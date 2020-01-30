I Bought Apple In 2013: Now I'm Selling, Here Is Why

I sold my Apple stock this week and will be looking to reallocate my funds while I wait for Apple's price to trade at a lower valuation.

Apple stock has been very good to me over the past several years, but the estimated forward returns have become too low for me to continue holding the stock.

Introduction

I have been a long-term Apple (AAPL) shareholder and bullish on the stock for nearly seven years. I first purchased the stock as a value investment for my then three-year-old daughter's custodial account in the summer of 2013 for about $59 per share, split-adjusted. That purchase has done very well for her and has contributed a substantial sum toward her college education, a down-payment on a house, or her retirement someday.

Data by YCharts

The total return on that first Apple investment has been almost 500%, about 4x that of the S&P 500 over the same time period.

I wasn't finished buying Apple. For my son, who is two years younger than my daughter, I made a second purchase of Apple stock in late 2015 at a price around $109.

Data by YCharts

Again, this investment has produced fantastic returns over the past four years, returning about 3x the S&P 500 index.

And I made one last Apple investment on 12/14/18 during the market correction, this one for my Roth retirement account.

Data by YCharts

And once again, I was able to more than triple the returns of the S&P 500 index.

I imagine that I'm somewhat unique in that I made so many deliberate Apple investments, yet have never purchased a single Apple product. My kids have a second-hand iPad and a Mac desktop they received from their grandparents, and my wife has used Macs for years as a graphic designer, but I, much like Warren Buffett, don't own an iPhone. I'm hardly an Apple fanboy.

But the fact is, up until recently, Apple stock has been a good value, and one would have to be blind in order not to see the devotion Apple fans have for their products. I first noticed it back in 2013 when I went back to graduate school. College students loved their Apple products. Their MacBooks and iPhones brought them a joy that few other things in life seemed to bring them, and walking in between classes their eyes were always buried in their phones. These phones had become similar to what a car had been to teenagers when I was growing up. The trend didn't seem like a fad to me, even though I wasn't participating (and still don't use a smartphone to this day).

But 2020 is a new year. Apple stock is not only no longer cheap, it has gotten expensive. And this week, I sold all of my shares.

Apple's Valuation

This is, surprisingly, the first article on SA I've written about Apple despite it being one of the two largest positions in my portfolios for the past several years. (The other being Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), which also holds a large stake in Apple.) The reason I haven't previously covered Apple is that the company is fairly difficult to value, and whenever possible, I like to keep my SA articles focused mostly on the numbers and less on speculation and stories about what might happen in the future. In fact, each time I purchased Apple stock, the news and expectations for the company were horrible at the time. And I didn't buy the stock because I had some wonderful story about Apple with which to counter the negative stories, I bought it because the price was cheap, and the forward returns looked good so long as nothing absolutely terrible happened.

So, I lacked a positive story when bought Apple, just as I lack a negative story now that I'm selling. But when I made my Apple purchases, I considered them speculative, even though I thought the price was cheap. The reason for that is because with the invention and launch of the iPhone around 2007, Apple became a very different company than it was before then. So, starting around that time, I felt like Apple needed to be treated as a 'new' business. And this meant that an investment in Apple was speculative. Here's why.

Part of my stock valuation process is to include earnings growth for a full economic cycle. I even call them "full-cycle analyses". Any full cycle analysis must, in my opinion, include at least one recessionary period. And since we aren't currently in a recession, I typically like to go back to 2006 or 2007, a little before the last recession and measure earnings growth from that point in time in a way that includes any earnings declines that occurred during the recession. For some moderately cyclical stocks (like Apple), this can be very important because when recessionary earnings growth declines are included, often, the earnings growth rate will be lower than if we just measure earnings at point A and then measure them at point B, and assume a smooth earnings growth increase was spread evenly throughout the entire period.

