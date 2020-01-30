Stemline Therapeutics: Down, But Not Out

Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power." - Abraham Lincoln

It has been a tough start to 2020 for Stemline Therapeutics (STML), or at least its stock. The shares dropped some 35% on January 13th when the company provided preliminary fourth quarter revenue guidance for recently approved ELZONRIS that did not live up to expectations. In this article, we take a look at recent events and update the investment case on Stemline in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Stemline Therapeutics is a small biotech concern based out of New York. The company has one approved product called ELZONRIS and its other clinical candidates include: SL-701, SL-801, SL-901, and SL-1001. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of roughly $310 million and trades for just over $6.50 a share.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Guidance

Stemline provided preliminary Q4 ELZONRIS sales of just $11.8 million this Monday. Investors were obviously disappointed given Q3 sales of ELZONRIS came in at $13.3 million. This is more so given ELZONRIS' J-code designation came into effect on October 1st and should have boosted sales.

Source: Company Overview

Management had this to say about the shortfall 'Given the orphan nature and unique features of this disease, we believe patient starts were subject to significant quarterly variance - a phenomena that will likely continue throughout 2020'. The market will be looking for further clarity on this during upcoming fourth quarter conference call which will be in early February. In its first full year on the market, ELZONRIS should do just over $43 million in total revenue.

ELZONRIS is a novel targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 (IL-3) receptor-α (CD123), a target present on a wide range of malignancies including BPDCN, AML, certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), myelodysplastic syndrome {MDS}, chronic myeloid leukemia {CML}, B-cell acute lymphoid leukemia (B-ALL), hairy cell leukemia, and Hodgkin's and certain non-Hodgkin's lymphomas.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since the January 13th guidance, Cowen & Co., Wedbush ($14 price target, down from $17 previously) and H.C. Wainwright have all reiterated Buy ratings on STML. The company ended the third quarter with almost $175 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet and no debt. Stemline's CFO was very smart in retrospect to do a capital raise at just over $15.00 a share this summer so there is little to no prospects for short-term dilution at current prices.

Potential Catalysts

Source: Company Overview

ELZONRIS was approved late in December of 2018 as a treatment for Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm cancer or BPDCN. The company has a couple of early stage drug candidates in its pipeline. The most advanced of which is SL-701 which has completed a multicenter Phase 2 trial in adult patients with second-line glioblastoma multiforme. Next steps including leveraging these results and the potential immune-related data in registration-directed trial designs are currently being discussed.

According to the company's website:

'SL-701 is an immunotherapy designed to direct the immune system to attack targets present on certain malignancies including brain cancer. SL-701 comprises 3 short synthetic peptides that correspond to epitopes of targets including IL-13Rα2, EphA2, and survivin; 2 of these synthetic peptides (IL-13Rα2 and survivin) are mutant and believed to enhance immune activity.'

However, for the purpose of this article we will focus on possible extensions of ELZONRIS since that and the sales ramp up for the compound's approved indications are by far the most likely short and medium term drivers of potential capital appreciation.

Source: Company Overview

The compound is in Phase 1/2 development for Myelofibrosis or MF as well as for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia cancer or CMML and finally for cancer- adult relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML. Phase two data from all three of these studies is scheduled to be out sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. Obviously, positive data could be a significant catalyst for the stock as Stemline's primary focus is extending its ELZONRIS franchise and ramping up sales in its currently approved indication.

Source: Company Overview

Verdict

Bumps is the road in an initial roll out of a newly approved drug is nothing new in this space. The company should provide additional data on progress at its fourth quarter conference call in a few weeks and ELZONRIS should be approved for BPDCN sometime around early summer in Europe. Add in several mid-stage trial readouts near yearend, 2020 could be a pivotal year for Stemline. Hopefully events will make the recent stock slide just a 'hiccup' and the dip in the stock look extremely attractive in the rear-view mirror a few months hence. I have added to my core holdings in STML using Buy-Write orders after this recent decline.

Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down."― Oprah Winfrey

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today with 20% Off your first year of membership by clicking HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.