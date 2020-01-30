AMD: A Bubble In Search Of A Pin

The key driver was not the revenue but the lack of profitability at close to the apex of the cycle.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has a legion of fans with a single mantra. "This is a growth story and you will see it in the numbers next year." While we may not agree with them, they do have one thing going for them. AMD's perpetual disappointments in reaching its revenue targets, do continue to keep the hope alive for a strong year on year revenue growth.

AMD tanked after its results as investors questioned the growth story as revenue guidance for 2020 was modestly weaker than expectations.

For the full year 2020, AMD expects revenue growth of approximately 28 to 30 percent over 2019 driven by strength across all businesses. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 45 percent for 2020.

Source: AMD Q4-2019

But the bigger story in our view was the fact that this late in the cycle, AMD still cannot generate any traction off its much hyped lineup.

Source: AMD Q4-2019

Yes, the Non-GAAP measures were up noticeably but the $0.64 is still an abysmally low number. While the PC cycle may have a year or two left and yes AMD can take some market share, the company is still trading at close to 80X earnings.

What is more spooky

AMD's operating expenses are rising rather briskly and GAAP numbers were up 15% compared to a 4% jump in revenues. Looking at this from a trailing 12 months standpoint, operating expenses have outpaced revenue growth for some time now.

Data by YCharts

All of this has gone on alongside a sweet dilution of share count. We threw in Intel Corp (INTC) as a reminder to show why it keeps doing better over longer cycles than AMD.

Data by YCharts

Why Bulls Should Be Careful

While earnings fluctuate with cycles, the price to sales shows the truly underlying value embedded in the business. AMD briefly hit 8X price to sales, a number that was exceeded by the far more profitable INTC for just a few months at the end of the NASDAQ bubble.

Data by YCharts

Investors who have held AMD through the cycles must be wondering why the ratio looks so expensive today when the stock itself is near its prior peaks.

Source: MI2 partners

That has to do with the share counts which have moved up a wee bit since the previous peaks.

Data by YCharts

What needs to happen to justify current price

We thought we would speculate on what needs to happen for the bulls to make money with a buy and hold (and possibly pray) strategy over here. The first thing they must think of is that AMD is not immune to a recession. Yes the company is stronger than a few years back but its profits will fall like everyone other company's in a recession. So trying to put a peak earnings metric on this company will likely be a futile exercise. Instead we would argue that the very best case here for an investor looking to buy would be to pay 2X sales. Based on that, AMD would have to quadruple its sales.

If you look at this another way, assuming we don't get much leverage from sales increase, 4X today's EPS would be about what AMD earned in the last cycle peak. While bulls may argue that there is some leverage to be had, AMD has shown the opposite to be the case as operating expenses have ramped faster than revenues.

Can AMD justify these numbers by quadrupling its revenues over any timeframe? We remain skeptical. For all the hype, INTC still delivers 10.7X AMD's revenues, a ratio it hit first in the late 90's.

Data by YCharts

So while AMD has a lead in some technology, it has yet to translate into revenue or even profit growth.

The most immediate risk

Analysts are never short of reasons to upgrade a high flying stock.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and raises its AMD target from $51.50 to $75, citing the larger surprises of the business mix and implied conservatism in the FY outlook.

Source: Wedbush, partying like its 1999

12X current sales? Why not? It is not like AMD has spent a decade not growing its revenues. But while they ignore the fact that when this cycle turns there will be no floor below the stock, we cannot bury our heads in the sand. AMD and most ultra cyclicals like semiconductors show a remarkable tendency to peak just as the yield curve reaches its flatest. It is the subsequent steepening, and the associated economic weakness that kills it.

Data by YCharts

Several economic indicators are now in rollover mode. While we are not certain of a recession in 2020, we think the probabilities of having one in the next 2 years is getting exceptionally high. Investors must ask themselves whether they can hold through the next cycle. In the last two recessions revenues declined by at least 30% at the cycle trough and EPS went so far negative as to not matter for any calculations.

Conclusion

The hope is still alive as 25X for peak earnings appears to be a justifiable multiple for a company that grew revenues by 4% last year. At the other side of the spectrum was the fact that INTC's data center "beat" was more than three times as the total revenue growth generated by AMD. The weak EPS numbers are a direct reflection of the relentless share dilution and those shares are not going anywhere. In fact, revenues per share are hovering near all time lows.

Data by YCharts

Maybe this will work out. We will side with history and say that the chances of an ultra large drawdown (over 90%) are close to 100%. Sell now or forever hold your dreams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

