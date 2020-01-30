Seeking Alpha

Why I'm Increasing My Allergan Position

Allergan plc (AGN), AbbVie (ABBV)
by: Bram de Haas
Summary

AbbVie - Allergan deal close imminent.

CTFN published an article on an employee communication at Allergan that indicates as much.

Because the deal spread is still 2%-plus that would make for a stellar annualized return.

CTFN is out with a story that Allergan (AGN) circulated employee communication indicating an early February close of its AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) deal. This is not incongruent with existing information but if accepted as a fact decreases the time-to-close the likely timeline to a close from 20-40 days to more like 5-10 days. This also leaves very little time for merger failure. I've increased the closing probability to 99%.

Because the spread is still 2.05% that means the annualized return would be off the charts or 111.64% and potentially upwards of that. Even if it takes until the end of Q1 which seems increasingly unlikely the expected return is 9.5%.

The assumptions I used to get to this are:

I did not consider transaction costs in the equation and these can have an effect especially because the transaction requires a hedge with an Abbvie short.

  • Spread: 2.05%
  • Closing probability: 99%
  • Break price: $120
  • Days remaining until close: 8

It's not possible the exact expected return that's up for grabs here. But I like the deal not in the last place because, since the beginning, I feel good about the acquired assets. Even now, trading near its takeout price, Allergan is only trading at a 8x free cash flow multiple and a 11x EV/EBITDA multiple. Both in-line with peers see SA data below):

I've increased my position by quite a bit because the closing date moved up so much. If this closes within a week it's a 100%-plus annualized return even though it's only 2% in an absolute basis.I think that's quite attractive. I'm happy to take this bet every time it comes up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short ABBV