Caterpillar: Thawing Trade Tensions May Not Change The Narrative

If the economy turns down, then it could lead to lower production and lower revenue and earnings.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reports quarterly earnings Friday. Analysts expect revenue of $13.41 billion and EPS of $2.37. The revenue estimate implies a 6% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Q4 Could Be A Throwaway Quarter

The U.S. economy has been growing consistently over the past decade. If the economy has peaked, then it could be foreboding for Caterpillar. Cyclical names like General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Caterpillar could be considered barometers of the economy. Caterpillar manufactures everything from earth-moving equipment to equipment to oil and gas equipment. In Q3, the company reported revenue of $12.8 billion, down 6% Y/Y.

Each of Caterpillar's three core operating segments experienced revenue declines. Construction Industries revenue fell 7%; the segment experienced competitive pressures and lower demand in China. Resources was 41% of total revenue and tends to be the segment Caterpillar is most associated with. Thawing trade tensions with China should help short-term, yet weak industrial production could imply it is too early to bet on industrial stocks.

Resources revenue was off by double digits as mining customers were cautious about the direction of the global economy. Lower demand for coal, which has been hurt by lower natural gas prices, also weighed. Energy & Transportation revenue fell 2% and will likely fall further. The rig count is contracting, implying less E&P in the oil patch. Oil services firms like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are cutting costs to address headwinds. Sans more OPEC supply cuts, oil prices could falter. Energy & Transportation (43% of revenue) could be challenging for Caterpillar for most of 2020.

Overall, Q4 could be a throwaway quarter for Caterpillar. The trade war with China likely hurt equipment sales. Thus, Q4 results may not be indicative of future revenue and earnings. The general consensus is that once China opens up the spigot again, manufacturing and equipment sales should improve.

Profit Margins Faltered

Caterpillar achieved segment profit of $3.0 billion, down 5% Y/Y. The decrease was primarily driven by a loss of scale. Segment profit margin was practically flat at 15.8%. Segment profit from Construction fell by double digits due to lower sales volume, partially offset by a decline in SG&A and incentive compensation. Resources experienced a double-digit decline in segment profit due to a decline in scale. Segment profit for Energy & Transportation rose 5% as cuts to SG&A, R&D and incentive compensation offset the decline in revenue.

With segment profits of $1.0 billion, Energy & Transportation was Caterpillar's most profitable segment. It was over 50% of total segment profits. I expect oil markets to be impacted by the vagaries of the global economy. That said, if CAT bulls are expecting Energy & Transportation to be a catalyst going forward, then they could be in for a rude awakening.

Dealer Inventories Fell

The biggest culprit for the revenue decline was the fall off in dealer inventories. Dealers particularly reduced inventories in non-residential construction. Uncertainties about the trade war likely put dealers on pause:

The primary factor impacting our third quarter results was lower volume driven by reductions in dealer inventory and lower-than-expected demand from end users. Sales and revenues declined 6% during the quarter mostly due to Construction Industries and Resource Industries. During the third quarter of 2018, dealers increased inventory by $800 million in anticipation of increasing end user demand. This compares to a decline of $400 million in dealer inventory during the third quarter of 2019, a quarter-to-quarter change of $1.2 billion. Although the retail sales data we released this morning reflected an increase of 6% for both machines and Energy & Transportation, we believe dealers reduced inventory due to uncertainty in the global economy resulting from trade tensions and other factors.

Caterpillar was forced to become more efficient. The company reduced lead times, which allowed dealers to maintain less inventory. Caterpillar also reduced production in response to less demand. CAT bulls may assume dealer inventories will return now that the trade war with China has eased a bit. That could work in the short term. However, I believe the economy has peaked. Distortions from the trade war likely will not change the long-term trajectory of the economy. If the economy turns down again, then dealers will likely reduce inventory in the future, leading to production cuts, lower revenue, and lower earnings.

Conclusion

Caterpillar is exposed to the vagaries of the global economy, and headwinds likely await. The stock is up 2% Y/Y, but will likely decline with the overall economy. Sell CAT.

