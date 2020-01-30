MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) CEO Stefan Joselowitz on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MiX Telematics Limited. (NYSE:MIXT)

Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 30, 2020, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Dell - Head of Finance, Americas

Stefan Joselowitz - President and CEO

John Granara - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

David Gearhart - First Analysis

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Presentation

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the MiX Telematics Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to your host John Granara. Mr. Granara, you may now begin.

John Granara

Thank you and good morning everyone.