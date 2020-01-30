Fear Of Missing Out Turns Into Fear (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher are coming to you after an amazing interesting week in the market, which started 2020 like they ended 2019 in rally mode. The S&P rising to over 3300, the Dow surpassing 29000 and the NASDAQ passing 9400, all record highs. You had huge moves and the big winners for 2019 is tech stocks like Apple, AMD, Lam Research, Nvidia surging to start 2020, as the FOMO factor becoming very real, there's definitely a fear of missing out. And then you have the parabolic moves in names like Tesla, which continues to defy skeptics reporting earnings this week. That's going to be a major development, which we'll talk about a little bit later in the podcast.

To quote Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates "everybody is missing out, so everybody wants to get in. Cash is trash." That has been or had been, I should say, the prevailing thought on Wall Street until the last few days of last week, when the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China put a bit of fear back into the market, as we're going into this podcast late Friday afternoon, right now 46 million people in China are in lockdown, essentially ahead of Lunar Holiday, which is typically a big week of travel in China. There's fears that's going to really put a crimp into the Chinese economic data. And that's maybe a best case scenario, because it's a scary virus. There's been a few cases already identified here in the U.S., and clearly how that plays out is going to have a major impact on the markets in the coming days and weeks.

And prior to that, I would say it was interesting because there was a lot of chatter out there about again, the parabolic moves in the Teslas of the world, people like Paul Tudor Jones, Seth Klarman, and even Ralph Nader getting into the axing [ph]. It's just like 1999. So I'm going to bring in Steven now, so we can talk about all this. And again, Friday afternoon, as we're talking right now, the S&P is down about 1%, which is the worst down day it's had in three plus months. It's just been an incredible surge. So maybe we didn't -- we didn't need a trigger. The market never needs a reason to do anything. But it seems like things were getting a little frothy around the edges, before the news of the virus seemed to give people an excuse to do a little bit of selling. Would you agree with that?

Stephen Alpher: I totally agree. And I get most of my investment advice from Ralph Nader, so happy to [indiscernible], because I wasn't quite sure what to do. But I've been selling and thanks to Ralph, and made a couple of bucks.

AT: Well, that's good. And look, there's never sin in taking profits. And in all seriousness, if you're sitting on big gains, and if you've been in this market the last year, you probably are sitting on big gains. I would advise people to raise their stops or trim a little bit. There's nothing wrong with that, no sin and again, take a little money off the table, especially if you're not a professional who gets paid to be all in on the market. But yes, Ralph Nader coming out, taking a particular shot at Tesla and tweeting out, saying that, when this bubble bursts, it's going to -- we're going to point back to the speculative move and Tesla's the sign of the craziness and the mania that was happening. Again Paul Tudor Jones was quoted by CNBC as saying it's just like 1999.

And I'm reflecting in on the conversations we've had, the conversation we had with Tony Dwyer of Dwyer Research a couple weeks ago, that it's either just like 1999, which I don't think, or it's more like 1995, '96, '97 when the market was doing really well. There was a lot of disbelief in the rally. And sure, there were substantial setbacks along the way, but it kept on keeping on for another couple of years until things got really crazy. So I don't think things are really crazy yet. But again, when you look at a chart of Tesla, or a Beyond Meat again, to start this year, or Virgin Galactic, which we talked about with Cody Willard the last episode, there's definitely some signs of froth out there for sure.

SA: Certainly some pockets of froth, and you make a good point. Everybody talks about the insane bull market of the mid to late 90s. And you do have to remember there were major corrections pretty much every year throughout that run. '95 it's not coming clearly to mind what happened in '95. But '96 I remember in the summer, there was a big tech tumble and '97 was the emerging currency crash that had markets tumbling, and then '98 was the Russia collapse and the long term capital management implosion. Every single one of those turned out to be a buying opportunity. So the markets, even in a historic bull market as how long [ph] it was, markets do not go straight up.

