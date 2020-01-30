Total Access Communication: New CEO Appointment And 5G Spectrum Auction Are Key Uncertainties

DTAC's 4Q2019 earnings fell -74% QoQ largely due to one-offs, but the company achieved positive net subscriber additions for the first time in three years.

There is also uncertainty over DTAC's participation in February 2020's 5G spectrum auction, and the company could potentially lose subscribers if it does not participate in the auction.

DTAC's share price declined by -14% from Bt51.75 on January 15, 2020, to Bt44.75 as of January 29, 2020, following the announcement of a new CEO appointment.

I downgrade my rating Thailand-listed telecommunications company Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB] or DTAC from "Bullish" to "Neutral". The appointment of a new CEO for DTAC in mid-January 2020 implies a higher risk of a potential change in the company's strategic direction, which could be negative. Furthermore, there is also uncertainty over DTAC's participation in February 2020's 5G spectrum auction, and the company could potentially lose subscribers if it does not participate in the auction.

On the other hand, DTAC's valuations are undemanding, which explains the "Neutral" rating. DTAC currently trades at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA of 5.6 times, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average EV/EBITDA multiples were 5.3 times and 5.9 times, respectively. Furthermore, DTAC's peers are valued by the market at higher consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples in the high single-digit. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.6%.

Please refer to my initiation article on DTAC published on July 23, 2019, and my prior update on the stock published on October 21, 2019, for more details of the company's background. DTAC's share price has declined by -25% from Bt59.50 as of October 18, 2019, to Bt44.75 as of January 29, 2020, since my last update.

Readers are advised to trade in DTAC shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker DTAC:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $9 million and market capitalization is more than $3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New CEO Appointment Came As A Negative Surprise

DTAC's share price declined by -14% from Bt51.75 on January 15, 2020, to Bt44.75 as of January 29, 2020, after the company announced on January 16, 2020, that that former CEO Mrs Alexandra Reich has resigned, and Mr Sharad Mehrotra will be appointed as new CEO with effect from February 1, 2020.

Alexandra Reich was the CEO of DTAC since September 2018, when she took over from Lars-Åke Norling. Lars-Åke Norling himself became CEO of DTAC in April 2015, with Sigve Brekke stepping down as interim CEO. Sigve Brekke was interim CEO between September 2014 and March 2015, after former CEO Eddy Abdullah resigned.

Alexandra Reich hosted her last earnings call as DTAC's CEO on January 28, 2020, and she did not give a clear indication of why she is leaving. In response to a sell-side analyst's question on her departure, Alexandra Reich replied that "the assignment of the CEO is decided by the Board and the major shareholders, and there's no more comment from my side." Note that Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) owns a 42% equity stake in DTAC via its subsidiary Telenor Asia Pte Ltd. Considering that the fact that newly appointed CEO Sharad Mehrotra is from the Telenor Group and a change in leadership every few years seems the norm for DTAC, it is possible that Telenor Group had a part to play in the decision to appoint a new CEO.

Nevertheless, Alexandra Reich sought to reassure shareholders and investors at DTAC's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 28, 2020, that there will be no change in the company's strategic direction. She emphasized that "the team will not change that strategy that has proven to be the right one for DTAC."

In my initiation article on DTAC published on July 23, 2019, I had noted that DTAC had lost market share to its competitors since 2016-2017, as consumers perceived DTAC to have inferior network quality compared with the other mobile players. Since Alexandra Reich became CEO in September 2018, DTAC has acquired spectrum licenses for the 1800MHz, 900MHz and 700MHz auctions in 2018 and 2019, which were critical in tacking the company's network quality issues. DTAC also worked hard at marketing efforts in the recent two years to reposition the company in the minds of consumers and improve customer satisfaction.

On the positive side of things, new CEO Sharad Mehrotra comes from a strong background, and he has the relevant experience to lead DTAC. Sharad Mehrotra has worked at Telenor Group for a decade. He served as Chief Marketing Officer of Telenor Myanmar between 2013 and 2015, and subsequently led Telenor India as CEO between 2015 and 2018. His last appointment was CEO of Telenor Myanmar since August 2018. Sharad Mehrotra also has working experience with other telecommunications companies such as Ericsson (ERIC) (OTC:ERIAF) (OTCPK:ERIXF), and India's Aircel and BPL Telecom.

