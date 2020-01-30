OneSoft Solutions: Preventing Failure In Your 2020 Portfolio

OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB:OSSIF) provides software services to oil & gas (O&G) pipeline companies to help them identify, through predictive analytics, problematic pipeline areas that could lead to major leaks and failures. Through a unique and collaborative relationship with Microsoft (MSFT), OSSIF established first-mover advantages and is currently working on providing metrics to potential customers to justify increased prices for their services, which to date have saved their customers millions of dollars in damages from oil spills. In fact, according to the Management Discussion & Analysis section of their annual report filed with SEDAR on June 25, 2018, one OSSIF customer estimated the company’s technology saved them $25 million by predicting failures their normal processes would have missed. Below is a screenshot taken from that report (it’s difficult to link directly to the reports on the SEDAR website, but you may access them by clicking on this link.

Because of these financial savings, combined with the political goodwill of stopping leaks before they happen, OSSIF O&G customers, including at least one super-major, are helping OSSIF promote and sell their solution to their industry peers (discussed in detail below). In addition, the largest O&G consultant engineers, like Worley Parsons, have also promoted OSSIF’s solutions.

OSSIF faced several headwinds in 2019, causing the stock price to drop from as high as $0.73 in March to its current ~$0.50/share price. Specifically, OSSIF required significant investment and time to load data into their software system and to provide proof of its value. With those headwinds now in the rearview mirror, OSSIF should be helped in 2020 and beyond with some important tailwinds that will help them reach and sustain long-term profitability. Namely, OSSIF should be announcing new proofs of concept and customer wins in Q1 2020, and by year-end will likely be able to command higher pricing for their superior product. With shares sitting at a mere ~$0.50/share, I believe that now is a good time for investors to establish a position in OSSIF before these tailwinds become well-known to the market.

The information I share below is largely gleaned from OSSIF’s most recent Q3 earnings release and other information shared by the company with the public. In addition, I was fortunate to meet with OSSIF management at the recent LD Micro Main Event. Management was extremely helpful in clarifying my questions and is clearly excited about their prospects in 2020.

Company Background

OneSoft is incorporated in Alberta, Canada, and its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “OSS” and on the OTCQB market in the USA under OSSIF. OneSoft conducts its operations through its wholly owned and controlled subsidiaries, OneBridge Solutions Inc. (“OBS”) and OneBridge Solutions, Inc. (“OBS USA”). The Company also owns OneCloudCo Limited and CloudCo Solutions Inc. These latter two organizations are currently inactive, so the focus at OneSoft is on the OneBridge Solutions in both the US and Canada (hereafter referred to collectively as OneSoft or OSSIF).

OSSIF was an early adopter in cloud technology and began investing in Microsoft Cloud vision and SaaS business strategies in 2011. They sold their legacy business units in 2014 and retained their cloud technology and teams to focus fully on “born in the cloud” solutions and a SaaS only business model. OSSIF uses cutting edge data science technology based on the Microsoft Cloud platform and services. OSSIF was among only nine companies selected to participate in the first Microsoft Accelerator program on Data Science and Machine Learning. According to OSSIF’s website, “technical and sales collaboration [between OSSIF and] Microsoft continues post-Accelerator,” allowing OSSIF to leverage insights and investment from Microsoft.

Through its revolutionary software applications, OSSIF is transforming the management of fixed assets in the pipeline industry, helping to save lives and protect the environment by assisting pipeline operators in preventing pipeline leaks and failures through predictive analytics on big data. This analysis provides pipeline companies with the functionality they require to safely operate, manage, and maintain their pipeline infrastructure. The machine learning solutions provided by OSSIF cannot be practically replicated through manual efforts.

These machine learning solutions used by OSSIF are referred to as the Cognitive Integrity Management (CIM) solution. This Cognitive Integrity Management solution is essential to OSSIF’s bright future.

Cognitive Integrity Management

I highly recommend investors check out OSSIF’s brief (less than two minutes) presentation on CIM on the company’s website. Here, I will provide a brief overview based on that presentation.

