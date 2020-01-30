Chesapeake Energy: Going Upscale To Make The Cash Register Ring

$250 million of acquisition synergies have been achieved along with another more than $200 million of year-to-date gathering, processing, and transportation costs.

Natural gas revenue is now only about one-third of total revenues. Therefore, natural gas price declines cannot do the damage that Mr. Market fears.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) management just announced some preliminary fourth quarter results. The biggest news was a 10,000 BOD increase from the third quarter. Most of that increase came from the very profitable acquisition properties. It does not take a lot of oil production to make a significant difference in cash flows and revenues. Already, the relatively small amount of oil production generates the majority of the revenues. That cash register will be ringing a lot with far better oil margins in the future replacing paltry natural gas margins. Therefore, despite the worries of Mr. Market, oil will dominate the company news in the next fiscal year.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Beginning with the third quarter comparison, the company announced an additional 10K BOD for the fourth quarter. This is in line with guidance. However, that extra oil production should add about $50 million to the revenue line assuming an average selling price of $55 per barrel of oil.

The very profitable Brazos Valley acreage produces far more oil as a percentage of production than does any other relatively similar oil leases in the portfolio. The result is a far higher margin that is available for corporate priorities. That additional oil production could very well offset any negative consequences of gas sold at the current spot pricing that was unhedged. In fact, that oil production should do more than offset any gas price declines.

Overall production appears to have held level with the third quarter. The decline in natural gas and natural gas liquids production should be expected because management would naturally direct resources to the far higher-margined oil.

Management intends to hold that oil production steady over the next year. That will make for some nicely positive oil production comparisons when compared to the current year. Any sustained increases in either oil prices or natural gas prices should result in more activity and production growth.

Cost Declines Accomplished

Chesapeake Energy management figured that the Eagle Ford costs of the acquired Brazos Valley properties could be improved. Success will make that cash register ring with still more good news. Management believes they have met those savings goals. The current 2020 fiscal year will be the first year that those savings will benefit the company. Much of 2019 was spent achieving those savings. Therefore, at least the very important oily lease drilling and operating costs should be materially lower in the current year.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Preliminary Results Press Release January 29, 2020

Mr. Market has long worried that costs would remain the same while the gas prices kept decreasing. Even though natural gas prices are now a far smaller percentage of revenue than in the recent past, Mr. Market still frets that there is no room to cut costs materially.

Yet management has steadily provided news of those "impossible" cost cuts. The gathering, processing, and transportation has already saved more than $200 million at the 9-month period when compared to the previous fiscal year. More savings are probably in store in this area as management gradually replaces some outrageously expensive contracts with ones that are more competitive. These costs have long been far too high when compared to many competitors.

Additionally, the operating costs of the acquired properties have been significantly reduced. Management has reported a steady reduction in drilling times. The result is that production has grown significantly even though the company reduced the rig count on the Brazos properties from 5 to 4. It is certainly possible that more improvements have been made to allow for production growth even if the rig count would be reduced from 4 to 3 in the current fiscal year.

Management has also reported approximately $353 million of business combination expenses. Unless the company makes another acquisition, that expenditure will be saved in the current year because it will not recur. Far more importantly, the company will be producing more oil per new well drilled while drilling wells that cost less. That accomplishment will have the cashier happily working overtime.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Shown above is a significant use of cash that will definitely not repeat. Any acquisition nearly always raises the amount of cash needed to fund the extra activities. This is shown above in the "Changes in assets and liabilities" amounts. There will definitely not be another $214 million needed to fund working capital without a significant increase in activity or another acquisition. Instead, management is pointing towards decreasing activity by guiding towards a lower capital budget. That lower activity should actually release cash from working capital in the current fiscal year.

In addition, management mentioned about $250 million of synergies achieved from the acquisition. Taken together, the absence of non-recurring expenses along with achieved savings point to cash flow that could be approximately 50% higher per quarter than the latest quarterly cash flow amount shown above. That gives management a lot of room for lower prices and other unforeseen events. The reduction in the capital budget combined with a full year of projected savings makes significant cash flow a very realistic goal even if commodity prices decline somewhat from current levels.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Far more importantly, the oil sales revenue shown above should head towards at least $650 million. Those oil sales could approach $700 million depending upon the average selling price of the oil.

However, the increase in value of the natural gas contracts from falling natural gas prices could push the company firmly into profit territory. Natural gas revenue is now roughly one-third of total revenue. Therefore, declining gas prices are unlikely to do the damage that the market fears. Roughly one-quarter of the natural gas revenue is unhedged. So approximately $90 million of the natural gas revenue would feel the full force of the recent pricing declines. That hedging program should limit any revenue loss to $20 million to $30 million. As noted above, the increasing percentage of oil produced would offset a loss in the area and result in a net gain in revenue.

The increasing percentage of oil produced should continue to raise the average costs of BOE sold by Chesapeake Energy. That would imply a margin expansion as most of the costs above do not change if more oil is produced. A minor change in royalties and taxes paid would be the extent of the material change. There may also be some different transportation and processing costs. However, most of the favorable product mix shift should go straight to the bottom line.

Outlook

The remaining "elephant in the room" is the management guidance to steady production (as in no growth). That would appear to be conservative guidance because operational improvements are still sweeping the industry. Continuing well production and design improvements could still lead to single-digit production growth.

Far more important is the most profitable production. Static production does not imply static cash flow and profits (or lack thereof). If management can successfully shift to more profitable production. Then EBITDA, cash flow, and earnings will have favorable comparisons all year. I suspect that is a management goal.

In the meantime, Mr. Market is so worried about gas that actual production improvements are not affecting the stock price. The key concept is to know or project the future outlook so an investor can determine if the positive future will offset a potential reverse split of the common. Right now, the decreasing rig count (even with some weeks of increasing rig counts along the way) appears to portend a very different market outlook during the second half of the fiscal year. If that is really the case, then investors have nothing to fear from a reverse split.

Source: Bloomberg Article Written By Nareen S. Malik January 23, 2020

Already, production has begun the relatively rapid decline so prevalent among unconventional wells. The warm winter may extend the supply excess over demand. But that rapid production decline shown above will rectify the excess supply faster than Mr. Market expects. Even when supply and demand come into balance, it will take a far stronger pricing outlook to convince drillers to ramp back up to some previous activity levels.

Therefore, stronger pricing could persist for a while once it arrives. The worse the current price drop is, the more cautious industry competitors will be in increasing activity in the face of stronger oil prices. All of this is good news for Chesapeake Energy.

Mr. Market could not have a worse opinion of current company prospects. Yet this company should benefit from higher oil production in the current fiscal year even if oil prices decline somewhat.

The biggest risks include that a significant amount of the potential savings are not realized in the current fiscal year or that commodity prices sustain a large enough price drop to nullify the protection of the hedging and eliminate the anticipated cash flow growth.

There will most likely be another debt for equity swap should the opportunity arise. A successful property sale could minimize the need for such a swap. In the meantime, this management appears to be doing what it needs to survive. The stock is obviously risky and some commodity price cooperation is needed. But the steady progress necessary to climb out of the debt pile appears to be in place.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.