AT: Yes, it's almost unusual how uninterrupted this recent one has been. So I mean, you know, over the last 10 years, there's been significant pullbacks along the way, but 2019 was pretty much a straight shot up and then again to start this year, straight shot up. Our friend Eddy Elfenbein tweeted the other day, it's been 15 weeks since the S&P 500 has had a down day of more than 1%. Again, as we're talking here Friday afternoon, it's on track to do that. We'll see how the close goes. We'll obviously know in hindsight whether this is true or not. But even if it were to happen, it's still, it's an incredible run, with very little volatility, just kind of a straight mark tire. You know, you mentioned some of those setbacks in the mid-90s. And I'm almost hesitant to say this because I don't want to sound insensitive, but you know, the Thai baht crisis became known in some circles as the Asian contagion, right. And here we are now, history doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes with actual contagion, and real virus where people's lives are at stake. And again, I want to be sensitive talking about this, but pending on the next headline that comes from the WHO or the CDC, it's either going to be kind of like a non-event, like you know, we've had the bird flu and pig flu scares last couple of years, the SARS virus took a knock on the market in the early 2000s -- the SARS virus I'm sorry, what did you say.

SA: And the Ebola scare as well?

AT: Thank you. Yes, the Ebola scare as well. Each of those, you know, we were all braced for a global pandemic. And there are people out there, this is the big one. And you know the world's going to end. And again, I don't want to dismiss that possibility because this virus, it's very scary what's happening right now. But we don't know, right? And so again, it's inserting that uncertainty into the market that wasn't there just a week ago, right? A week ago, it seemed like, there's no reason why the markets going to go down, right. Everybody wants to be in, and everybody who was on the sidelines in 2019 is capitulating, and you had these incredible moves.

Again, Apple, it's already a $1 trillion market cap, and every day to start the year, it's up another percent or two, adding ridiculous amounts of market cap when, yeah, their business seems to be going well, and it's a well-run company and things are great. But was there a fundamental justification for that? And that's, you know, obviously one example of many companies where you've had really head scratching, and in some cases, head spinning moves against the backdrop of good, but not incredible economic growth or earnings growth or anything else that would make you say, yeah, I got to go all in on the stock market.

SA: Yeah, and Apple's a great example. I mean, for years, over the last 10 years, it was trading at a relatively small price to earnings ratio. And that was always…

AT: That's right.

SA: I remember David Einhorn, his reasoning this -- you take x cash. This is this is trading at nine times price to earnings, you have to have it. Those were great calls, because anyone who invested did very well. But now you look at it, and it's -- I think it's trading in the mid-20s price to earnings ratio. It's a $1 trillion company. It's a pretty fancy multiple for a company that big that can they keep up the growth to justify that sort of multiple?

AT: Yeah, and I think I saw -- again Mark Dow, it's funny, I keep coming back to the people we've had on this podcast, before sort of jokingly on Twitter on Friday saying you know, the sell side right now is sort of raising their price targets on Apple, while at the same time changing their call to hold or sell, right? It's like no one wants to get in the way of the free trade [ph]. But everyone is sort of saying that I know can this really continue like this. And we'll see when they report Q4 results. And again, to me, maybe the biggest market event of this coming week, a week that is just chock full of earnings from several Dow components including Caterpillar McDonald, yes, of Starbucks reporting and Facebook's reporting, but Tesla is reporting.

And to me, so much of the greed and fear in the market is being expressed in Tesla right now. They are the most heavily shorted stock in the U.S., at least by dollar volume, it surpassed Apple who's got ten times the market cap, this past week. As I sit here, it's hard for me to imagine what Tesla could report that people are going to say, yes, we're going to take this stock higher, right? I mean, either it's going to be like well, their earnings were great. The forecast was great. And hey that was what was priced in, or they're going to disappoint. And it's going to have a significant pullback.

But I wouldn't have thought it would have got to the level it's at now. So again, who's, I guess I shouldn't say who because we know a lot of people and you mentioned, David Einhorn as one of the most prominent ones. A lot of people are still short this name and probably going to add to those shorts as we head into earnings.

SA: Like you said, I don't know what number they could possibly report to send the stock up a ton higher, but who knows what might happen. I think the key is not kind of what number they report. It's how the stock reacts to it. If they report kind of a disappointing number, and the stock will surely go down 10% after hours that evening, how does it react? Does it erase those losses the next day? And vice versa, if they report a very strong number, is the sock not able to rally off that strong number. To me, that would be what I'm looking at rather than try to anticipate what they're going to report.

AT: Yeah. That's a great point. I mean, I'm a big believer. It's not the news that matters. It's how the stock or the market reacts to the news that matters. And yes, this was, I'm looking at the one year chart, the 52 week range is incredible. It was -- you could have bought the stock for 175. And now it's approached 600. You got to 594.50, as we're talking now, it's trading -- it's down a little bit. It's at 559, as I'm talking here, Friday afternoon in a down market. So yeah, I think the best case scenario, if you're a Tesla bull is to have it pull back, I don't know, somewhere in the 5% to 10% range, either on a sell the news reaction, or there was something disappointing, but if it can hold, and I'm not a technician, I don't play one on TV. But if it holds somewhere with a five handle, about $500 I would take that as a victory and say like, okay, this is the new base for the stock and it's going to keep going higher, presuming there's no big disaster coming down the pike.

