ServiceNow: Strong Performance, But Vulnerable On Valuation

At the same time, ServiceNow has also been able to keep gradually pushing operating margins and FCF up.

ServiceNow (NOW), the provider of workflow tools and IT service management products, has just reported its fourth quarter results, the first under new boss Bill McDermott, the former CEO of fellow tech giant SAP (SAP). ServiceNow's results speak for themselves: despite now having become a mega-cap software company exceeding $4 billion in annual revenues, ServiceNow has managed to remain relevant in the software sphere, growing its top line north of 30% y/y despite a wealth of competition from similarly high-profile incumbents including Atlassian (TEAM).

Investors took kindly to ServiceNow's results, and especially cheered on higher-than-expected guidance for 2020. Shares of ServiceNow rose ~7% post-earnings, one of the best earnings reactions in the tech sector so far:

The question for investors now is: can ServiceNow's rally keep going? ServiceNow has consistently already been one of the most expensive names in the software sector; this post-earnings rise makes it even more so. Investors are banking on new CEO McDermott's experience in transforming SAP into a global giant, and hoping he can do the same with ServiceNow.

But to what extent is ServiceNow's good results and future growth hopes already priced into its shares? We'll examine ServiceNow's valuation in greater detail shortly, but at current share prices, I believe ServiceNow is more or less priced at perfection.

We also have to consider the macroeconomic environment. Perhaps more so than most software companies, ServiceNow is very sensitive to reductions in IT spending. Its flagship products deal with the transformation of IT and modernizing how it's delivered to the modern office - how will ServiceNow position its new business when its prospects are pulling back on new IT investments in the face of an uncertain global environment? U.S. GDP was just reported at its weakest-ever rate in three years; what if IT spending similarly slows down?

The bottom line on ServiceNow: there's no doubt that the company is putting up solid numbers and maintaining its technology leadership (Gartner has named ServiceNow as a Leader in its annual ranking of IT service management vendors, six years in a row), but much of this outperformance is already priced in. WIth valuation in mind, I'd rather invest elsewhere.

Strong Q4 results and bullish outlook

With that being said, we have to acknowledge that ServiceNow has posted incredibly strong results that distinguish its fundamental performance from the rest of the software sector, in particular by balancing mid-30s growth alongside strong profitability. ServiceNow's fourth-quarter results give investors a good inkling of why its shares are so pricey.

Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. ServiceNow Q4 earnings results

Source: ServiceNow Q4 earnings release

Key to note here, of course, is ServiceNow's tremendous growth. Revenues grew at 33% y/y to $951.8 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $940.1 million (+31% y/y) by a solid two-point margin. Subscription revenues grew even faster than that at 35% y/y. Again, recognizing ServiceNow's growth in the context of its scale (~$1 billion in quarterly revenues) is incredibly important.

Take Workday (WDAY) for example, often a useful comp against ServiceNow because both companies dominate a subsector of enterprise cloud software and are of a similar scale. In Workday's most recent third quarter, the company generated $938.1 million in revenues (about the same scale as ServiceNow), but growth clocked in at just 26% y/y. ServiceNow is growing seven points faster than a similarly-scaled rival.

We can see from the chart below that ServiceNow has barely showed any deceleration in revenue growth over the past several quarters, though deceleration has been a fear across the industry (especially in Workday, who announced last year that its core HCM product had reached a saturation point):

Figure 2. ServiceNow growth trends Source: ServiceNow Q4 investor presentation

We even note that ServiceNow's subscription billings growth rates accelerated in Q4 to 37% y/y, setting the company up nicely for 2020. For the upcoming year, ServiceNow has guided to 30% y/y growth in subscription revenues - but considering that the company exited Q4 at a 37% y/y growth rate in billings (which is often the best forward-looking indicator of future revenue growth), this seems like an easy hurdle to exceed.

Figure 3. ServiceNow guidance update Source: ServiceNow Q4 earnings release

Bill McDermott, ServiceNow's new CEO, has outlined five key priorities to keep driving ServiceNow's growth in 2020, listing them during his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

To continue driving our growth, we're focused on five clear priorities for 2020. They include, one, being the trusted innovator for the C-suite, this starts with our brands making every C-suite leader aware of ServiceNow and what we can do for them. [...] Number two, we're engaging customers with a world-class go-to-market machine. The company already has a strong go-to-market organization, and we're now taking it to the next level. Number three, we will force multiply ServiceNow with a strong industry and partner ecosystem. The ecosystem is going to become more strategic and more powerful. Our partners tell me they see ServiceNow as the cross-platform integration engine of the modern enterprise. Going after industry verticals and building strong partner relationships will force multiply ServiceNow's coverage by 10x. This will happen across GEOs, industries, and across buying centers [...] Number four, we're creating product experiences that people at work will love. The Now platform is ServiceNow's secret sauce [...] Number five, teamwork; as you all know, teamwork does make the dream work, and it happens with trust, collaboration, and communication at mass scale. Our culture is our ultimate competitive advantage."

Of course, amid all the focus on ServiceNow's growth, it's easy to forget that the company has also delivered incredible profitability. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 4. ServiceNow margin trends Source: ServiceNow Q4 investor presentation

ServiceNow managed to drive a one-point y/y improvement in pro forma operating margins to 22%, while free cash flow margins jumped 2 points to 36%. For the full year FY19, ServiceNow generated a stunning $971.1 million in revenues, growing 33% y/y and representing a 28% FCF margin. ServiceNow even expects FCF margins to continue rising in FY19, with its guidance calling for 29% FCF margins.

Valuation and key takeaways

With all these bullish results behind us, however, we'll revisit the original question: to what extent is this outperformance already baked into ServiceNow's current share price. Based on the ~$335 price at which ServiceNow is currently trading, ServiceNow has a market cap of $64.41 billion. After netting out the $2.70 billion of cash and $0.69 billion of convertible debt on ServiceNow's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $62.41 billion.

For the coming fiscal year, ServiceNow has guided to subscription revenues of $4.22-$4.24 billion. Subscription revenues have extended to comprise ~94% of ServiceNow's total revenue base, so if we gross this guidance up, we arrive at full-year revenues of $4.47-$4.49 billion in revenues, or a midpoint of $4.48 billion (+29% y/y). Applying a 29% FCF margin against this number also yields a free cash flow forecast of $1.30 billion, up 34% y/y.

This implies that ServiceNow is currently trading at 13.9x EV/FY20 revenues and 48.0x EV/FY20 FCF. On a revenue basis, that puts ServiceNow squarely in the company of some of the most expensive names in the large-cap software space:

WIth markets continuing to march to new all-time highs, I'm more inclined to invest in more beaten-down software names, even if they're slower-growing. On the large-cap side, I far prefer VMware (VMW), which like ServiceNow is also capable of generating rich free cash flows.

I fear overall that ServiceNow's price is setting up unrealistic expectations for perfection, and in an uncertain economic environment for 2020, even the slightest misstep could cause a huge correction in ServiceNow stock - similar to what happened to Workday last year. Stay on the sidelines here until valuations come down to more moderate levels.

