ESPO: A Simple But Effective Way To Invest In Esports

ESPO is an ETF that gives investors exposure to some of the best companies in the video game and esports space.

Introduction

Investors looking for high growth industries such as video games and esports (yes, it's spelled esports, not e-sports, eSports, or any other odd variation of normal English grammatical rules) should take a look at the ETF ESPO. This ETF gives investors exposure not only to the big US names like Activision (ATVI) and Nvidia (NVDA) but also harder to own names like Japanese traded Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), or the Polish video game developer and publisher, CD Projekt Red (OTC:OTGLF). The Chinese giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is also worth mentioning, as are a few South Korean companies held in the ETF. At the same time, the ETF avoids some of my least favourite companies in the space, like Turtle Beach (HEAR).

Source: Vaneck.com ESPO Holdings

A Short, Yet Promising History

ESPO launched in late 2018 and ended up posting an impressive 31% return in 2019, good enough to beat the S&P500 ETF (SPY) return by almost 10%. Two of the top 3 holdings - NVDA and AMD - had excellent years, propelling the ETF higher.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The second-largest holding, Tencent, had a flat year in 2019, but I remain bullish on this stock, as they have numerous businesses around the world that should continue to see growth. Specifically, I'd watch Tencent's investments in Riot Games and Epic Games, makers of what are likely the two largest video games in the world right now, League of Legends and Fortnite respectively.

The fourth-largest holding, Activision Blizzard, is a company I've been bullish on for years. My recent article Several Key Catalysts Over The Next 12 Months Could Bring Activision Back To All-Time Highs noted several catalysts that if executed correctly on, could result in substantial gains for Activision shareholders.

Nintendo rounds out the top 5. While Nintendo has been far from perfect, I think they nailed the Nintendo Switch and should see continued success with that console and Nintendo's strong IP. Nintendo is finally venturing into mobile with their IP, which is another significant untapped revenue source for them.

The top 5 stocks are, in my opinion, all very solid selections and make up a little over 36% of the total holdings in the ETF. The rest of the stocks in the fund round out a respectable investment portfolio and include some otherwise difficult to buy international stocks.

New Consoles Are A Catalyst for Further Gains For ESPO

The Sony (SNE) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox (name yet to be announced) will be releasing in late 2020 in time for the holidays. Oddly, both of these companies are omitted from the ETF ESPO. Then again, gaming is a relatively small portion of both of these businesses, so it's not a surprise.

What's more important here is that the new consoles will provide new platforms for developers to sell their latest games. Game sales should see an uptick with new console releases, as gamers build up their collection on the new devices. The ESPO ETF is more heavily weighted with game publishers than the hardware manufacturers, although hardware manufacturer AMD is rumored to have some of the main driving pieces behind the new console's graphics processing capabilities. Thus both categories - game publishers and hardware manufacturers - should see significant benefits going into the back half of 2020 and the full 2021 calendar year from the new console releases.

Conclusion

The ETF ESPO is one of the better ones I've seen regarding the esports and video game industry. It is my opinion that this ETF holds some of the best companies in the space that will continue to generate solid returns for shareholders. This ETF is a simple, yet effective, way for investors not only to get exposure to the best US names in the industry but also some very strong foreign companies that are generally difficult for North American retail investors to purchase.

I'll be writing more articles on ESPO, as well as several stocks mentioned in the future, as well as other great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. So be sure to follow me and turn on email notifications to ensure you never miss another one of my articles! I try to help all my readers find interesting opportunities in the market. Consider checking out some of the other articles I've written as well, which often do a deep dive into a company's fundamentals or take a look at their most recent earnings or news releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI, AMD, TCEHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.