Examining the stock and earnings during a recessionary period is also useful in helping to determine what sort of opportunity one might have to get back into a stock at a reasonable price if one decided to sell it because history can serve as a guide for how far earnings might decline during a recession. Unfortunately, because the iPhone was essentially being launched during the last recession and was in heavy growth mode during that time, we don't have any good data on what Apple's business might do during the next recession. That is why I've always considered it a speculative bet, even if it turned out to be a good one. (I'll revisit this idea of speculation later in the article.)

Right now, I want to begin by performing a basic 'full-cycle' analysis, starting in 2007 for Apple. Spoiler: I'm eventually going to disregard these initial estimates, but I wanted to share them nonetheless, first, before I share my preferred, alternative approach.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Apple's current blended P/E is 25.09, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 19.00. With most stocks, unless there is a dramatic change in their business over time, their P/E will fluctuate up and down around its long-term mean, which F.A.S.T. Graphs labels 'normal' P/E in blue. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to its normal 19.00 level, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.74%. So, if the market simply changed its mind about how it feels about the stock and reverted to its long-term 'average' feeling over the course of 10 years, and nothing else changed, an investor buying the stock today should expect to lose -2.74% per year, for 10 years with this investment, based just on sentiment alone.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple, we want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this, the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield, which, according to FAST Graphs, is +3.99%.

The way I like to think about this is if I bought Apple's whole business for $100, I would earn $3.99 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

But that's not the end of the story. Business earnings do not typically stay the same every year. Sometimes earnings grow; sometimes, they shrink; and sometimes, they fluctuate both up and down. So, in order to estimate how much money the business might earn over ten years, one needs to estimate how the annual earnings might change over that time period.

There are as many ways to estimate this as there are investors. My approach is to base my forward expectations on the earnings of at least one full previous economic cycle (so that at least one recession is included in the estimate) for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. For businesses whose earnings are highly cyclical, earnings history is not very reliable at predicting future returns, so I use the price history from at least two previous economic cycles for those highly cyclical stocks.

As you can see in the green shaded area that represents EPS in the FAST Graph, Apple has experienced two years where earnings declined by -10% over the past 13 years. These declines took place outside of a recession and are likely due to Apple's product cycles more than anything else. So, we know that there is some cyclicality with Apple's earnings even when the wider economy is doing good. It was during these downcycles I made my purchases of Apple stock. Ultimately, we know Apple's earnings will be affected by the next recession. We just don't know how much. I feel comfortable assuming that earnings will be moderately cyclical, meaning they will probably decline more than -20%, but less than -50% off of their eventual highs, during a recession. So, I don't think Apple's earnings will be so cyclical that using a P/E ratio as part of a valuation process becomes useless (as it would with a highly cyclical stock like Micron (MU), for example). But we should assume that there will be some moderate cyclicality, so we shouldn't just project Apple's future earnings in a straight line over the long term. It's more reasonable to assume some significant dips in earnings along the way.

Earnings Growth

We know what Apple is currently earning. The next step is to estimate their earnings growth over the next decade. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next ten years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

Apple has reduced its shares outstanding by about -27% since 2007. When I back these buybacks out, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate for Apple of +23.38%, which is an incredible earnings growth rate (more on this later).

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Apple's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.99 the first year, and that amount would grow at +23.38% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $251.01. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +9.64% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns (both of which we just estimated). If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -2.74% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +9.64% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +6.90%.

Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% a "Buy," in between 4% and 12% a "Hold", and less than 4% a "Sell." This is currently in the range of 4-12%, so Apple stock would be a 'hold' based on my most basic analysis here.

However, I don't think it's wise to use the basic analysis in Apple's case. The reason for that is because Apple experienced huge earnings growth for the five years from 2007 to 2012 with the launch of the iPhone. These were people buying iPhones for the first time. That sort of growth is unlikely to happen again. So, I think it's a good idea to run the numbers for the last seven years, from 2012 through 2019, so see what Apple has done since the initial growth spurt from the iPhone.

