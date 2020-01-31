Retirement Advisor: Where To Retire (Podcast)
Moving to a new location could make all the difference in stretching one’s dollars, while adding a sense of adventure to retirement, but listicles aren’t the best source of information.
What is helpful is a new retirement income adequacy measure, produced by the University of Massachusetts, oriented specifically toward older people, accounting for their unique housing and medical expenditure profile.
Called the Elder Index, this tool has a nifty feature that allows users to compare the retirement cost of living among up to four different places at a time.
This podcast (6:57) suggests that a change in location is an important tool in the advisor’s retirement-planning tool kit since housing and health costs vary greatly from place to place, and notes the case of a couple whose move reduced costs by about 25 percent.