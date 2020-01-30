AT&T Proves Its Best-Of-Breed Status

Contrary to the market's reaction after the management team at AT&T (T) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year, the entertainment and telecommunications conglomerate is posting some stellar figures. Admittedly, not everything was great for the company's quarter, but the firm did end 2019 in a strong fashion, and it is positioning itself for further robust results for 2020 and beyond. Investors who are long-oriented the giant might do well by considering a purchase of shares during this pullback.

Management delivers… and misses

By most accounts, AT&T had a remarkable fourth quarter. Yes, there were some problems. These included pay TV losses that were higher than expected, according to Evercore, missed operating metrics according to Morgan Stanley (MS), and worsening broadband additions compared to prior years. One particular pain point was the business's Total Video Connections. Year-over-year, this figure dropped 16.7%. For all of this pain, though, there were a lot of huge positives for the company and its shareholders.

First and foremost, we need to consider cash flow. In early 2019, management expected free cash flow for the firm to hit somewhere around $26 billion. Even as the year progressed, this figure grew, with expectations of around $28 billion floating around. The end result, however, due to a strong fourth quarter, was free cash flow of $29.1 billion. This was driven by $48.7 billion in operating cash flow (up 12% compared to the company's 2018 fiscal year) and capex of only $19.6 billion. Operating cash flow during the fourth quarter alone was $11.9 billion, with free cash flow of $8.2 billion generated by low fourth-quarter capex.

Taken from AT&T

Another way to evaluate success is through the lens of earnings. While it is true that actual earnings were disappointing compared to a year earlier, adjusted earnings per share of $3.57 narrowly surpassed the $3.52 in adjusted earnings seen in 2018. One thing that appears to have helped the company is the achievement of additional synergies following its acquisition of Time Warner. Annual run-rate synergies achieved were estimated at about $700 million.

Another source of cash for AT&T was its string of asset divestitures. Initially, the company's goal was to sell off between $6 billion and $8 billion in assets in order to pay down debt. By the end of 2019, management was talking about this figure coming in closer to $14 billion. The end result: $18 billion. In addition to this, the company still believes that it can sell off a further $5 billion to $10 billion worth of assets during its 2020 fiscal year. This is important because that number has not changed in months. This means that either the business is selling off assets for more than it thought it could capture and/or it is selling off more assets than it previously planned.

Management used its positive cash flows caused by operations and asset divestitures rather wisely. During the fourth quarter, the company reduced net debt by $7.6 billion. For 2019 as a whole, this figure was $20.3 billion. Using its own internally-generated cash flows, plus net debt, management not only paid out dividends (including $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter), but it also managed to buy back stock as well. During the fourth quarter, management bought back 51 million shares at an aggregate cost of $2 billion. In January so far, the company bought back a further 85 million for an undisclosed price, plus management said that it initiated a $4 billion accelerated repurchase of stock. These are excellent moves aimed at rewarding shareholders.

The numbers are important for AT&T because they best relay whether the company is worth its market price. That said, a deeper dive into some of its operational achievements during the quarter and the year is warranted. Throughout 2019, management made some stellar progress and it intends to continue doing so in 2020 and beyond. For instance, by the end of the year, management had reported 65.986 million users under its Connected Devices segment. This was up 28.5% compared to the 51.332 million connections seen a year earlier. Sequentially, user count was up 5.9% from the 62.288 million seen in the third quarter last year.

Taken from AT&T

As we head into 2020, management has some major goals. It believes it can cut $1.5 billion in labor costs during the year, plus it expects to improve run-rate efficiencies by $2 billion between now and 2022. Also in 2020, management expects to increase its AT&T Fiber business beyond the 14 million customer location count, plus it expects to have 5G be accessible nationwide by the middle of the year. FirstNet, the company's public/private partnership with the government to create a nationwide emergency communications network, is projected to be 80% complete by mid-2020, and it's slated to provide access to more than 10,000 agencies as part of this.

For 2020 as a whole, management believes that revenue growth will remain slow at between 1% and 2%, while free cash flow might actually dip down to about $28 billion for the year. Though this bottom-line drop may look negative, the company's three-year vision remains robust. The goal is for earnings per share to rise from between $3.60 and $3.70 this year to between $4.50 and $4.80 by 2022. Over that same time frame, free cash flow is expected to rise to between $30 billion and $32 billion. Though this may not sound like much, the impact will be huge. In addition to continued share buybacks, the excess cash flow, combined with a dividend payout ratio of around 50%, will allow the company to reduce net debt from $151 billion today to between $130 billion and $140 billion. To put this in perspective, net debt after the company's acquisition of Time Warner stood at a monumental $180 billion.

Taken from AT&T

Takeaway

No, AT&T did not have a perfect quarter, but the company did deliver really positive results in most areas investors would or could want. Free cash flow especially was spectacular, plus the company will continue to generate robust results when it comes to this moving forward. So long as management maintains the current course, there could be significant value potential in shares of this enterprise. By 2022, I suspect shareholders will look back to this time and see what a deal the conglomerate was.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.