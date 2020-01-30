Fourth Quarter Earnings For Microchip Technology Expected To Decline Compared To 2018

The stock has pulled back over the last three weeks and could be approaching a support area.

Earnings have declined in each of the last two reports and are expected to decline again in the fourth quarter.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) is set to report fourth quarter earnings results after the close on Tuesday. The chip manufacturer is expected to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the EPS was $1.66 and that means analysts are expecting a pretty sizable decline in earnings from year to year.

If the estimates are accurate and earnings do slip for the fourth quarter, it will mark the third straight quarter where earnings have dipped compared to the same period from a year earlier. In the third quarter, earnings dropped 9% from the third quarter earnings in 2018. Revenue was down in the third quarter as well.

Microchip had been performing much better than this over the previous years. Earnings have grown by 25% per year over the last three years while revenue growth matched that number with a 25% growth rate as well.

The company's management efficiency measurements are really good with a return on equity of 36.8% and the profit margin is 30.4%. Both of these figures are well above average.

Like many other companies in the semiconductor industry, Microchip has faced a challenging few years. The whole trade war between the U.S. and China has caused some issues and they aren't entirely gone now that the first phase of the trade deal has been signed. There is also the matter of the next cycle of chips being made and their uses.

For Microchip, they see six megatrends that will include their products - 5G technology, data centers, ADAS/autonomous driving, IoT, electric vehicles, and AI/machine learning. Of these trends, the one that looks like it will have the most immediate impact is the launch of 5G technology. The fifth generation of cellular technology could be a major game-changer with its capabilities. The companies that are the most successful with their 5G products should be in great shape as they will help develop the next generation of technology.

Recent Pullback Approaching Potential Support

Microchip's stock had jumped rather abruptly from mid-November through mid-January but has now pulled back for a few weeks. After jumping by over 20% in the course of a few months, the last three weeks have seen the stock fall over 11% from its peak. The good news is that the stock has moved out of overbought territory with the stock pulling back.

There were a couple of potential sources of support that jumped out at me from the chart. First, the $100 level served as a hurdle for the stock throughout parts of 2018 and 2019. The stock finally broke through and moved solidly above the mark in December. We see it time and time again where a former resistance point acts as a support level once the level is broken.

The second potential layer of support comes from the trend line that connects the lows from the last 15 months or so. The lows from the fourth quarter of 2018 connect with the lows from this past summer to form a trend line. The trend line is currently just above the $95 level and climbing. From my perspective, an entry point near the $100 level with a stop-loss point just below the trend line would make a lot of sense to me.

Sentiment Indicators Show Extreme Readings on Both Sides

I have written about Microchip on two previous occasions. In both instances, I noted that I was bullish on the stock, and in both cases, I mentioned the big short interest ratio as one of the reasons I was bullish.

The short interest ratio has bounced around quite a bit over the past year, but it is higher than the average stock with a reading of 9.27. Even though that is well above the average ratio of 3.0, look at the previous readings for Microchip. This is the lowest reading for the ratio since last May and it is only the third time the ratio has been under 10 in the past year. Now, look at the short interest column. Short interest has been climbing over the last three months, but the average daily trading volume has jumped even more. This is an interesting development, but the high short interest ratio is a sign of pessimism.

On the other hand, analysts are pretty optimistic toward Microchip. There are 22 analysts covering the stock and 18 of the ratings are "buys". The other four are all "hold" ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 81.8% and that is higher than the average buy percentage.

The put/call ratio is incredibly low and that is a sign of extreme optimism. There are 11,837 puts open and 44,789 calls open at this time. This puts the ratio at 0.264 and that is one of the lowest ratios I have seen in a long time. Looking back at my previous articles on Microchip, the put/call ratio was at 0.88 and 1.02. When the company reported earnings back on November 5, the put/call ratio was at 0.82. The past readings indicate that option traders have become considerably more bullish toward the stock in recent months.

My Overall Take on Microchip Technology

I am still bullish on Microchip, but I am a little concerned in the shifting sentiment indicators. It seems as if there is more optimism creeping into the picture with the big drop in the put/call ratio.

I'm still not sure what to make of the drop in the short interest ratio. The ratio is still high, but it dropped in half as the average daily trading volume more than doubled from the end of December through mid-January.

The fundamentals are still pretty solid, even though we have seen earnings decline in the last two quarters and are expected to decline again this time around. The ROE and profit margin are well above average and that has probably helped the company hold up better than other companies would have during the trade war.

I get the feeling we will see the earnings decline in the fourth quarter, maybe not as much as they are predicted to, but they are likely to decline for a third straight quarter. The first quarter of 2020 might be the key here as earnings are expected to be down from 2019, but the decline is expected to be much smaller than what we have seen in the last few quarters.

The 5G technology should really start ramping up in usage throughout 2020 and this could help Microchip turn the tide and start growing earnings and revenue again. With that in mind, the bullish outlook is for the long-term investment horizon. We could see the stock underperform the overall market for a few more quarters, but after that, I would look for it to outperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.