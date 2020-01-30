Johnson & Johnson: Bond Like Qualities

Johnson & Johnson: Investment Thesis

Back on Sep. 20, 2019, I made a bullish call on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) when its market cap was at or below the bottom of its intrinsic value range in my article, "Johnson & Johnson: Opportunity Beckons - Know When To Strike". I made that call on the basis that JNJ's non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.14 at the time was very low compared to historical levels. Since publication of that article, JNJ's share price has increased by $19.54 (14.92%) from $131.00 to $150.54 and delivered total return of 15.71%. This $19.54 increase was almost entirely due to P/E multiple expansion from 15.14 to 17.34, with just $0.45 due to EPS growth, as analyzed in Table 1 below. The current non-GAAP P/E ratio of 17.34 compares to a 5-year historical median for JNJ of 17.25, as per Fig. 1 below. JNJ could certainly show further multiple expansion, but that should not be a strong expectation, as it reasonably was last September. If the P/E ratio stabilizes around current level, it will require EPS growth to drive future share price growth. SA Premium analysts' consensus estimates are for 4.3% non-GAAP EPS growth in FY 2020, increasing to ~7% for 2021 and 2022. Even without further multiple expansion, JNJ investors buying at the current share price could reasonably anticipate total returns in 2020 of 6.8%, comprised of 4.3% in share price gains and 2.5% in dividend yield. I continue to class JNJ shares as a buy at current price, but not the compelling buy they were at share prices seen last September.

Johnson & Johnson: Support For Investment Thesis

Below, I go into more detail in regard to the potential drivers of share price growth.

Table 1

Table 1 shows the $19.54 increase in the share price from Sep. 20 to the present was comprised of $0.45, due to $0.03 higher non-GAAP EPS, and $19.09 due to the P/E ratio increasing from 15.14 to 17.34. In Table 1, I also project 2 cases for share prices for FY2020 to 2022. Case 1 estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates by year from Seeking Alpha Premium multiplied by the current P/E ratio. For Case 2, I have assumed the P/E ratio will progressively increase by a further 1.64 to 18.98, which is 10% above JNJ's 5-year historical median P/E ratio of 17.25, as per Fig. 1.1 below. This question of P/E multiples is discussed in more detail below.

Figure 1.1

After a decline to 4.3% for 2020, Non-GAAP EPS growth is expected to increase to an average 7% for years 2021 to 2023.

In relation to P/E multiples, there is concern in the financial press at excessive P/E multiple expansion reflected in the S&P 500 aggregate statistics. To my mind such aggregated figures lack meaning and are of little use. I can't help but think of the saying it is a market of stocks rather than a stock market. In Fig. 1.2 below I compare JNJ's P/E statistics to those for the S&P 500.

Figure 1.2

Source of S&P 500 data: See here.

Comments on Figure 1.2 -

For both JNJ and the S&P 500 the year 2018 appears to have been a low year for P/E ratios over the last 4 to 5 years.

P/E ratios in 2019 could be regarded as returning to levels of previous years after a contraction in 2018.

At end of 2019 JNJ's P/E ratio was below its median and average for the last 4 to 5 years. Currently, it is 17.34, quite close to its median of 17.20 and average of 17.38.

At end of 2019 S&P 500 P/E ratio was 23.78, not too far above its median of 23.24 but well above its average of 22.86. Currently it is 24.63 well above its median and average, but below its high of 24.97 at end of 2017.

JNJ P/E ratio on average has been 76% of the S&P 500 P/E ratio over the last 4 to 5 years. Currently it is just 70%.

As I said above, I do not believe the aggregated results for the S&P 500 have much meaning for JNJ. Far better to judge JNJ on its individual merits. Historically, JNJ's current P/E ratio does not appear excessive. But changes in P/E ratio can have a significant impact on shareholder returns as described below.

