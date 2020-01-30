GE's Shares May Be Undervalued With More Room To Rise

GE's (GE) stock surged after reporting better than expected top and bottom lines results on January 29 and may still have further to climb. The company is expected to deliver strong earnings growth over the next two years, and based on that growth, the shares may still be undervalued.

Revenue estimates for the first quarter are climbing, and combining that with the company's prospects for strong earnings growth over the next two years, suggest the stock should trade with the earnings multiple closer to that of peer Honeywell (HON).

Options traders are betting the stock climbs higher in the weeks ahead, while the technical chart suggests the shares are nearing another breakout. You can track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha and other websites on this Google spreadsheet I have created.

Topping Estimates

Before the company reported results, I had noted that I was witnessing a lot of bullish options betting and that the technical charts were suggesting the stock would break out. Well, the company delivered better than expected results, with earnings beating estimates by almost 18%, while revenue beat estimates by nearly 2%. The better results have prompted analysts to raise their revenue estimates for the first quarter by 1% to $21.6 billion, while earnings remain unchanged at $0.15 per share.

Too Cheap?

But more important is that the company's earnings growth is forecast to accelerate in 2021, growing by 27.4% to $0.84 per share, from $0.66 per share in 2020. Meanwhile, earnings growth is estimated to remain strong in 2022, rising by 21.4% to $1.02 per share.

(Data From YCharts)

With that growth rate, shares are left trading at just 15.1 times 2021 earnings estimates. It seems too low for a stock that is recovering from an earnings slump and restructuring. The current PEG ratio using the 3-year compounded earnings growth rate of 16% is roughly 0.95. But with growth accelerating to an average of around 24% in 2021 and 2022, the PEG ratio is even lower around 0.45. One could argue that shares could trade for about 18 times one-year forward earnings, and something more in line with a peer such as Honeywell. At that earnings multiple, the stock would trade for around $15.10.

Betting The Shares Rise

Options traders see shares trading higher as well, with big bets placed for the June 19 expiration date at the $14 strike price. According to data from Trade Alert, the open interest for those calls rose by over 58,000 contracts on January 30, to a total of around 71,000. The calls traded on the ask for a price of roughly $0.50, indicating the options were bought, and bet for the stock to rise. For the trader to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to about $14.50 or higher by the expiration date.

Also, the $13 calls for expiration on August 21 saw their open interest levels rise by roughly 12,000 contracts. The data shows that these calls traded on the ask for $1.20 per contract. For these calls to earn a trader a profit, the stock would need to rise to $14.20 or higher if holding them until the expiration date.

Technical Trends

The technical chart is also showing bullish trends, after breaking above resistance at $12.30. It means that the next level of resistance for the shares doesn't come again until $13.30. Additionally, the relative strength index is trending higher, and it too suggests the stock moves higher longer term.

However, the stock's jump higher on January 29 created a gap in the chart. It would suggest there is a good chance the stock first pulls back and fills the gap to $11.85 before making that eventual move higher.

GE certainly has seen a change of fortune in recent quarters, and investors appear to be willing to bet that the worst may be behind the company, based on its sharp move off its 2019 lows. As long as the company continues to show signs of improvement, it appears some investors see the stock moving to even higher prices.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.