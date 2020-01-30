Why I'm Increasing My Allergan Position

Because the deal spread is still 2%-plus that would make for a stellar annualized return.

CTFN published an article on an employee communication at Allergan that indicates as much.

CTFN is out with a story that Allergan (AGN) circulated employee communication indicating an early February close of its AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) deal. This is not incongruent with existing information but if accepted as a fact decreases the time-to-close the likely timeline to a close from 20-40 days to more like 5-10 days. This also leaves very little time for merger failure. I've increased the closing probability to 99%.

Because the spread is still 2.05% that means the annualized return would be off the charts or 111.64% and potentially upwards of that. Even if it takes until the end of Q1 which seems increasingly unlikely the expected return is 9.5%.

The assumptions I used to get to this are:

I did not consider transaction costs in the equation and these can have an effect especially because the transaction requires a hedge with an Abbvie short.

Spread: 2.05%

Closing probability: 99%

Break price: $120

Days remaining until close: 8

It's not possible the exact expected return that's up for grabs here. But I like the deal not in the last place because, since the beginning, I feel good about the acquired assets. Even now, trading near its takeout price, Allergan is only trading at a 8x free cash flow multiple and a 11x EV/EBITDA multiple. Both in-line with peers see SA data below):

I've increased my position by quite a bit because the closing date moved up so much. If this closes within a week it's a 100%-plus annualized return even though it's only 2% in an absolute basis.I think that's quite attractive. I'm happy to take this bet every time it comes up.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like Abbvie/Allergan. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short ABBV