That is going to be -- to me that's the Super Bowl for the stock market this week, even more than the Fed and I don't know it's been a long time since you know the Fed was such an afterthought. I mean, I almost forgot there was a Fed meeting so I was looking at the calendar. I was like, oh, yeah, the Fed meeting this weekend, and there's going to be a press conference. The assumption is the fed's on hold for the foreseeable future. So of course, Jay Powell, anything he says is news, but I don't think that's going to move the markets unless there's some really -- something out of the blue, that he really shocks us with.

SA: Yeah, just getting back to the way stocks react to the news, not nearly as well-known, five below, $5 billion, $6 billion company retailer, they were kind of cruising along in the $120 a share range, $120, $125, at the ICR conference last week, or 10 days ago. They announced really soft numbers for holiday sales, but management maybe fumbling -- fumbling the whole thing a little bit, blaming it on several fewer days holiday season this year and people kind of questioning, shouldn't they have known that kind of…

AT: Right.

SA: Prior. I mean, they have calendars like we do. But in any case, the stock just got hammered from in the pre-market. It went from about $121, $122 down to the mid-$90s, a pretty big move. We sit here 10 days later, it's back up to $118. So it's basically recouped all of that loss. What does that tell you about the company? I'll let others decide. But I think a technician or somebody who's inclined to be bullish on that name would have good reason to stay so.

AT: Right I think what that's telling you is whether it's five below or Tesla, or Space -- sorry, I was going to say SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Nvidia, any of these names, people are looking to buy the dip, because, again, all the sort of the macroeconomic things that we've talked about with prior guests are still there. The feds on hold, likely for the foreseeable future. Stock valuations are high by historic averages, but the 10 year is yielding -- you know, the yield keeps going down.

So what competition is there for stocks, and again, you know, Mark Dow, prior guest, we talked a little bit about this with him, but you follow him on Twitter. He's talking a lot about people aren't realizing that there's a shortage of stocks out there now because so many companies have stayed private, because of all the buybacks are happening and economics one on one, you get inflation when there's, less supply and more demand for something. And there's a tremendous amount of money out there looking for a home and if there's fewer supply of stocks, that's just going to drive prices higher, and people are willing to pay a higher multiple today because the 10-year yield has come down again, and it's coming down more since this virus broke out. And there's the flight quote-unquote, safety trade is back on. And I don't want to say in full but it's back on as we're coming to the end of this past week.

SA: Yeah, 10 year yield's down to 167 right now, which is the lowest in several months. I'm not looking at a screen right now. But I would think that probably nearly every stock in the Dow 30 that pays a dividend is trading with a higher yield than the 10 year Treasury right now.

AT: Exactly, I know that, the yield, the S&P 500 is going 1.8%, 1.9%. So again, where's the competition for stocks, right? That is a big thing that's driving the market higher, that I think a lot of people who've been bearish, who have been skeptical on the market are failing, or not willing to see. I mentioned this early. You had Paul Tudor Jones out this week, a legendary investor. Obviously, he's made, more money than I'll ever see in my lifetime as an investor, but he's out there talking about how it's just like 1999. And in 1999, the 10 year was yielding 6%, right. And now it's yielding as you just said, one point -- less than 1.7%. So the valuation calculation has to change.

SA: We put -- 10 year was yielding 6%, while the S&P 500 I don't know what the deal was, but I can guarantee was several hundred basis points lower.

AT: And it was, yes. And the PE [ph] was higher.

SA: 10 year yields at 6%, and the S&P yield at 7%. We're not talking about it, but the fact the S&P was probably yielding 2% at that time. So yeah, that got totally -- now you have the S&P yielding less than the 10 year yield.

AT: More, more the S&P is yielding more than the 10 year yield, that was yielding less, yes.

SA: Yielding more. I'm sorry.

