Broadcom: Acquisition Of Symantec Business Extends Its Grip On $466 Billion Enterprise Software Market

Source: Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) completed another acquisition recently, this time on Symantec's enterprise software business, a leader in the software industry. The $10.7 billion acquisition adds on to the group's software division, which was established by their previous acquisitions of CA Technologies and Brocade in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

The company has an aggressive acquisition strategy which has contributed to its double-digit revenue growth and position as the world's second largest fabless semiconductor company. The strategic acquisition of Symantec further adds over 1,700 patents to its industry leading IP portfolio of over 23,000 patents, creating one of the world's leading technology companies.

Symantec

Source: Broadcom

Symantec's enterprise security business is recognized as an established leader in the growing enterprise security space and has developed some of the world's most powerful defense solutions that protect against today's evolving threat landscape and secure data from endpoint to cloud. Symantec enterprise security is the global market leader across three key segments. It has maintained its long-standing leadership position through breadth and diversity of product offerings and the Symantec brand name is now part and parcel of the Broadcom portfolio. Following the close of the acquisition, Symantec relinquished its name to Broadcom, to take up the name NortonLifeLock as its own. Symantec's major segments include:

Symantec Endpoint Protection: Provides threat protection for common devices customers use to access information including desktops, laptops and mobile devices. Incorporates advanced machine learning technology and supports clients' transition to cloud-based threat protection.

Provides threat protection for common devices customers use to access information including desktops, laptops and mobile devices. Incorporates advanced machine learning technology and supports clients' transition to cloud-based threat protection. Symantec Web Security : Extremely well positioned given bluecoat franchise provides customers a great way to implement a hybrid on premise cloud web proxy architecture or completely to cloud when ready. It is the strongest proxy in market by number of advanced features and comprehensiveness of protocols.

: Extremely well positioned given bluecoat franchise provides customers a great way to implement a hybrid on premise cloud web proxy architecture or completely to cloud when ready. It is the strongest proxy in market by number of advanced features and comprehensiveness of protocols. Symantec Data Loss Prevention: Has innovation leadership with unique features such as form detection, image analysis and integration with CASB for data security uniformity.

The enterprise business has further market leading positions in managed security services, cloud access security broker and cloud security. It currently serves 86% of the Fortune 500. Broadcom paid Symantec $10.7 billion in cash at the closing with the transaction funded with proceeds from new committed debt financing.

Broadcom expects Symantec to drive approximately $1.8 bln in revenue for 2020 and approximately $1.3 billion of Pro Forma EBITDA, which includes more than $1 billion of run-rate cost synergies within 12 months following close. These synergies are expected to be realized through:

Integrating Broadcom's sales force with the Symantec enterprise security business to reduce its Sales & Marketing expense (currently accounts for 24% of revenue or $650 million)

Focusing R&D and support efforts on the highest ROI opportunities (Endpoint Security, Web Security and Data Loss Prevention)

Eliminating General & Administrative redundancies by migrating to Broadcom platform

While Broadcom views the Symantec business increasing to more than $2 billion of sustainable revenues, we believe a much higher target is achievable. Firstly, we notice Broadcom has been able to execute restructurings of its software acquisitions rather swiftly and efficiently. The $3.2 bln revenue generated by CA this year was much higher than the $2.5 bln we estimated in our coverage of the CA acquisition in 2018. Two months in, and Broadcom has already moved swiftly to trim up its new acquisition with a layoff of 7% of its workforce in a $100 mln restructuring program. It then tied up loose ends by settling a Symantec patent lawsuit against Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), in return for a $15 mln payout. Subsequently, it divested Symantec's cyber security services unit to Accenture, which did not synergize well with the overall portfolio. It was not just slicing and dicing of Symantec Broadcom did, the company just purchased enterprise cybersecurity firm Bay Dynamics, to beef up its software segment.

Considering this, we believe Symantec will be able to contribute around $2.2 bln in revenue this year increasing to a stable run rate of $2.6 bln in the following years. We further project the operating margin of the Symantec unit to increase from 12% to 30%, as Sales, General & Administrative expenses will be consolidated with the larger group. The effect of Symantec to total revenue and earnings is shown as below:

Read this: Broadcom: Acquisition Of CA Will Boost Stock Price By 13%

Infrastructure Software

For FY2019, software solutions generated total revenue of $5.2 bln. While Brocade only contributed $1.8 bln, CA performed much better than expected with $3.2 bln. The synergies from CA have been realized much quicker than anticipated, with integration almost completed.