Uncertainty Over Participation In Upcoming 5G Spectrum Auction

The 5G spectrum license auction in Thailand is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2020, with mobile operators having their eyes fixated on the 2600 MHz spectrum which is referred to as "the standard spectrum being used for commercial 5G service" by a January 9, 2020, Bangkok Post news article.

Although DTAC did collect the bid documents for the upcoming 5G spectrum license auction, the company has not committed to participating in the 5G spectrum auction in February 2020. In the company's press release dated January 8, 2020, DTAC highlighted that it will "conduct a feasibility study of the criteria and procedure for the license and will submit it to both investment and full board meetings to make a decision on the auction."

A Bangkok Post media article titled "Failure to land 5G licence bad news for operators" published on January 21, 2020, reported that "speculation is rife that DTAC may not join next month's auction." In the same article, a survey conducted by National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission or NBTC was also cited, where 90% of survey respondents indicated that they will switch from their existing mobile operator to an alternative provider if their current operator does not secure 5G spectrum.

At DTAC's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 28, 2020, outgoing CEO Alexandra Reich clarified that "me leaving or the decision that was taken for me to be leaving is not related to the 5G auction." But, at the same time, DTAC declined to comment on any specific matters relating to the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, which gave no indication of whether the company will participate in the 5G spectrum auction in February 2020.

However, when DTAC was asked at the earnings call if capacity constraint was a risk in future if it did not win any licenses at the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, the company stressed that "we are quite comfortable with what we have" with respect to its current capacity.

There is downside risk to DTAC's future revenue and earnings, if the company fails to win any new 5G licenses at the upcoming 5G spectrum auction on February 16, 2020.

4Q2019 Earnings Decline On One-Offs, But Operating Indicators Are Positive

DTAC's net income declined by a significant -74% QoQ to Bt484 million for 4Q2019, largely due to one-offs. These one-off items included a Bt350 million expense relating to labor termination costs due to a transition to a network operating model, a Bt100 million loss on sale of assets, and a Bt478 million charge associated with the early adoption of new financial reporting standards, TFRS (Thai Financial Reporting Standards) 15 and TFRS 16 on revenue recognition and leases, respectively.

The company's adjusted earnings for 4Q2019 would have been down by a narrower -25% QoQ excluding these one-offs, which was mainly attributable to higher selling & marketing expenses and general & administrative expenses. Selling & marketing expenses increased by +8.6% QoQ to Bt1,274 million in 4Q2019 due to higher handset subsidies for the new iPhone 11.

Nevertheless, operating indicators were positive for DTAC in 4Q2019. Notably, DTAC posted positive net subscriber additions for both the prepaid and postpaid segments for the first time in three years. The number of prepaid subscribers increased by +181,000 QoQ to 14.2 million for 4Q2019, while the number of postpaid subscribers grew by +45,000 QoQ to 6.4 million in the same quarter. Furthermore, DTAC's overall Average Revenue Per User or ARPU (excluding interconnection charges) increased +8.3% YoY to Bt262 in 4Q2019, with postpaid ARPU and prepaid ARPU up by +5.5% and +1.0% YoY, respectively.

The positive operating indicators in 4Q2019 suggest that DTAC's efforts to improve network quality and change consumers' perceptions have paid off. Looking ahead, DTAC is guiding for a low single-digit growth in service revenue and a mid single-digit growth in EBITDA for FY2020.

Valuation

DTAC trades at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA of 5.6 times based on its share price of Bt44.75 as of January 29, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average EV/EBITDA multiples were 5.3 times and 5.9 times, respectively.

DTAC's peers include Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] and True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB], which are valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 8.8 times and 7.7 times, respectively.

DTAC offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.6% and 3.7%, respectively. The company's dividend policy is to pay a minimum 50% of its earnings.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for DTAC include a potential change in the company's strategic direction with the appointment of a new CEO, a failure to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, a loss in subscriber market share, and lower-than-expected dividend payout.