Johnson & Johnson: Analysis Of GAAP And Non-GAAP Net Income And EPS

Johnson & Johnson shares are currently selling at an implied yield of 5.8%, the inverse of the current non-GAAP P/E ratio of 17.34. Buy today, and if the business is growing net income by say 5% per year, then the yield on cost for the business should increase by 5% per year. That is the theory. But for a shareholder, the only way to derive a rate of return (yield) is through receipt of dividends and/or gain on sale of shares. Knowing the intrinsic value range for a business when buying is useful as protection against overpaying. But, there is almost always a dichotomy between the underlying intrinsic value of a business and the market value of its shares. In the 12 months since Jan. 29, 2019, the share market has revalued JNJ's business from a multiple of 15.93 times non-GAAP EPS to 17.34 times non-GAAP EPS, as elaborated on in Table 2 below.

Table 2

Comments on Table 2:

From Jan. 29, 2019 to Jan. 29, 2020, JNJ's share price has grown by 15.5% and the value (market cap) of the business has grown by 15.8% due to additional shares outstanding.

JNJ's non-GAAP results are higher than GAAP results. This can be a reason for concern inappropriate adjustments are being made to artificially boost earnings. In any case, the difference between non-GAAP and GAAP results represents real costs to the business. Note the yield of 5.8% based on non-GAAP P/E ratio reduces to a yield of 3.8% on a GAAP basis.

The analysis of non-GAAP EPS shows $0.36 (4.4%) of the $0.50 (6.1%) increase from $8.18 to $8.68 was due to an increase in JNJ's non-GAAP net income. The balance increase $0.14 (1.7%) was due to the impact of reduction in weighted average diluted shares.

The analysis of share price increase shows a 4.4% increase due to an increase in net income and a 1.7% increase due to reduction in shares, a total increase of 6.1%. It is no coincidence these percentage changes are the same as for non-GAAP EPS. They are driven by the same factors - the non-GAAP net income increase and the impact of lower share count. The 9.4% increase to arrive at the higher 15.5% share price increase is due to P/E multiple expansion from 15.93 at Jan. 29, 2019 to the present 17.34.

In respect of performance, management can definitely take the credit for the 4.4% share price increase due to non-GAAP EPS increase, and possibly for the 9.4% increase due to the P/E multiple expansion. That leaves a 4.6% return (due to share reduction 1.7% plus dividends 2.9%) which does not relate to business performance, but instead should be viewed as distributions to shareholders.

The above is an analysis of shareholder returns for just one year. In Tables 3 and 4 below I provide selected historical returns and projections of potential future returns under various scenarios.

Table 3

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 3 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 3 above shows the results for JNJ were positive for all nine different investors. Returns ranged from negative 8.7% to 16.2%. The higher returns for investors G and H are reflective of the lower P/E ratios and consequently lower share prices in 2018. The rates of return in Table 3 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to first quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Table 4.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 4.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of 5% to 8% for FY 2020 to FY 2024. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 17.34. These projected returns are below the historical returns per Table 3. This is consistent with the lower projected EPS growth rates per Fig. 1.1.

Table 4.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 4.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 4.1 above, except for the P/E ratio progressively increasing to 18.98 by end of 2022. At the higher P/E ratio, potential returns increase to ~8% to 11% compared to ~5% to 8% at the lower P/E ratio per Table 4.1 above.

Table 4.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Stress Testing

Table 4.3 assumes soon after purchase the P/E multiple contracts from the current 17.34 to the historical low of 14.75 per Fig. 1.1 above. This results in negative returns in 2020 for all scenarios whether based on analysts' consensus, high or low EPS estimates. But, due to projected EPS growth and receipt of dividends, by 2022 all scenarios show positive returns. For the buy and hold investor, by 2024 the potential average yearly returns range from 3% for the low EPS case and ~5% for the consensus and high cases.

Johnson & Johnson: Summary and Conclusions

Johnson & Johnson has provided solid total returns to investors over the last 4 to 5 years. P/E multiple has expanded recently, but this appears more a return to historical norms rather than excessive increase. Forward EPS estimates are lower than recent historical growth rates suggesting lower returns. Multiple expansion could offset lower EPS growth but this should not be relied upon. Multiple contraction is always a possibility. This would cause negative returns in the short term, but for a buy and hold investor positive returns should emerge within a couple of years. It is possibly this aspect of an investment in JNJ shares that causes many investors to regard JNJ stock as having bond like qualities.

