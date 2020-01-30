Epizyme's Tazemetostat Is Approved, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Epizyme Wins FDA Approval for Rare Cancer Treatment Tazverik

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) received accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Tazverik (Tazemetostat) treatment for patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma, a rare, slow-growing type of cancer. However, the company is carrying out a confirmatory trial, and the results of the trial will determine the continued approval of the drug. This trial is a global, randomized, and controlled confirmatory trial for evaluating the performance of combination of Tazverik plus doxorubicin in comparison to doxorubicin plus placebo as a front-line treatment of epithelioid sarcoma.

Tazverik is the first and only FDA-approved treatment specially designed for ES patients. The company is now going ahead with the launch plans for the treatment. The treatment is expected to be available to the patients and the physicians in the United States within 10 business days of the approval.

Epizyme plans to conduct various post-marketing activities such as carrying out clinical pharmacology assessments to evaluate the impact of Tazverik on liver function and the effects of CYP3A inhibitors and inducers on Tazverik. The company has also decided to expand the size of Cohort 6 of Phase 2 study. The study currently has 44 patients enrolled and plans to recruit minimum 60 patients suffering from epithelioid sarcoma.

However, it needs to be noted that the market for epithelioid sarcoma is still relatively small, as this particular type accounts for less than 1 percent of all soft tissue sarcomas. The company’s own estimates for the market size stand at nearly 800 patients in the United States. Out of these patients, it is believed that 300 people are eligible for the treatment. The company has priced the treatment at $15,500 per month, which is lower than expected. With a very limited market size, such soft pricing may not prove to be an ideal setup.

However, Epizyme is also pitching Tazverik as a treatment for follicular lymphoma. The company is currently testing the treatment in combination with other already-approved drugs in patients in the earlier stage. The potential will be massive for the drug if it manages to receive approval for follicular lymphoma as well.

The company is testing the use of Tazverik as monotherapy and combination therapy for treating other solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Epizyme has filed an NDA for the accelerated approval for the drug for treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), both with or without EZH2 activating mutations. However, patients should have received at least two prior lines of systematic therapy.

Epizyme has a solid drug pipeline as it is also going ahead with its G9a inhibitor program where it is working to produce additional molecules. The company has signed various collaborations for augmenting its resources for research and development purpose. Epizyme has inked deals with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) among others.

Epizyme stock has performed very well in the past 12 months, with over 150 percent growth. Despite the astronomical rise, the stock is expected to maintain its upward trajectory as, now, the company has received the FDA approval. With upcoming catalysts such as the market launch of the drug and the likely label expansion of Tazverik, this is an ideal stock for investors with a moderate to strong risk appetite.

Abbott’s Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation Device Receives FDA Nod

Abbott’s (NYSE:ABT) announced receiving the FDA approval for the use of its Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system to target internal globus pallidus of the brain, the area known to play a major role in motor function. The therapy may be used for improving signs of Parkinson’s disease in people who do not respond adequately to medication. Currently, Infinity is the only directional DBS system approved in the United States for treating movement disorders.

Infinity is already approved for targeting the ventral intermediate nucleus and the subthalamic nucleus. With the latest endorsement, the system may now be customized to meet different requirements of the patients. It may also be used in conjunction with iOS devices. The system is helpful in managing symptoms of Essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders. Infinity can update therapy and other approved features through over the air updates. The systems helped sustain improvement for up to 12 months in patients.

The clinical study of Infinity showed that 9 out of 10 patients suffering from essential tremor claimed to be satisfied or very satisfied with the performance of the system. 98 percent of the patients said that they would recommend the system to other tremor patients.

BeiGene Downgrades Phase 3 Clinical Trial

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported that it has decided to convert its Phase 3 clinical trial BGB 290 303 to Phase 2. The trial was designed to evaluate the performance of PARP inhibitor pamiparib as maintenance therapy in patients suffering from inoperable locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancers, who responded to first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.

BeiGene stated that the conversion has not been carried out due to any efficacy or safety issues. However, the company accepted that the trial has received lower-than-expected enrollments. So far, 120 subjects have been added to the study. The company plans to assess a development path after properly evaluating the results from the study.

BeiGene has emerged as a fast growing biopharmaceutical firm with several lucrative partnerships around the world. In 2019, the firm landed a deal with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), further cementing its position. The company is mainly invested in developing and commercializing molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for treating cancer. Apart from developing treatments, BeiGene has also obtained China and Asia commercial licenses for several global product candidates.

The main drug candidates in BeiGene pipeline are Pamiparib, Zanubrutinib and Tislelizumab. The company has already used Zanubrutinib to treat over 1,700 patients for 8 different indications.

