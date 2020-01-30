EPR Properties: This REIT Is A Direct Play On The Booming Experiential Economy

Introduction

In our first article on EPR Properties (EPR), we will focus on the underlying market fundamentals of consumer spending in the experiential economy. Our bullish investment thesis is built around the fact that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for experiential-related services. The company has an outstanding pipeline of projects and real-estate related services directly involved in the experiential economy that will enhance the rental income growth, protect the dividend while lowering the overall tenant risk in the long run. One of the key bullish catalysts is the fact that millennials put a stronger intrinsic value on experiences compared to physical assets like a brand new luxury car or a huge apartment. We anticipate that the movie theater and amusement park businesses will achieve a mid-single-digit CAGR over the next couple of years.

Consumer Spending In The Experiential Economy

(Source: McKinsey)

According to the figure above, experience-related services achieved a higher growth compared to total goods, which clearly indicates a booming experiential economy. In our view, experience related services create a higher intrinsic value for millennials compared to traditional products. For instance, plenty of typical material goods like clothing or electronic gadgets are very affordable these days because of e-commerce platforms like Amazon (AMZN), which deliver goods quickly to end-customers at affordable prices with only a few clicks. Therefore it is difficult to distinguish yourself from your peers only because you have recently purchased an iPhone 11, given that most of your friends can get one at a bargain price from their own telecom provider. On the other hand, experience-related services create a unique opportunity to build a strong social status among your peers using social media platforms. For instance, if you travel to a live music event - let's say Tomorrowland in Europe and share your experience through Instagram (FB) stories, some of your peers might feel frustrated because they couldn't join you. One of the reasons might be they couldn't get a week off at their work or had some other plans with family during the week. Furthermore, they would most likely be tempted to visit a particular live event next year with you or on their own. Another important factor is that our own perception of experiences can last for a very long time as we relive those moments after looking back at our pictures or videos, while a new iPhone can maybe last for a couple of years. Consequently, we believe that experiential-related services can be slightly indifferent and countercyclical to the general economic cycle. For instance, the middle-class family will still most likely prefer to celebrate a kid's birthday party in the amusement park over buying him or her a new expensive electronic gadget during the U.S. macroeconomic slowdown.

(Source: McKinsey)

According to the figure above, the highest growing segments of experiential-related services are sporting events, amusement parks or live entertainment as well as foreign travel and food services. Surprisingly, movie theaters which are a very important business segment of ERP grew only 3.9% YoY.

The movie theater business

Based on a conducted survey published on the Statista website in November 2018, roughly 30% of responders prefer to watch new movie releases at home via streaming services instead of going to the movie theater. Some of the reasons might be an increasing number of affordable content streaming services like Netflix (NFLX), Disney Plus (DIS) and upcoming HBO Max, where you have full control over what content to watch and whenever you want at less than $15 per month. Furthermore, movie theaters take your time to get there and tickets cost in the range of $10 - $20 per movie. Another important issue might be food, as for foodies it is way easier and cheaper as well, to pause a movie at home and grab a snack from the refrigerator compared to missing certain movie scenes at the cinema while you were busy ordering your food.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Nevertheless, according to the figure above the U.S. movie theater industry achieved a CAGR of 3.4% between 1994 - 2018. The growth of the U.S. movie theater industry was primarily driven by constant movie releases of 80 - 120 per year from major 6 studios during the same period combined with consumers' preference to watch movies in a theater. Some of the reasons for their preference are general exclusivity to see the movie first as well as social interaction, leisure and dining time with friends while visiting the cinema. On the other hand, rental revenues from EPR's megaplex cinemas theater portfolio went up from $211,696 to $229,413 between 2014 - 2018, what makes up a CAGR of roughly 2%. We believe that one of the reasons for such a lower CAGR rate compared to historical industry CAGR was a record low of tickets sold back in 2017, primarily driven by a lack of blockbuster movies combined with the very more expensive price of movie tickets compared to streaming services.

(Source: The Numbers Site)

Despite the lower amount of tickets sold over the last decade, we anticipate that an increasing number of consumers will spend even more on food & beverage offerings while visiting the movie theater in the near future. The introduction of dine-in options creates a full experience of watching a movie while at the same time eating together with friends. In general, moviegoers are not only buying traditional movie snacks like popcorn but are considering a variety of dining options as well including vegan food, burgers or pizzas. Prior to that moviegoers would usually go to let's say to fast-food restaurants like McDonald's (MCD) to grab a meal before or after the movie.

AMC Theaters (AMC) is the largest EPR's tenant in the movie theater business and offers dine-in branded movie theaters for over a decade.

