Motorola Solutions: Looking For Momentum Again

I cannot predict whether MSI's upside will remain capped by market dynamics in the near term, but I remain bullish for the longer term.

I expect results to be solid, driven primarily by strength in the Americas and the business model transition from products to services and software.

Motorola Solutions (MSI), one of the largest mission-critical communication solutions providers in the world, is only days away from reporting on its fourth quarter performance. The company will be looking to impress investors and maintain the stock's recent winning streak: +11% in the month of January alone, against a broad market that has been moving largely sideways.

Expectations have been set at a 5% top-line increase, which would represent a slight deceleration in the growth rate as acquisitions continue to be integrated. On the bottom line, analysts hope to see adjusted EPS of $2.80, a healthy 11% YOY improvement that suggests a high likelihood of continued margin expansion.

Americas and services to drive upside

The management team has already set its bar for the fourth quarter, which happens to fall a hair below what analysts believe that the company can deliver - see table below.

Motorola Solutions' ability to top expectations will once again rest on the shoulder of its large Americas geographic segment (roughly two-thirds of total revenues), whose 3Q19 revenues grew at an encouraging 12%. EMEA and the Asia Pacific could very well remain under pressure due to factors ranging from very tough comps abroad, some FX headwinds and the challenges faced in China (e.g. trade negotiations, slowdown in economic growth, social and political distress in Hong Kong, etc.).

Services and software will likely be the star of the show once again. The company's push to transition its business model from product sales through acquisitions in video security, analytics, and public safety command centers has been perhaps the big story behind the success of the company and the stock over the past three years. As the services and software backlog continues to rise at a much faster pace than that of products, I expect to see this business segment progressively account for a larger chunk of the company's total revenues.

With the transition above should come further improvement in profitability. In 4Q19, I calculate that the adjusted op margin should expand 30 bps YOY if Motorola Solutions' results are aligned with the mid-point of the guidance range. Some upside to this estimate could come in the form of slightly lower-than-expected operating expenses, assuming that the cost of integrating the early 2019 acquisitions of VaaS International, Avtec, and WatchGuard may have started to taper off.

Will share price headwinds ease?

In the second half of 2019, MSI failed to catch the updraft that lifted the broad stock market and the technology sector to new highs. While shares of the Chicago-based company dropped about 3% between July and December, the tech space was up nearly 16%.

I have a thesis that may explain why MSI was such an underperformer in the latter part of 2019, and it has nothing to do with deterioration in the business fundamentals. Instead, Motorola Solutions seems to have been under pressure due to the sheer volume of shares dumped into the market in the last four months of the year.

The graph below compares the 30-day average daily volume of MSI traded since the start of September (notice the upward trajectory) compared to the same metric for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (notice the downward trajectory). I suspect that the secondary offering of 5.5 million shares of MSI on behalf of Silver Lake entities, filed on September 5 and representing nearly five days' worth of trading volume, has something to do with the oversupply.

The good news for potential investors is that the recent market activity has pushed MSI's valuation down from a peak of 23x forward earnings in late August to around 19x at the end of December (but now climbing again). Considering the high multiples that have become a norm in the equities market lately, MSI's price is starting to look enticing - especially once the company's robust performance in the past several quarters is taken into consideration.

While I cannot predict whether MSI's upside will remain capped by market dynamics, I believe now may be a good time to consider buying the stock. The upcoming earnings report will likely reinforce Motorola Solutions' ability to deliver solid financial results consistently, while share price finally seems to be a bit more de-risked than it has been in the past.