There is currently over 2.7 million miles of O&G pipeline in the US alone. This challenges pipeline operators to keep their aging infrastructure safe and operational. Based on current predominant methods, pipeline operators rely on laborious and cumbersome manual inspections to identify possible issues to its pipeline integrity. While some pipeline operators through experience do fairly well at identifying possible areas of concern, any outliers that are not under close surveillance can lead to deadly and costly incidents. These outliers are where OSSIF’s technology comes into play.

OSSIF’s CIM leverages advances in data science technology, applying machine learning and cloud technology in collaboration with Microsoft. The program assists pipeline operators in predicting pipeline failures or weaknesses. It further helps operators reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. CIM works by analyzing pipeline data to identify anomalies or patterns representing possible threats to pipeline integrity. Because the CIM process relies on machine learning, the relevant data can be analyzed in a fraction of the time required to analyze it manually. This allows operators to more efficiently and effectively identify problematic pipeline areas, which in turn gives them an opportunity to correct the issues before causing major damage to their pipeline system and the environment. Furthermore, operators can reallocate their human resources to other areas requiring voluntary and/or mandatory inspection, allowing them to cover significantly more pipeline per year.

Current Business

OSSIF grew its customer base significantly in calendar year 2019. The company ended 2018 with only two commercially contracted clients. As of September 30, 2019 (their latest quarterly report), however, they totaled six clients, including: one independent pipeline operator, four Fortune 500 companies, and one industry Super-major. These clients collectively operate approximately 51,000 miles of piggable O&G pipeline infrastructure (OSSIF currently only analyzes piggable pipeline) for which OSSIF anticipates data will be loaded into CIM on a staged basis. To give that proper perspective, we should note that 80% of OSSIF’s revenue as of this quarterly report resulted from only two of these customers and only 13,000 miles of pipeline data.

In addition to tripling its customer base, OSSIF took other important steps for success in 2019. One of these steps included raising $8M CAD in an April 2019 equity financing “bought deal” (at $0.80 CAD, ~$0.61 USD), allowing OSSIF to add personnel to accelerate sales and marketing activities and R&D initiatives. OSSIF believed this deal was necessary to fund Company growth and accelerate advancement of their intellectual property, thereby expanding their first mover technological advantage and competitive moat, and increasing their future market and revenue opportunities.

Notwithstanding these positive developments, OSSIF faced some challenges in 2019, all of which should help guide them in the future. Specifically, management highlighted three challenges from 2019 in their most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A). First, loading historic data into CIM took a significant amount of time and effort. Second, OSSIF clients inevitably encountered complications in transitioning from legacy processes to OSSIF’s CIM. And third, adapting individual client data into a single SaaS solution that addresses all clients’ functionality and process requirements was a laborious and time-consuming task (but also one that makes their relationship with these clients “sticky”).

As management noted in that same MD&A, these challenges will help ease the process in the future as OSSIF wins more clients and is able to analyze more data. Management anticipates future clients will benefit (and the company’s margins will improve) because of better automation resulting from the above challenges. They further indicated their consulting time and efforts are likely to decrease for future clients of similar size and scope. In short, OSSIF has prepared to hit a high growth stage (see “Future Opportunities” section below) that should lead to significant and sustained profitability.

Future Opportunities

When I met with management at the LD Micro conference, I came away encouraged by their future prospects. Management highlighted some events that took place in the second half of 2019 that provide significant tailwinds for 2020 and beyond. I will highlight four of them, all of which were also noted in the Q3 2019 MD&A and reiterated by management at our LD Micro meeting.

(1) In July OSSIF and Microsoft held a “Digital Transformation: Making Pipeline Failures a thing of the Past” workshop at the Microsoft Training Center in Houston. The event highlighted and demonstrated OSSIF’s CIM platform. Personnel from three of OSSIF’s clients hosted a workshop that allowed other prospective clients to experience CIM as a user. This event gave OSSIF phenomenal exposure because OSSIF customers who use CIM presented it to their industry peers. OSSIF noted several sales leads resulted from the workshop, and they are optimistic that they will gain new clients as a result.

(2) In October, OSSIF exhibited at the Pipeline Technology Forum in Houston. Attendance at this event generated interest from several pipeline companies, which OSSIF believes will result in future business for the Company.

