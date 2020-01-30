FPF Remains Our Top Pick In Preferred CEFs

We continue to like FPF within the sector due to its attractive valuation and discount-adjusted fee as well as strong risk control and historic alpha-generation.

Preferred stocks remain strong contenders for allocations within income-focused portfolios. In this article, we review how we think about allocating to this asset class across a number of available options. Overall, the active manager advantage and excess yield argues for a continued allocation to closed-end funds. Although the broader sector has gotten expensive, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) remains a good option due to its attractive valuation and discount-adjusted fee, strong risk control and alpha-generation.

Pondering Preferreds

One interesting thing about the preferred sector is its negative convexity. From a total return perspective, negative convexity is bad news as it limits the upward price growth of preferred stocks, most of which are callable. However, as prices don't typically rise massively above the strike price for currently callable stocks, it means that investors can hang on to higher yields for just a bit longer, at least until the issuers refinance. This can take time given the additional costs involved for the issuers and some choose not to do it for significant periods of time.

The current median clean price of the $25-par market is bumping close to its highest level in (at least) the last five years. With interest rates and credit spreads at relatively low historic levels, we may see some technical resistance with slowed price appreciation from this point on, making sharp yield drops from this point on less likely.

Source: Systematic Income Preferred Stock Tool

The three-step allocation process we use on our service consists of:

Identifying attractive sectors, deciding on the best investment type and selecting the most attractive funds within that vehicle type.

The first key question to address in choosing the best investment type is whether it is best to go with an active or passive vehicle. Our work on this shows that active funds in fixed-income sectors typically outperform their passive counterparts. Within the preferreds sector specifically:

All the CEFs have outperformed the passive ETF benchmark.

Active ETFs have outperformed passive ones.

Mutual funds, which are active vehicles, have outperformed ETFs, which tend to be passive.

The above findings hold true net of the typically greater management fees of active funds.

One reason for why active preferred stock funds outperform their passive counterparts has to do with the fact that many preferred stocks can trade at negative yield-to-call. This means that holders will experience a negative return when the stock is called. Currently, the number of stocks trading at negative yield-to-call is close to a 5-year high. This should continue to provide an advantage to active funds.

Source: Systematic Income Preferred Stock Tool

The second and related question is whether to go for a leveraged vehicle like CEF or unleveraged ones like ETF or mutual fund. To guide this decision, we look to the yield advantage that CEFs are able to generate over unleveraged ones as well as the additional risk created by the discount CEF dynamic.

While the yield differential between CEFs and ETFs is at a 5-year low, in absolute terms, it is fairly attractive at 2%. Recent rate cuts by the Fed means that CEF leverage costs have moved lower which, along with higher longer-term rates, should limit further yield advantage erosion.

Source: Systematic Income Preferred Stock Tool

Turning to the volatility characteristics of different fund types, the price drawdown differential between the CEFs and ETFs is not small, having approached double digits during the sell-off at the end of 2018. In other words, the CEF preferred sector dropped in price by nearly 10% more than the sector ETFs.

A danger to holders of CEFs is a forced deleveraging by the fund which can lead to permanent capital loss that we saw during the financial crisis. Overall, however, bank securities which dominate the sector are of much higher quality now than in the past. In addition, preferred stocks are long-duration instruments. Both of these facts should limit the chance of forced deleveraging in this sector.

Source: Systematic Income Preferred Stock Tool

For investors who think the much larger CEF drawdown is too large should consider the active First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) which has posted better returns than other ETFs at a lower price volatility.

CEF Rundown

We have three top-rated funds in the preferreds CEF sector on our service:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)

These funds have an attractive combination of six metrics that comprise our CEF ratings. In our view, FPF pulls away for its slightly stronger post-discount fee, the best alpha in the sector and more attractive discount valuation.

FPF Basics

FPF is a $2.1bn total asset fund with the following key characteristics:

46% allocated to banks

40% allocated to US securities

86% to institutional (rather than retail) securities

81% fixed-to-floating securities

45% to high-yield or unrated securities

31% leverage

6.74% current yield

The fund is sub-advised by Stonebridge Advisors which is majority-owned by First Trust and which also runs the active ETF FPE.

The fund has a $725m borrowing facility with Bank of Novia Scotia at 1M-Libor + 75 which is underutilized by about $75m. The fund has hedged $165m of the 1-M Libor risk via a swap with the bank up to 2025 where it pays fixed and receives 1-M Libor. This means the fund has not fully taken advantage of the drop in short-term rates although, on an aggregate basis, the fund appears to be positive on the swap as of October 31, 2019.

The latest 19a notice from the fund shows that its coverage is about 96% which has decreased from about 98% from the previous months. The fund has already cut its distribution by 7% in October citing lower income from its assets so an additional cut is a potential risk. We think some mitigants to a potential cut is that the fund's price did not react particularly strongly on the first cut and the fund is already boasting the widest discount in the sector both of which in our view should mitigate any fallout from an additional cut. Additionally, the decrease in leverage costs should dampen further pressure on distributions. The fund could also fully utilize its leverage facility in order to generate additional income.

Finally, judging by the available earnings data only the Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) boasts a coverage above 100% though this comes at the cost of a significantly lower current yield than FPF. For investors laser-focused on coverage may want to consider the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) as a potential alternative to FPF although the fund's other metrics are inferior to FPF.

Favorable Sector Comparison

FPF compares favorably across a large number of key metrics within its sector.

It has:

Above average fee, however after adjusted for discount, the fund's effective fee is one of the lowest in the sector.

Above sector average current and covered yield.

Attractive valuations with the widest discount in the sector as well as the lowest discount sector spread percentile, suggesting an unusual divergence from the sector average.

One of the lowest price and NAV return volatilities in the sector with an average past 1-year drawdown.

The highest alpha measure in the sector, calculated as the average pairwise risk-adjusted return.

In the sections below we dig a bit further into some of these metrics.

Attractive Valuation

On a discount valuation basis, FPF is a clear standout. It has the widest discount in the sector, one of the lowest 1-year and 5-year z-scores. Its discount-adjusted fee and discount percentiles are both second lowest in the sector. The discount sector spread percentile measure is at an extreme level, showing that the fund's discount is trading well wide of its historic relationship to the sector. We can see this dynamic in the chart below where the fund's discount used to trade much more in line with the sector average but has now moved well wider and closer to the broader universe average.

There are often good reasons why funds' discounts diverge from sectors such as an unattractive yield or poor returns, however, these are not the case for FPF.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Good Long-Term Returns

Over the last 5-year period, the fund has posted sector-beating returns. It has lagged the sector over the past year, perhaps owing to its below-average leverage.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Conclusion

Preferred stock closed-end funds remain attractive places to park an allocation to preferred stocks due to the historic outperformance of active managers as well as a healthy yield advantage over unleveraged vehicles. Within the sector, we continue to like FPF for its attractive valuation, good risk control, historic alpha generation capacity and good if not stellar distribution coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.