AT: Yeah. Yeah. And same with the same with PE. I mean, look, PEs are high by historic standards. They were ridiculously high in 1999, right the key ratio today is about 31, I believe. And a lot of people are looking at that saying, hey, it's only been this high twice before, 1929 and 1999. And yes, that's true. And that is a concern. But again, 1989, the keep was over 40. And again, you -- that was when the 10 year were yielding 6% versus today when it's yielding 1.7%. I'm not saying that, hey, you got to go all in and everything's going to be great. I think, as we talked earlier in this environment, now. There's going to be more volatility in the market.

Maybe we're just seeing this start a bit, with this Coronavirus outbreak, bring back a little fear in the mark which I think is going to be healthy but I think the overriding trend is going to remain intact for another couple of years, at least, again, and if that mid-90s analogy holds true, it's more like '96, '97 right now than it is like 1999. And I say that with all due respect to Mr. Paul Tudor Jones.

SA: I kind of agree if it's not clear, my position right now would be kind of a buy at the dip kind of guy right now. But one very worrisome thing to me was Bridgewater's co-CIO, Bob Prince, holding court at Davos this week. And he basically said the economic cycle is done with right now. Now he's a smart guy. He's not going to repeat that line from the 20s where the fellow said we've reached a permanent plateau of solid economic growth, right. And the market basically peaked shortly after.

AT: The next day. I think, that was like right before the 29 crash.

SA: I'd say that. But point he was making is he thinks Central Banks are kind of in a box right now. He says that there's secular deflationary forces at work. So they're not going to be tightening policy. For that reason --it's always kind of Central Bank's tightening policy, tightening credit that kind of leads to recessions and market reversals, and he's not seeing any major central bank tightening anytime in the near future. And that's kind of what he's getting at in effect.

AT: Yes, that's right. But again, like you and for a lot of people, I saw that headline. I'm like, oh-oh, that's a contrarian kind of sign when someone like, you know, someone like was saying -- and Ray Dalio again, saying cash is trash, you got to get in, pricing, you know, the economic cycle is over. You had the Barron's cover story last week, Dow 30000 and beyond, those are the kind of thing -- you don't see that kind of stuff at the market bottom, I'll say that. You see that kind of stuff at a market peak of some kind? And I think that's the question, you know, again, certainly the perma bears, anytime the market goes down, you know, I think they're saying ha, that's it, the bull markets over, right.

The way I would be positioned right now and my expectation as a commentator is that, we could have a 5% to 10% correction at any time, that would actually be kind of healthy. And I think, yeah, you'd want to be a buyer into that, as opposed to that this is it. It's all over. The bull market is dead. And again, that would be a parallel to the early 2000. You know, the market peaked in January 2000. I don't think that's where we're at. But you know, that's what makes the market. There's certainly people out there betting on that and I guess I tip my hat to them or, you know, I feel a little bad for them because I think they're fighting against something that is much bigger.

The tide is, is too strong to roll back right now, unless, there's always a caveat, this coronavirus really does damage global economic growth in a meaningful way. The other thing that you mentioned, price and Dalio at Davos, obviously President Trump was there bragging about the growth in the U.S. economy, which is the envy of the world, but we're still a 2% economy, right? We're not a 3%, 4% or 5% growth economy. And so that should give people pause. And you know, if the Chinese economy has really slowed dramatically by this virus, outbreak that can affect the global economy, which was looking like it was going to pick up in 2020, thanks in part to the trade deal, or the phase one trade deal that got done. But it's not like we were out of the woods before the virus hit, right.

Some of the PMI data globally has not been great. And then here we are now, where the world's second largest economy is basically in shutdown mode, at least for the foreseeable future.

SA: I don't know what this virus is going to hold. What I would do if I had the time is I would study kind of the news flow and the chart patterns around all these other scares over the past few years. And there's been a pretty sizable handful of them. See how long it kind of took for [indiscernible] to work its way through for the market to bottom and for the virus scare to becoming yesterday's news. I don't know whether it's a week or two weeks or, or seven weeks or what it is.

AT: If you were, say, the Managing Editor of Seeking Alpha, you could maybe assign that story to an enterprising reporter.

SA: Yeah, we're strictly short form news, but maybe I can have somebody take a little time off and work on that as a special project.

AT: Yeah, because I think that would be interesting. I think that would be relevant certainly to Seeking Alpha readers, our listeners. I'd love to know that too, because again, I think we all remember anecdotally, SARS and Ebola and bird flu and pig flu and the scares that hit the market, short term and then kind of dissipated. So let's hope the Coronavirus is a similar thing, because that would mean the virus itself gets contained and doesn't become a true pandemic. Because that, you know -- it's again, I don't want to make light of that people's lives are at stake. And sometimes it feels a little grotesque to talk about money when that is the reality. This is a show about finance and the markets. So we have to have that conversation. But my certainly my hope is, it goes down in history, like those other scares that we've had in the last 10, 15 years.