"In 2008, Leawood, Kan.-based AMC Theatres opened two movie theaters with dine-in options. The company now has 19 Dine-In Theatres that offer chef-inspired menus with seat-side or delivery service. With full restaurant offerings, these locations are designed to offer dinner and a movie in a single experience. "Food has become an important part of the [movie-going] experience," said Jennifer Douglass, AMC vice president of dine-in operations. "

(Source: Nrn Site)

In our view, both businesses have a strong complementary nature as they create a unique bundle, which prompts moviegoers to eat as well as foodies who at first visit a restaurant inside the movie theater complex to buy a ticket and watch a movie. Furthermore, discounts on tickets prompt customers to spend extra savings on some food as well, like for instance burgers or tortillas with soda. Therefore we anticipate that with more affordable price tickets, moviegoers would most likely spend even more money on food and beverages while watching a movie.

Movie theaters would benefit from increasing consumption of food & beverages as well, given that it is a higher margin business compared to tickets sold.

"The profit from food and drinks is far higher than from the tickets sold. For every ticket sold, a cinema hall gets only 25% of the profit, while for food and beverages, the profit is around 50%." Another industry rep says, "Without food and beverages, there would be no theatre business. (Source: ET Retail Times) "Of each dollar spent at the concession stand, roughly 85 cents is profit, says Warren Miller, a senior equity analyst for Morningstar who tracks the theater chains. " (Source: Business Time)

Hospitality business in movie theaters has lower operational costs compared to traditional restaurants. For instance, the movie theater doesn't have to build a luxurious dining space with tables, chairs and all of the associated decoration, given that customers can easily eat and drink from their movie theater seats. Further, moviegoers usually leave the theater after the movie is finished what makes the so-called table turnover rate more predictable, while in a restaurant people can stay for several hours after they have finished with the main meal. When it comes down to food, a movie theater has an option to outsource food services to a third-party company while restaurants, in general, have a dedicated own team that prepares the food. In our view, movie theater operators have a strong opportunity to create a unique thematic experience for moviegoers, which would really contribute to stronger brand awareness through social media or enhances the customer experience as well. For instance, in the case of a very popular European movie in the cinema, cinema operators can offer a special European thematic food with French wine and cheese. Further, customers would most likely post on their Instagrams and create a social media buzz about how are they drinking French wine while watching a movie in the cinema.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

According to a study conducted by EY, most moviegoers who frequently visit movie theaters use streaming services as well, which clearly points out how passionate they are about movie-related content. On the other hand, almost 50% of respondents who never visited the movie theater over the last twelve months, also reported less activity of using streaming services. Ultimately increasing the popularity of streaming services like Netflix might lead to a higher number of visits of millennials to movie theaters, given that they develop a strong passion for TV Shows/movies over the long run. For instance, watching movies at home on Netflix might not create a unique watching experience as one can get in the movie theaters.

In our view, the growth of the movie theater business will be primarily driven by:

(1) increased movie content from major studies, (2) social media opportunities of theaters like Instagram spots, (3) new disruptive subscription-based business models of unlimited visits like MoviePass, (4) adoption of advanced tech solutions in cinemas like Augmented or Virtual Reality to enhance the experience of consumers.

(Source: 10-K Filling)

In addition, now with the U.S. stock markets at record highs, we prefer to have companies in our portfolio with high exposure to countercyclical segments like the movie theater or recreation business with increasing contribution of food & beverage offerings. EPR has diversified away its % of total rental revenues from the movie theater business from roughly 68% in 2013 to 41.3% in 2018. The company has been investing heavily in other experiential-related assets in the recreation business, with a strong focus on golf entertainment properties.

Amusement parks and Golf Entertainment properties

According to a Grandview Research report, the global amusement parks market size is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.8% to reach $70.83 Billion by 2025. The growth will be primarily driven by increased hospitality offerings in amusement parks combined with the higher consumption capabilities of customers. Amusement parks are appealing for both millennials and baby-boomers given their theme-based attractions, roller coaster rides and fairytale kind of facilities which create excellent Instagram spots. Customers prefer to visit amusement parks because they are usually in the open space and you cannot really replicate the experience at home. For instance, millennials can watch movies or live music/sports events at home with their friends, however, it is a very difficult task to replicate water slides or roller coaster rides in your living room. EPR has in its recreation portfolio: 34 golf recreation complexes, 12 ski areas, 21 attractions including roller coasters and 13 other recreation properties including indoor skydiving facilities. Golf recreation complexes generated 10.2% of total rental revenue in 2018, primarily driven by a key tenant Top Golf.

Based on the Forbes article, the size of the U.S. golf market has increased from $68.8 billion in 2011 to $84.1 billion in 2016 or up 22% during the period. The growth was primarily driven by increased revenues from facility operations, which include membership & green fees, food and beverages. Further, golf-related tourism is another very important growth driver of the golf industry as dedicated golf players like to include some golf playing time during their business-related trips.

(Source: Sports Business Daily)

On the other hand, Top Golf has created a very unique experience of playing golf combined with entertainment and hospitality at the same time. For instance, if a beginner wants to play a full round of golf, it can be a very frustrating experience as it can take up to 3-4 hours to finish 18 holes with plenty of missed shots. While in Top Golf facilities both non-golfers and golfers can practice golf swings for an hour or two. In our opinion, this type of golf entertainment is more suitable for Millennials as they can drink some cocktails, eat or just have a great time in their lounge listening to a DJ while playing golf.