(3) In November, OSSIF announced its first upstream O&G pipeline pilot with a Fortune 100 company whose midstream division adopted the use of CIM in early 2019. To date, besides this contract, all of OSSIF’s contracts have been for midstream divisions. Expanding into the upstream divisions will expand OSSIF’s total addressable market. Based on my conversation with management, I believe the amount of this customer’s upstream piggable line equates to nearly the same amount of line on which OSSIF currently earns revenue (i.e. if they analyze all this client’s upstream line, it could nearly double their revenue).

(4) Last, but certainly not least, I would point out that OSSIF noted they “believe sales and revenue may be positively influenced” by the October 1, 2019 announcement of new regulatory operational requirements by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (“PHMSA”). PHMSA, the USA pipeline industry regulator, published a new compliance rule which is currently scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2020. This rule essentially mandates two new key requirements for O&G pipeline operators that OSSIF believes will be beneficial to the Company’s future opportunities.

Specifically, pipeline operators will need to collect, interpret, and manage more data. OSSIF’s solutions are ideal to address this need. Perhaps more importantly, certain pipeline infrastructure that was previously exempt from operating requirements will be required to operate under new PHMSA regulations when the rule takes effect, similar to what OSSIF’s current mid-stream clients are addressing with CIM. OSSIF indicated they believe these new compliance requirements will effectively increase their total addressable market within the US because more pipeline will need to be operated in compliance with PHMSA mandates.

These four developments are important to understand OSSIF’s near and long-term potential. Yet another factor—the possibility of OSSIF being able to increase their prices based on the value they are providing—will be discussed below in the Valuation section.

Valuation

I highly encourage readers to take a close look at OSSIF’s Q3 2019 MD&A for more details about why OSSIF believes they can command higher pricing for their CIM solution. In short, OSSIF is developing metrics to more precisely quantify the value CIM provides. According to OSSIF, their clients have helped them validate some of their key assumptions. Based upon their research, OSSIF believes the current CIM costs are small relative to the overall value realized by their clients. They, therefore, believe they can justify higher pricing for their CIM solution and, thus, bolster revenue. According to their MD&A, OSSIF expects to validate and finalize the CIM cost/value metrics by the close of Q1 2020.

Since OSSIF has not yet published any of those metrics and is not yet able to provide me or other investors with a reliable guide of what to expect in that area, my current (conservative) estimates assume that OSSIF will continue to charge current prices for future pipeline loaded into their CIM system in 2020. Based on those assumptions, and assuming a 5% increase sequentially each quarter for operating expenses, I believe OSSIF will be able to operate at roughly breakeven in 2020 with their current six clients alone.

Of course, as I noted above, OSSIF has several opportunities to reach sustained profitability, even in 2020. Namely, they could see increased customer wins and/or increased revenue per mile of pipeline covered by their CIM. Either of these scenarios coming into play will likely lead to profitability of several cents per share per quarter, making the current share price of ~$0.50 seem cheap.

Risks

As with any company, OSSIF is not without risks. One risk OSSIF faces is possible competition. Some of the competition comes not just from direct competitors in this space, but from O&G companies attempting to replicate OSSIF’s CIM internally. So far, these attempts seem to have failed and have resulted in the companies spending much more money on this project than they would have paid OSSIF to do the same. In addition to that, OSSIF’s relationship with MSFT (which began as part of MSFT’s Accelerator program and continues through the present), helped them gain a huge first-mover advantage that cannot be easily replicated, so even direct competitors face a disadvantage in that respect, likely requiring years to catch up to where OSSIF currently stands.

Another risk with OSSIF is that profitability may take longer to attain than they currently expect. As noted previously, management already discussed that their current progress took longer than expected due to some understandable delays. It is entirely possible OSSIF will face other, unforeseen hurdles. So while I believe OSSIF will eventually turn profitable and their SaaS model will benefit them long-term, it could take longer than expected.

Conclusion

OSSIF offers a new and unique approach to O&G companies to provide pipeline monitoring, an approach that is superior both financially and environmentally for O&G companies. Despite facing some headwinds in 2019 to get their CIM system up and running to achieve larger scale, OSSIF now has several tailwinds helping to move them towards sustained and long-term profitability. Right now shares seem cheap at approximately $0.45/share. With some proof of concepts and customer contracts likely to be announced in Q1 2020, I believe now would be a good time for investors to take a position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSSIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.