SA: We've got Prince who seems bullish, we've got Dalio seems bullish. We got Tudor, who's talking 1999. Another kind of voice worth listening to is Seth Klarman, the Buffet of Boston, the 2019 market was propelled by rocket fuel and it's soon going to run out. His cash position that Dow posted at year end was 31%, which I think it's probably high even for him. I'm sure he's gone higher. But that seems very much in the high range, even for Klarman. I would also note that his fund only returned about a 10% last year.

AT: Yeah, it's -- I hate to say it's almost, I almost feel bad for people like Seth, he's a value investor, in a world where the traditional metrics that value investors look at are just not working, right. So again, a guy who's made more money than I'll likely ever see in my lifetime as an investor, so I say this, with all due respect, is that I think, you know, the way things that have worked for him, the playbook he's used, just isn't working.

So if that's the case, you either have the choice to say, well, I got to get new playbook or the markets wrong, right. And right now he's saying the markets wrong. And that's always a very dangerous position. And you know, he's been saying essentially the same thing for several years now. And again, I say this with all due respect, and I'd love to have him on to talk about his point of view. It's again, it's just tough to be a value investor in a growth oriented world where the feds on hold where the cost of funds are so low, where the 10 years yielding 1.7%. And a lot of younger investors younger than him, younger than you and I have come up in an age where you buy the dips, right?

Just buy the dip. That's been the mantra for the last 10 years. And it certainly seems like it's going to work until it doesn't work. And to this point, it's working. Like you said, this is not an unusual kind of position for Klarman.

SA: He has another issue as well, in addition to being a value investor he's also got a boatload of money under management. And so he's a value investor with I don't know how many billions under management, as hard as it is, is defined value opportunities. It's 10 times harder to move the needle with the amount of money that he has under me, he's not in Berkshires, Lee, but still got many, many billions that they showed before.

AT: Yeah, exactly these are problems, these are good problems to have, Again, I would compare him to someone like Stan Druckenmiller also, you know, billionaire phenomenally successful investor, who has been on the wrong side of the market, at least as he's talked about in the press for much the last few years and he's come out and said, you know what, I was wrong. And he shifted gears, at least at the end of 2019. He sort of had this mea culpa. I respect someone who's willing to say, you know, what, maybe I need to rethink things as opposed to someone like Seth Klarman, who seems to me to be saying everybody else is wrong, the markets wrong and this is crazy. And you know, as a very wise man once said, the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. Now he can stay solvent for a very long time, but I don't know, we're going to start to take the money away, if you continue to perform, underperform the market by that measures and why should I pay someone a fee to sit in cash when I could do that myself and earn 2% from an online bank?

SA: Yeah, and as long as we're talking about hedge funds, studs, David Tepper was on CNBC or send an email into CNBC or had a phone conversation with Joe Kernan. whatever it was, basically said, I love riding a horse that’s running. He's long. And he's planning on staying that way for the time being.

AT: Yeah, maybe the trend is your friend.

This is the saying. And again, as we're talking here Friday afternoon, the S&P is having its first 1% plus down day, and three plus months, there's a little bit of fear in the market. Let's see how the virus news plays out. And hopefully, more importantly, the earnings news plays out in this coming week. It's a huge week for earnings. And as you said before, it's going to be very interesting to see how the high flying stocks react to their earnings, do they -- how much of it do they give back? Or can they keep on going?

I mean, that would be -- not to use another cliché, but you know, the market usually does the thing that people least expect to do. So I think that the thing that people least expect Tesla to do, for sure is to keep rallying past 600 and keep on going in the short term because it seems unsustainable. It seems like you know, they've hit ludicrous speed to use the Tesla term. I'm coming back to Tesla because again I think that's going to be the big -- that's the main event for this coming week in the markets.

SA: It's all fascinating stuff, the markets always full of surprises. So that's what makes it so interesting. That's what makes it so difficult, next week's sure to be a fascinating one, with the Tesla results the progression of the coronavirus, the Fed meeting, although truly expect nothing out of that will surely have a great guest to discuss those topics and more.

A brief disclaimer This podcast is for entertainment and educational purposes only. Nothing said here should be taken as investment advice. All opinions expressed in this show are the individual's alone.