Management of Topgolf stated:

"It starts with the fact that the millennial audience is largely focused on experiences," Horne said. "It is all about having great experiences and sharing it. Topgolf, in addition to tapping into golf as a property, has seen their growth based on providing great experiences both in their venues and outside." (Source: Sports Business Daily)

PGA Tour representatives are working together with the Topgolf team to spread awareness of professional golf games to non-golfers and experienced Topgolf players as well. For instance, PGA is promoting Topgolf equipment and facilities on its tour, while Topgolf employs experienced PGA licensed professionals as golf swing instructors.

(Source: Sports Business Daily)

According to the figure above, 75% of non-golfers are interested in trying a traditional game of golf. However, it is difficult to accurately predict whether they will have the same entertainment experience like in Topgolf. Nevertheless, in our view, Topgolf facilities are a very important introduction point to the game of golf for millennials or baby boomers, who never tried a round of golf before. On the other hand, experienced golf players can use Topgolf facilities to practice and improve their swings with personal golf swing instructors or during bad weather conditions. When it comes down to the business of Topgolf, we believe that the entertainment side including food and beverages like in the movie theater business is the most important for future business growth. The average customer spending two hours per visit equals to a normal duration of a movie. Therefore we believe that Topgolf has an opportunity to sell a similar quantity of food and beverage units per customer as in the movie theater business. Given that food and beverage is a high margin business in most of the experience-related venues, we anticipate that the planned Topgolf's expansion of 7-10 new facilities in the U.S. per year will lead to the robust growth of daily visitors in the near future from current 35,000 visitors per day. Consequently, we anticipate that the rental revenue from EPR's portfolio of golf entertainment complexes will be supported by increasing popularity among experience-chasing millennials.

Risks

For the overall consumer spending on experiential-related services, the major risk might become a diminishing return of regular experiences. For instance, it might be fun for the first time to go out with our friends for a roller coaster ride, to watch a movie in the movie theater or to throw some golf swings in Topgolf. However, in the long run, we might become a bit less excited to do it on a regular basis given that it consumes quite some time to get to the venue, spend time there as well as money for a repetitive experience. In our view, the biggest risk for all of the venues which offer experience-related services is a lack of compelling content production which can lead to enhanced customer experience and social media buzz. In the movie theater business, we anticipate as the biggest risk increasing popularity of streaming services or some other disruptive technologies. Even though plenty of experts, believe that streaming services like Netflix are making movies and TV shows popular among millennials, we believe that the pricing of movie theaters might still defer them to visit them on a regular basis. If we do a basic calculation, a movie ticket together with a standard meal package (nachos + large drink) costs approximately $27 per person in the AMC Theaters. In case a regular visitor goes to movie theater 7-8 times a year, then he spends approximately $220 in total. For that amount of money, you can buy an annual premium Netflix subscription which costs $192 per year. In addition, we anticipate that movie theaters will have a difficult task to produce a customized or personalized content or experience because it would be almost impossible to set up a unique movie experience for each customer individually. While in-house entertainment offers that option as movie watchers can customize their living space, food, and beverages as well as the crowd they want to watch the movie with.

In the golf business, the biggest threat is the entrance of new competitors in the golf entertainment field.

"Drive Shack, backed by TaylorMade, this spring is set to debut its first golf/entertainment facility in Orlando with a three-story driving range that, like Topgolf, will offer a bar and restaurant experience." (Source: Sports Business Daily)

In a way that might be positive for Topgolf as new entrants will improve the entire golf entertainment awareness and bring new customers to the market. However anticipated expansion of new facilities might become a more difficult process, given that it will have to compete with other companies to get properties at good locations in key metropolitan areas. Another risk might be a decline of popularity and social media buzz as millennials might find the repetitive nature of golf swings a bit boring over the long run. Furthermore, on the entertainment side of the business, Topgolf is competing with other venues like movie theaters, live music acts or other amusement parks to reach new and returning customers. Therefore, we anticipate that the company might have a very difficult task to persuade an increasing number of Millennials to spend few hours with their friends in Topgolf facilities compared to a movie theater, restaurant or in a local night club.

Takeaways

EPR Properties is an interesting REIT to monitor in 2020 as the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for experiential-related services. We believe that the experiential economy will continue to boom in the near future, given the unique value propositions it gives to end customers. Some of them include a strong social status, living in the moment, having a great time with friends while relieving the stress of daily life. In addition, we like the resilient nature of the experience-related services business, which might protect the operational performance of EPR's tenants even during a potential macroeconomic downturn. Nevertheless, we anticipate as the key risk in the movie theater business a potential intensified competition from streaming services like Netflix. In addition, the golf entertainment and amusement park businesses of the company might face an increased number of new entrants to the market.