Market Sentiment Returns (Since 2012)

Apple's current blended P/E is 25.09, while its normal P/E since October 2012 has been 15.32. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to its normal 15.32 level, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -6.80%. That's a pretty big decline, and it may be overstated due to Apple's shift into services, but even if we used an average P/E of 20, we would get an expected 10-year CAGR of -2.21%.

Earnings Growth (2012)

For this section, I'll calculate the EPS growth rate since 2012, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's look at how much shares were reduced by since 2012.

Data by YCharts

Apple has reduced its shares outstanding by about -33% since late 2012. When I back these buybacks out, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of only +3.34%, which is much, much lower than what we had when measuring from 2007.

Now, let's go through the same process and apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Apple's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.99 the first year, and that amount would grow at +3.34% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $148.00. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.00% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate (2012)

If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -2.21% CAGR (I'm using the more generous number here of an average P/E of 20). If the earnings yield and growth are similar to what we have experienced since 2012, the company should produce a +4.00% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +1.79%. This forward return estimate is below my 4% threshold for a 'sell', so I currently rate Apple a 'sell', and I have sold my shares.

Importantly, these assumptions do not include a recession, which, as I discussed earlier, would probably cause Apple's earnings to drop anywhere from -20% to -50%, so I think the assumptions I'm making here are pretty optimistic since I didn't include that assumption in my earnings growth rate calculation. Perhaps, this will be offset by growth in services and other segments of their business that are potentially counter-cyclical, but those assumptions are speculative.

Time Until Payback Perspective

Since with Apple there is a big gap between the market sentiment returns and the actual business returns, some long-term investors might want to just ignore the market sentiment and focus solely on the business.

I think this is a legitimate way to think about long-term investing (that's what Warren Buffett does). But I think if one does that, one of the key questions an investor should ask is, "How long will earnings from this business take to pay me back on my investment?" In other words, if I invest $100, how long will it take for my $100 investment to return an additional $100 so that I end up with $200?

The shorter this time until payback is, the better the investment. But just as importantly, when the time until payback gets quite long, I think an investor really has to think about whether they can predict earnings and earnings growth that far into the future. Personally, I prefer investments that pay me back in 8 years or less (and when I first purchased Apple stock, it would have). Additionally, I would look to sell if the time-until-payback exceeded 16 years in most cases, and I would likely never hold onto a stock if the time-until-payback was over 20 years because I don't think it's possible to predict that far into the future. Each investor will have to decide what time until payback they are willing to accept for each business, but having a solid number to reference when making that determination can be very useful.

Using the numbers since 2012, I calculate that it would take about 16 years for Apple to pay for itself if purchased at today's prices. That's right at my 'sell' threshold. This doesn't take into account market sentiment at all and is purely based on the business.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Apple is a great business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

Apple's business is obviously rapidly changing, but it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Apple's P/E will fall at least to a 20 level. If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 25 to 20 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -20%. If it falls to the long-term market average and Apple's average PE since 2012 of about 15, it would lose -40%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean after 2 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2 years using analysts' estimates to January 2022, including dividends, we can expect to add $85.60 to Apple's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2 years from now of $387.90 using today's 25.09 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to a 20 P/E, it would lose about -20% of its value and produce a price of $310.32, which is essentially where the stock trades at today. So, even a modest correction over the course of the next two years would give an investor a chance to get back in at a similar price.

I think it's getting more and more likely we will experience a serious economic slowdown at some point during the next couple of years, though. And if that happens, even after we allow two years of growth for Apple, if the P/E reverts to 15, the stock could lose -40% just on market sentiment alone and bring the price down to $232.74. If earnings were to fall -20% to -50% as I suspect they could during a recession, that would cause the price to fall even farther.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of the stock today. For some ideas on where to put the proceeds from the sales, consider reading about my rotational strategy in these three articles: Part 1 - "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 - "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 - "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

Since Apple was such a large part of my portfolio, I'm going to take a few weeks to reallocate my funds. I have a list of several stocks I need to examine as potential buys, and then most of the remaining funds will likely into the default ETFs I suggest in my rotational strategy.

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with many other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.