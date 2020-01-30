Humes: Sovereign Debt Landscape Rife With Opportunity

He expects turmoil, volatility in commodity prices, and shocks because of technology for the next three or four years, but said there’s plenty of opportunity going forward.

Any sovereign that's trading at sub-60 cents on a dollar is worth a look, and any sovereign that's trading at sub-20 cents on a dollar is almost by definition a buy, Hans Humes, CEO of Greylock Capital, told Real Vision's The Expert View.

Humes said the more politically fraught a situation is, the more difficult it is to ascertain the timing of resolution, but the current sovereign debt landscape represents an ample opportunity for investors, particularly in Argentina.

"The reaction of the market to a threat like Argentina is always a mess. What's been really notable in the case of Argentina is the opportunity created by the market but then how responsible the Alberto Fernandez people were in naming really, really strong people to the team," he said.

Humes said that given what we're seeing from this point, he expects turmoil, volatility in commodity prices, and shocks because of technology that will have impacts on the country for the next three or four years. Still, he's optimistic about the restructuring.

"Argentina in itself, I think that the opportunity will continue to be there. They're in good hands right now."

