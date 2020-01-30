Nutanix: Coming Back Stronger

Source: Channel Futures

Nutanix (NTNX) has the potential to keep winning in the HCI (hyper-converged infrastructure) space. It needs to focus on improving its ROIC by approaching sales and marketing from a technical point of view. This means more focus on enhancing product value proposition versus brand marketing to keep opex inline. Enterprises are focused on driving down their TCO (total cost of ownership), not adding new devices to the hundreds of connected appliances they already have. If Nutanix can refine its go-to-market narrative, it will remain competitive in the heavily contested HCI space.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

The company is transitioning to a pure SaaS model, which means lumpy and unstable quarterly results and more marketing and sales spend to convert existing customers to its subscription service.

For FY'20, Nutanix is guiding for ACV growth of 25% for software and support billing. Recording such high growth in the HCI space during a period of huge volatility and competition is enviable. Nutanix's recent product updates will drive its value proposition. As a result, I continue to remain bullish on Nutanix's offerings.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Nutanix has a strong pipeline of products to drive growth. However, its operating expenses are getting out of line. This is a bet on market share acquisition in the HCI space. However, it is an expensive bet given the presence of other competent players like Dell (DELL), VMware (VMW), and HPE (HPE). Nutanix has been losing market share due to its fixation on marketing-led growth. It has the products to compete effectively in the HCI space. Products like Calm for automation, Era for databases, and Frame for desktop as a service will help close in on Dell's lead in the HCI space. However, if Nutanix is entering those RFPs alongside Dell, HPE, and VMware, it is safe to assume it won't be entering them at a cheap cost.

As the chart below indicates, opex is bloated. This raises the probability of a sharp sell-off if growth guidance isn't above the Street's expectations. When gathering data for this analysis, the chart below stood out as the possible reason for the recent volatility. After digging deeper, I realized Nutanix needs to focus more on improving its product portfolio, which it has done. However, this might have been done a little bit late, given the strong momentum of Dell.

The HCI space isn't a high ROIC space due to competition. Therefore, Nutanix has to temper its spending spree to balance growth and profitability. If it doesn't begin to place more emphasis on sales efficiency, Nutanix will continue to be dragged alongside competitors suffering from the storage industry weakness and volatility.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Nutanix's macro and competitive positioning are average. This was highlighted during the last earnings call.

Competitors are cutting spend in light of unfavorable macro headwinds in hardware storage. However, Nutanix is riding the wave of its cost-fueled growth in cloud storage and HCI.

Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Nutanix's growth is enviable in the volatile HCI space. While it remains susceptible to sector volatility, its SaaS transition and focus on large enterprises will continue to drive volatility. Throw in macro uncertainty, and the subdued sales multiple is justified. As a result, its valuation is attractive at the current price point. I expect the valuation to become more attractive as the SaaS revenue becomes a more pronounced percent of overall revenue. This will also lead to a superior gross margin and improved cash flow down the line.

Risk Factors

Nutanix has the highest trading volatility in its peer group. It remains susceptible to the strength of the DELL/EMC/VMware trinity.

Also, its huge opex suggests weak pricing power near term. This will make it difficult for its EPS, profitability, and value factors to improve. Buying a stock solely on its growth factor is risky if it faces stiff competition in its industry. However, the payoff can be huge if efficiency initiatives come in above expectations, given the weak outlook.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

The risk-reward dynamics suggest an options-like play (call options) would be appropriate to have some skin in the game. I would prefer to opt for call options to play the long-term game as it is unclear how much opex will be needed to acquire more market share. The lack of profitability and historical VaR suggests there is a lot of volatility to contend with down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.