The CA subscription model will see it continue focus on the 500 largest enterprises in the world, with its top 500 core customers contribute 80% of CA's revenue with the remaining tail end contributing just 20%. Broadcom will implement the 80/20 rule to drive renewal of portfolio wide licensing agreements to core customers, and at the same time reduce the attrition rate of the long tail of non-core customers. Management expects the high value add of core customers to meet their expectations of $3.5 billion in revenue from CA by 2021. While Broadcom is planning to continue with software acquisitions, the software segment is already expected to generate more than $7 bln in revenue in 2020. We feel it is unlikely to see another acquisition in this space for the near term, with cash flow likely to be utilized for paying down existing debt and as capital investment for its semiconductor segment.

Semiconductor Solutions

The semiconductor segment declined 8% in 2019. Considering the overall semiconductor industry sales declined by 12.8%, we view this as a positive. All divisions were down year-on-year, with the exception of its networking division. During the last earnings call, CEO Hock Tan made a proclamation that its semiconductor segment should be viewed as two separate segments; core semiconductor and non-core semiconductor. The rationalization of this was that its core semiconductor divisions consisting of networking, broadband and enterprise storage, serve the same type of customers as its software segment. Hence, strategic synergies and scale across its end markets are able to drive efficiencies in Broadcom's sales, R&D and supply chain activities. Its non-core semiconductor segment, consisting of the wireless and industrial business, do not carry the similar synergies due to their unique customers, technology and supply chain characteristics. While not officialized, its new segment breakdown would resemble that of below.

Core semiconductor is expected to be positively benefited by 5G, AI, security and WiFi 6. Management guides this segment to deliver $12 bln in 2020. For non-core semiconductor, the industrial division which consists primarily of optoelectronic power management and sensing product lines is expected to only deliver $1 bln in 2020. For the wireless division, WiFi/Bluetooth and mixed signal product lines is expected to drop heavily in 2020. Only the RF product line is expected to grow significantly due to the onset of 5G, and Broadcom being a main supplier for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). With Broadcom categorizing non-core semiconductor division as financial assets, and its unwillingness to invest to develop newer technologies for these divisions, speculations arose that these divisions could be sold off. The most lucrative of these businesses is Broadcom's RF unit that supplies to the world's two largest smartphone manufacturers, Apple and Samsung. Even so, Broadcom's RF unit has lost its edge to competitors Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) which have the capability to produce high frequency mmWave RF devices for the next stage of 5G. As such, it would make sense for Broadcom to relinquish its RF unit.

Verdict

With product lines across endpoint security, web security services, cloud security and data loss prevention, Symantec's enterprise security business offers Broadcom's customers a best-in-class suite of integrated enterprise security solutions. Deploying Symantec's enterprise security suite through Broadcom's channels will strengthen its differentiated portfolio license agreement strategy of offering significant overall savings to customers, while creating a predictable, recurring revenue stream for its business. The integration of Symantec onto the Broadcom portfolio increases the footprint available to end-users and engages them to enable potential cross-selling of products to grow its $7 billion software segment.

After the CA acquisition in 2018, Broadcom restructured its business segments into semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software, to better reflect its business operations. During the last earnings call, management indicated another restructuring of segments, splitting semiconductor solutions into core semi and non-core semi. At the speed it integrates new acquisitions into the company, we feel confident Broadcom's continuous restructurings will maximize the synergies derived across its businesses.

With favorable drivers in terms of cloud computing, 5G, and AI, we are confident that Broadcom will be able to ride these waves of demand to grow its core semiconductor and enterprise software segments. Looking at its non-core semiconductor segment, revenue is expected to dwindle across these businesses with the exception of the RF unit, which we view as very lucrative. Just recently, Broadcom just signed a $15 bln contract with Apple which will see it supply a range of specified high-performance wireless components and modules up to mid-year 2023. While we do not appreciate the uncertainty or the indication from Broadcom for less investment in this division, we are confident its RF unit will be viable to produce some decent cash flow in the near term, and able to fetch a decent selling price in the long term.

Broadcom has a business model that generates a very healthy amount of free cash flow across an increasingly diverse and stable set of mainly infrastructure technology franchises, as seen below.

With the semiconductor industry being heavily capital and R&D intensive, together with the high economies of scale and high barriers of entry, M&A among existing companies is a common growth strategy in the industry. Broadcom is one of these giants who has managed to master the acquisition strategy by utilizing highly leveraged acquisitions to grow inorganically, and deriving synergies from these acquisitions to grow organically. It then returns half of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends, and uses the remaining to pay off the debt it accrues from acquisitions. Rinse and repeat, and you get one of the world's largest fabless semiconductor companies that has managed a 6-year annual revenue growth rate of 47.18% and a current dividend yield of 4.01%. We maintain our Buy rating on Broadcom with a revised price target of $405.24.

Rating Buy Current Price $309.15 Price Target (12 month) $405.24 Price Upside 31.08%

Source: Interactive Brokers

Technical Indicator: Neutral

Note: For more research and analysis of high-quality companies within the global semiconductor industry, please click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.