmarked non-core assets for sale in 2020 and can use the proceeds to repay debt. As a result, the company's leverage metric should decline in the near-term.

In the long-run, I expect Callon Petroleum to bring its cash flow breakeven level even lower as it realizes capital efficiencies in the Permian Basin. This could allow the company to generate higher levels of free cash flows at low oil prices. At the same time, Callon Petroleum will likely actively work to bring its leverage to under 2x and closer to the peers' ratios. A number of oil and gas producers, including Parsley Energy (PE), Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and EOG Resources (EOG), have a debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 1.7x, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows. Once Callon Petroleum brings its leverage down to healthier levels, it can use the free cash flows primarily to reward shareholders with buybacks and dividends.

Since the day before Callon Petroleum announced its merger, its shares have fallen by about 50% and were at $3.11 at the time of this writing, close to 52-week lows of $3.05. But I think the company has provided considerably more clarity around its future. The company may report higher levels of free cash flows while reducing debt in the coming quarters, which should push the stock higher. The company's shares are trading just 4.5x forward earnings, below the sector's median of 12.6x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, Callon Petroleum stock is trading 5.11x which is also lower than the sector median of 6.63x. I think the shares are attractively valued and investors should consider buying this stock.

Callon Petroleum, however, comes with its fair share of risks. Like all shale drillers, Callon Petroleum is highly exposed to the movements in oil prices. Any unexpected dip in the commodity's price will dim the company's future earnings and cash flow prospects and push its shares lower. Moreover, if oil prices drop, the company's shares could underperform those oil producers who have a stronger balance sheet. Callon Petroleum, however, has some downside protection. The company has hedged roughly 60% of its expected oil production for 2020 at a weighted average floor price of more than $55 per barrel. This minimizes the exposure of the company's cash flows to oil price swings.

Other key risks which Callon Petroleum might face include operational issues in the Permian Basin which can hurt its oil volumes. It could, for instance, experience frac interference due to the high level of activity from other operators in close proximity of the company's wells. The company also might not realize capital efficiencies or synergies from the Carrizo merger which could hurt its ability to generate strong levels of free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.